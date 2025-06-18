Five Things We Learned About... Dentsu's 'Influence To Impact' Report

The report’s findings, she adds, are a key indicator to brands and agencies to further inform their strategies around creators and influencers.

“Brands and agencies should be thinking about how they build this content and start with building a strategy based on the jobs to be done,” she begins. “You can then start to map-out more effectiveness within the overall plan and then developing attention strategies with influencer baked-in so.”

The potential for influencers and creators, Chadwick believes, is still “relatively untapped.”

“If we can start to really understand in detail why and how, then not only can we have the data to enable clients to make bigger investment decisions and make influencer and creator-led content an essential part of all their experience planning.

“It also helps creators and influencers understand their own worth within the marketing mix, which I think is super important because there's so much talent out there, but are they getting rewarded for their craft?”

Here are five things learned from the report:

Ads that look the least like ads are impactful for attention.

“The more authentic content can be and the more native to its platform, the better it performs,” Chadwick details. “Content with a product front and center is still important, but if it's somebody who is recommending something or reviewing a product, that seems to resonate so much more.”

Brand-led ads outperformed influencer content in driving brand recall at all levels of attention

While the role of influencers increases, this doesn't mean brands need to entirely turn their backs on traditional advertising. Due to more overt brand cues, such as a logo usage, consumers are more likely to recognise a brand and therefore increase recall - regardless of the amount of attention it garners.

Influencer ads received higher Attentive Seconds Per Mille (APM)

Lumen Research is able to model and predict the total attention each ad is likely to generate per 1,000 impressions through its eye-tracking software - a metric known as Attentive Seconds Per Mille (APM). Influencer ads scored 7206 AMP compared to brand-led ads with 4111 AMP.

Most people view ads for less than the average

While average view time is often used as a benchmark, it can be misleading. Most people view ads for significantly less than the average.

In this study, for instance, although the average viewed time for the Product ad was 6.2 seconds, over half of the respondents watched it for just 3.8 seconds or less. This highlights a critical truth: attention is not evenly distributed. A small number of highly engaged viewers can skew the average, masking the fact that the majority are only giving fleeting attention. For brands, this means it’s not enough to rely on averages - creative must deliver impact quickly, ideally within the first few seconds, while also being compelling enough to hold attention.