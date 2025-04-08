Ikea's Furniture Offered As Solution to Hide Household Imperfections
The retailer's latest work, developed with VML, shows how it can subtly conceal all-too-common household imperfections
08 April 2025
IKEA, the global home furnishing retailer, today announced the launch of a new humorous campaign that offers a creative and cost-effective approach to common household imperfections.
DIY by IKEA, developed by VML UK, showcases IKEA's affordable product range as ingenious solutions for covering everyday household mishaps and wear and tear. The campaign platform uses a series of striking before-and-after visuals, demonstrating how IKEA's Scandinavian design can transform common household eyesores into stylish features.
The campaign, set to roll out across the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Oman in April 2025, presents a fresh perspective on home improvement during a time of rising repair costs. Building materials across the region are expected to rise 10-15% in the next 12 months, while the cost of home improvements has already been suggested to have increased by 5-10%.
"We've always prided ourselves on making beautiful design accessible to everyone, and this campaign has that at its core," says Carla Klumpenaar - General Manager of Marketing, Communication, HF and Retail Design at Al-Futtaim IKEA. “We’re taking IKEA’s affordability to new heights: whether a permanent feature or temporary fix, home repairs that could typically cost hundreds (or thousands!) can now be done for next-to-nothing.”
The campaign employs a minimalist aesthetic across multiple channels, including film, out-of-home, and print advertisements. In a strategic move, IKEA is also targeting homeowners at key decision-making moments, with pre-roll ads appearing before DIY YouTube videos.
“When it comes to striking campaigns, it's no secret that IKEA sets the bar incredibly high. Yet, this one is based in such a true insight. With rising living costs, people are getting more creative with home repairs. It’s simple, yet unmistakably IKEA.” – says Juliana Paracencio, Executive Creative Director at VML UK.
DIY by IKEA represents a paradigm shift in home improvement, offering consumers an alternative to expensive repairs through clever design solutions; ‘the affordable fix’. The campaign reinforces IKEA's commitment to making beautiful, functional designs accessible to everyone while addressing real consumer pain points in today's economic climate.
