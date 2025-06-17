Cannes Lions 2025
Entertainment Lions For Gaming: Burger King, Mentos and Ikea Among Winners
BBH London and Mother each took home Bronze lions, while the Grand Prix was won by Gut Sao Paolo
17 June 2025
The global gaming sector is worth almost $300bn (£221bn) - and is an increasingly coveted space for brands the world over.
Each winning Bronze lions awards for work that tapped into some of the most popular gaming sites were BBH for 'Fizooka' with Mentos and Mother for 'The Coworker' with Ikea.
'Fizooka' involved creating a custom rocket launcher on the popular gaming site Fortnite with a twist based on the popular mentos and Coca-Cola party trick.
Resembling a giant roll of mentos attached to a Coca-Cola bottle the rocket was dropped into popular Fortnite Creative maps reaching an audience of around a million players per day.
Meanwhile Mother found an innovative way to showcase Ikea careers in 'The Coworker'. Aiming to find 10 paid players the Roblox game drew over 178,000 applications. The virtual store featured a range of departments for players to explore, including the Swedish Market and Bistro, real-life product ranges, and merchandising.
Taking home the prestigious Grand Prix for its ingenuity in the area is GUT Sao Paolo for its work for Brazilian supermarket Mercado Livre.
The play on the popular game Call Of Duty featured celebrities including footballer Neymar Junior, while putting the focus on discounts with the game revolving around shooting down the enemy to get reduced prices.
Jury President Sue Anderson, VP Creative, Roblox, commented: “As a Jury, we consistently went back to the definition of this Gaming Lion. We asked ourselves: Did the idea tap into the community, add real value to the gaming experience, and deliver results? This Grand Prix was the whole package. It merged gameplay true to Call of Duty with ridiculously fun gamified commerce – and sold a bunch of household items in the process.”
Happiness, an FCB Alliance was awarded a Gold lion for 'Burger To The King' with Burger King.
Energy BBDO also received a Gold lion 'The Final Exam' a pro bono work for Change The Ref a organisation focused on lobbying against the gun industry and putting an end to school shootings and mass violence.
A total of 11 Lions were awarded in the category, including the Grand Prix, two Gold llions, 2 Silver lions and Six Bronze lions.
Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.