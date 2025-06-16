Cannes Lions 2025
Social and Creator Lions 2025: Škoda, Mentos, Twix, and Snickers All Winners
Leo Burnett, BBH London, adam&eve and T&P all claimed wins
The Social and Creator Grand Prix for 2025 was won by ‘Vaseline Verified’ for Unilever by Ogilvy, Singapore.
The campaign was produced counter the misuse of the petroleum jelly shown in ‘hacks’ on social media, ‘Vaseline Verified’ did not just correct misinformation, it redefined how a heritage brand shows up in a creator-led world.
Beth Keamy, chief digital officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and Jury President, said: “Vaseline Verified is a creative brand platform built for the social feed. It seamlessly blends brand, community and creators to tackle the formidable brand challenge of misinformation."
She continued: "This optimistic approach rewards brand loyalty from the creator community by tapping into an existing behavior and inviting creators deeper into the brand. Vaseline's endorsement and elevation of UGC only helps stimulate the creation of further content from creators around the world, creating a highly valuable virtuous cycle of organic branded content creation."
Keamy adds: "This idea's ability to flex up into mass cultural awareness moments like the Oscars, and then equally support a creator affiliate initiative with in-feed social commerce enablement is the kind of creative dexterity that is essential for modern marketing. It embraces a non-linear funnel approach and does so with creativity and joy."
Leo Burnett took a Gold and Silver Lion in the Social and Creator category with its work with Škoda on ‘Redditor Edit’. The social-first campaign promoted its fourth-generation Octavia vehicle through dedicated followers of the subreddit 'r/CarTalkUK', which boasts over 350,000 members.
The keys were handed over to Reddit members with the first-ever ‘Reddit Car Share’. Participants from across the length and breadth of the UK were the very first to test-drive the new fourth-generation Octavia, before press, retailers and even before the car was photographed for marketing.
Also winning a Silver Lion for its work is BBH London and Mentos with ‘Fizzooka’. The work saw a custom rocket launcher make its way into the online gaming world of Fortnite, influenced by the famed Mentos and cola experiment.
The work saw 12.2 million shots fired with Fizzooka, reaching over 511 million players and increasing social engagement by 590 per cent. It also inspired a combined 76 years of gameplay in the first two weeks.
Adam&eveDDB and T&P have respectively won Bronze Lions; the former for its work on ‘Harmoniser’ with Twix, and the latter for its AI campaign with Snickers.
‘Harmoniser’ by adam&eveDDB saw the creation of a new digital tool - created in partnership with Meta for WhatsApp - that harnessed the idea of using two voices to reach consumers in a new way.
The Twix Harmoniser allowed users to turn their voice message on WhatsApp into one delivered in harmony using AI and digital technology to reimagine a solo voice message with two voices.
The work saw 62 million impressions and 495,000 clicks to the tool.
Meanwhile, T&P’s AI work with Snickers featured the special one José Mourinho in a first of its kind partnership that saw the famed football manager pioneer a fully authorised AI clone, ready to coach football fans out of the 'Own Goal' mistakes they score over summer.
No other AI-powered campaign has used the technology in this exact way before: trained to deeply mimic the personality of a major talent, to generate limitless pieces of original video content, and designed to be shared to many.
The category’s overall top-spot prize went to Ogilvy Singapore and Vaseline for its ‘Vaseline Verified’ campaign - its second Grand Prix award.
The campaign looked to dispel some of the Vaseline ‘health hacks’ circulating online that potentially pose a danger to individuals' health. Using content creators and a lab full of scientists, online hacks were tested and given the ‘verified’ tick of approval should they prove true according to science.
From 1673 entries received, 50 Lions were awarded: seven Gold, 16 Silver, 26 Bronze.
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.