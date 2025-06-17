Cannes Lions 2025
Entertainment Lions: Disney's 'The Boy & The Octopus' Sees A Bronze Win
INNOSENSE, Seoul, took the Grand Prix, while adam&eveDDB won a Bronze Lion
Adam&eveDDB has won a Bronze Lion for its work with The Walt Disney Company’s Christmas campaign ‘The Boy & The Octopus’.
The work celebrated the festive period in magical style which saw adam&eveDDB and Disney collaborate with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi to tell the heart-warming story of a young boy and an octopus.
The work shone a light on the precious everyday moments of childhood and friendship, as much as the magic of the festive season.
The global campaign saw 83 million views.
Taking the Grand Prix award was INNOCEAN, Seoul, and Hyundai Motor Company, Seoul, with its work on ‘Night Fishing’.
The work was a first-of-its-kind, using a Hyundai IONIQ’s seven built-in cameras to shoot a 13-minute short film, which was then shown in theatres across Korea for only $1.
Commenting on the Grand Prix, Jury President David Rolfe, global head of production, WPP/Hogarth, says: “‘Night Fishing’ is a somehow deeply humanistic, riveting and even bizarre action sci-fi piece, in the form of the highest order of branded entertainment. We were genuinely as awestruck by the craft and narrative as we were in admiration of its rootedness in IONIQ’s unique product attributes and brand identity.”
In total, 22 Lions were awarded, made up of five Gold, seven Silver, and six Bronze alongside the Grand Prix award.
