The End of The Authenticity Era: Welcome To The Simulation

From fake news to fake endorsements and manufactured scandals - no wonder trust feels like a fuzzy, sentimental relic of the past.

And, increasingly, it can be lost in a flash. Even when the brand, the celebrity and the product are real.

Take American Eagle’s ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ campaign. It was supposed to be a cheerful dose of preppy Americana - a wholesome boost for an accessible mid-range brand. But the internet was quick to sniff out the subtext: the pun on “genes” paired with the casting choice felt like a wink at a very specific, very whitewashed vision of American identity. Dicey at best, coded at worst.

When it emerged that the actress is a registered Republican, comment threads and thinkpieces unsurprisingly accused the brand of coded messaging and tone deafness.

With public trust itself up in the air, audiences are quicker than ever to spot the cues and call out hidden (subtly or otherwise) agendas.

It’s certainly a reminder of how quickly contrived attempts at authenticity can backfire in the post-information era. In American Eagle and Sweeney’s case, two things can be true at once - liberal backlash coexists with approval from Trump supporters (the US President called the ad “the HOTTEST out there).