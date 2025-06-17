Entertainment Lions: Disney's 'The Boy & The Octopus' Sees A Bronze Win

A dam&eveDDB has won a Bronze Lion for its work with The Walt Disney Company’s Christmas campaign ‘The Boy & The Octopus’.

The work celebrated the festive period in magical style which saw adam&eveDDB and Disney collaborate with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi to tell the heart-warming story of a young boy and an octopus.

The work shone a light on the precious everyday moments of childhood and friendship, as much as the magic of the festive season.

The global campaign saw 83 million views.