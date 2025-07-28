The Creator Economy Will Fuel The Future of Advertising

Meanwhile, in theory, investment into the future of the creator economy is an investment into the future of inclusivity driven by creators from pre-existing communities. Lucy Edwards is a blind creator who has campaigned for inclusive change for those with visual impairments. Working alongside Procter & Gamble to make its hair products increasingly accessible, the business placed NaviLens codes on all shampoo and conditioner bottles - a colour-based scannable QR code, to allows those with visual impairments to access information about the products.

Arguably, without the work of a creator, such an initiative wouldn’t exist.

It’s Not All A Song And Dance

It's not all plane sailing for creators either, with arguably the biggest threat of them all being the very thing that has helped make them: algorithms.

Algorithms are very much the backbone of the internet and the major platforms creators depend on. They push content onto audiences’ feeds based on existing activity. For influencers, this means that building a massive audience of followers no longer equates to guaranteed engagement. And as Manning points out, agencies and brands are no longer looking at follower counts - instead utilising the algorithm on apps like TikTok and Instagram to see what is reaching “beyond the media audience”.

Nick Palmer, Essensemediacom’s global head of creative transformation, writes how the “pressure to optimise content for algorithmic success can shift the focus away from genuine creative expression”, creating content that is shaped to suit the needs of “engagement, virality and maximum screen time”.

And it’s not just the algorithm that can affect how many views a creator gets; in some cases, with no real reason, creators’ viewership can disappear in a flash as their channel is deleted without their knowledge, putting both their livelihood and careers at risk.

In 2024 a mum influencer with over 14,000 Instagram followers had her account disabled without warning, and told the BBC “years of hard work” had gone down the drain, and even President Trump’s on/off TikTok ban in the States - despite (so far) only lasting a day, meant 170 million users in America faced all content being erased, leaving creators to mourn the app that, for many, spearheads “overnight success” .

For Julie Chadwick, managing director at Dentsu Creative, despite algorithms holding control on what media meets people’s feeds, for brands, creators still have an important role for them to continue breaking through the noise that algorithms may try and shut them out from.

“We talk to clients a lot about the algorithm era,” she begins. “You see stats about when all media will be behind an algorithmic choice of some form, so there’s lots of different ways in which we're talking to clients about how they can maintain brand visibility; creators are part of that solution.”

She continues: “However, it’s important to understand that what works today might not work tomorrow. A ‘test and learn’ mentality is absolutely key to winning in this algorithm era, and creators are an incredibly important part of that mix.”

Its a future that can’t be predicted; the more advanced technology becomes, the darker it’s downsides.

“Do algorithms truly serve culture, or do they simple reinforce the familiar and the easy-to-digest?” asks Palmer. “Algorithms not only flatten culture - they steamroll it, favouring what is easily consumable over what is creatively challenging or culturally enriching.”

AI too is another possible threat to creators. There is a rapidly growing emergence in AI creators and artists; legendary music producer Timbaland is chasing a new digital revolution where his new AI-focused company Stage Zero hit the headlines in introducing its first AI-generated artist, TaTa - a move in which NPR describes as “a ghost in a misguided machine” .

"It’s not exactly a fact that AI isn’t a new discovery, but 'what if it overachieves its goal?'”, asks Daniel Hulme, chief AI officer at WPP, speaking at Ogilvy Consulting’s Nudgestock 2025.

He refers to the notion of 'The Singularity' in physics - a point in time that, technologically, can’t be seen beyond or understood. For the creator economy, despite it being impossible to know what the future will hold, it’s natural to be skeptical about the human role should technology keep evolving at the rate it is.

Dentsu finds that AI-generated content is projected to constitute 90 per cent of content by 2026 alone and that 87 per cent of CMOs agree that gen AI represents the future of the industry. Chadwick comments that although AI is making its mark in impactful ways, the human element creators provide is something audiences will never stop wanting.

“Creators, by their very nature, are so close to what audiences want from them. Their human authenticity is what stands them apart often from brand-led creative, so I wouldn’t necessarily see that going anywhere anytime soon,” she explains.

“It’s almost the sort of antithesis of other changes that are happening in the industry; we all like variety in our feed and if it becomes too dominated with content that is obviously AI-driven, the realness and the people and the personality is what is going to make brands win.”

AI influencer marketing will inevitably become a step in the industry’s future - and will be “one to follow closely,” according to Moore.

“Above all, it is important that the work still feels really authentic, and that diversity in the influencer landscape is genuine,” she continues. “As AI becomes more prevalent, humanistic storytelling will become more important. AI can’t replace lived experience, insights and emotions, so this makes influencers even more valuable for brands to partner with.”

Agency-Client Expectations

As Unilever champions the charge for using creators and in-turn further boosting the creator economy, all eyes turn to agencies. How are they going to meet the sudden demand from clients wanting the latest TikToker to be in their campaigns? And, more importantly, how will they going to set-up to manage expectations?

For Manning, agencies need to start viewing creators as part of its strategy - not a side addition that will add flavour.

“The lines between creators, media, social platforms are totally converging,” she explains. “That shift requires us to think about how we integrate creators across all parts of strategies, and, crucially, how to measure success as well.”

Experts are unanimous in agreeing that agencies should be doing one key thing with their clients: establish and maintain long-term relationships with creators.

Moore strongly believes that the rise of influencers is going to inevitably continue: “It’s not a question of if brands should work with influencers, it's when and how. Making sure that it's not a one-and-done partnership; making sure that we're integrating it into strategy.”

“We should be factoring influencer strategy into all campaigns from the very beginning – looking at the communities, trending topics and influential voices driving these trends and passions, rather than as an add on. Influencers are a media channel in their own right,” she continues. “But can also help us shape and lead wider communications and storytelling so should be embedded into everything we do.”

In doing so, brands can help move beyond “rigid briefs”; “Ultimately, we should be telling stories that resonate with influencers’ voices, their audience, and their personal brand in a way that truly fits with what the brand is trying to achieve.”