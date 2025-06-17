Entertainment Lions For Gaming: Burger King, Mentos and Ikea Among Winners

The global gaming sector is worth almost $300bn (£221bn) - and is an increasingly coveted space for brands the world over.

Each winning Bronze lions awards for work that tapped into some of the most popular gaming sites were BBH for 'Fizooka' with Mentos and Mother for 'The Coworker' with Ikea.

'Fizooka' involved creating a custom rocket launcher on the popular gaming site Fortnite with a twist based on the popular mentos and Coca-Cola party trick.

Resembling a giant roll of mentos attached to a Coca-Cola bottle the rocket was dropped into popular Fortnite Creative maps reaching an audience of around a million players per day.