Ikea's Furniture Offered As Solution to Hide Household Imperfections

The campaign, set to roll out across the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Oman in April 2025, presents a fresh perspective on home improvement during a time of rising repair costs. Building materials across the region are expected to rise 10-15% in the next 12 months, while the cost of home improvements has already been suggested to have increased by 5-10%.

"We've always prided ourselves on making beautiful design accessible to everyone, and this campaign has that at its core," says Carla Klumpenaar - General Manager of Marketing, Communication, HF and Retail Design at Al-Futtaim IKEA. “We’re taking IKEA’s affordability to new heights: whether a permanent feature or temporary fix, home repairs that could typically cost hundreds (or thousands!) can now be done for next-to-nothing.”