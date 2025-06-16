Social and Creator Lions 2025: Škoda, Mentos, Twix, and Snickers All Winners

The Social and Creator Grand Prix for 2025 was won by ‘Vaseline Verified’ for Unilever by Ogilvy, Singapore.

The campaign was produced counter the misuse of the petroleum jelly shown in ‘hacks’ on social media, ‘Vaseline Verified’ did not just correct misinformation, it redefined how a heritage brand shows up in a creator-led world.

Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and Jury President , said: “Vaseline Verified is a creative brand platform built for the social feed. It seamlessly blends brand, community and creators to tackle the formidable brand challenge of misinformation."

She continued: "This optimistic approach rewards brand loyalty from the creator community by tapping into an existing behavior and inviting creators deeper into the brand. Vaseline's endorsement and elevation of UGC only helps stimulate the creation of further content from creators around the world, creating a highly valuable virtuous cycle of organic branded content creation."

Keamy adds: "This idea's ability to flex up into mass cultural awareness moments like the Oscars, and then equally support a creator affiliate initiative with in-feed social commerce enablement is the kind of creative dexterity that is essential for modern marketing. It embraces a non-linear funnel approach and does so with creativity and joy."

Leo Burnett took a Gold and Silver Lion in the Social and Creator category with its work with Škoda on ‘Redditor Edit’. The social-first campaign promoted its fourth-generation Octavia vehicle through dedicated followers of the subreddit 'r/CarTalkUK', which boasts over 350,000 members.

The keys were handed over to Reddit members with the first-ever ‘Reddit Car Share’. Participants from across the length and breadth of the UK were the very first to test-drive the new fourth-generation Octavia, before press, retailers and even before the car was photographed for marketing.