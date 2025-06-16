Print and Publishing Lions: Cannes 2025 Decoded

For one of the first awards of the week, Serviceplan, Munich, lands the grand prix for the Print and Publishing Lions. Their work for the brand Penny titled 'Price Packs', landed ahead of the rest.

Also, in the category, the Gold Lion was awarded to Grey London for their work with Stella Artois. The campaigns titled 'The Sip of Sanctuary', 'Protector of The Chalice' and 'Happiness within Chaos' were awarded the Gold Lions in the category.