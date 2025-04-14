Five Things We Learned About... The Increasing Influence of Creators

For Coca-Cola, Ogilvy has also worked on “hyper personalisation at scale” for its Coke meals work - a simple concept that a Coke and a meal is a ‘ Recipe for Magic ’, adds Titus.

“What we did is work with thousands of creators to hyper-personalise that message across every single market. A Coke and a pasta in Italy or a biryani in India - all basically amplified at scale.

“When work is created with creators and then boosted in paid media, as opposed to just putting everything into paid and then seeing what actually sticks, is a much more efficient and effective system as a whole.”

But there’s a dark side to influencers having power - and audiences don’t always realise they’re being held under the influence of a social media personality.

“In the macro context of influencers, Donald Trump and Elon Musk are influencers,” claims Suzy Barker, strategy partner at AMV BBDO. “There’s a lot of evidence to site that sometimes they are inciting behaviours or things that maybe they shouldn't be, for example: the January 6 storm of the Capital, which you could say there's a lot of evidence that leads Donald Trump to inciting people.

“The YouTuber Kai Cenat tried to advertise a PlayStation 5 giveaway and told everyone to meet him in New York City, resulting in a riot,” she continues. “There are dark effects when you give too many people a voice. I don't think giving influencers that reach is always a negative, dangerous consequence but sometimes it’s about who we're giving the right voice to.”

And it’s not just a handful of examples to support this point; there’s an epidemic of mistrust amongst global audiences, and within this umbrella of mistrust is people’s lack of it for influencers, according to Sabrina Francis, strategy partner at the7stars.

“Professor Felipe Thomaz from Oxford University has spent his entire career looking at effectiveness,” she recites. “His latest study ranks 23 media channels by their influence on people across multiple categories. Influencer never ranks higher than 14, meaning TV, print out-of-home all beat them. Turns out influencers just aren't as influential as we think.”

The spread of misinformation is a worrying domino effect that can ripple from the words of an influencer.

“Authenticity has a slippery slope and there’s a lot happening with influencers that’s not authentic,” explains Barker. “Take the Netflix show Apple Cider Vinegar - there you see a woman who basically told her followers for many years she was dying of cancer and started all these products to help her be cancer-free. People were actually making health decisions based on what this woman was saying, and it turned out to be a lie: she never had cancer in the first place.

“There’s a dangerous slope when you get into the way people are talking about health,” she concludes.

While the debate has evidence on both sides, Titus is quick to explain that, like with any industry, there is going to be a handful of negative examples that don’t accurately represent the collective.

“I can't stress enough,” he begins. “There are hundreds of millions of creators in the world 15 examples pointed out don't actually define the whole industry. You know that's gonna happen in any industry we work in.”