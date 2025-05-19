B2B Influencers to Community Building - Five Things We Learned From... Dentsu's What's Next Live

Somerset House was first designed in 1776 as a neoclassical mansion for bishops and aristocrats who favoured it for its proximity to the river Thames, from where they could have easy access to the quickest mode of transport at the time: barges.

Today the iconic building on The Strand is, of course, famous for championing creativity - playing host to photography exhibitions, artists residencies, gigs and films. Aware of the importance of advocating for creativity in advertising, Jessica Tamsedge, the CEO of Dentsu UK is a member of the Board Of Trustees.

Given her position - and the ad industry’s increasing concern about the devaluation of creativity in marketing - it is no surprise that the agency chose the location to host its second event focusing on the biggest conundrum facing brands and agency-land alike: what next?

Featuring an array of contributors including filmmaker Akinola Davies, marketers from Channel 4, Amex, BT and LinkedIn, plus a look at insights from new research carried out by insight agency The Outsiders the discussion focused on the role of technology, how people’s needs are changing and how brands can better leverage social media.