Cannes Lions 2025
Print and Publishing Lions: Cannes 2025 Decoded
Grey London lands a Gold Lion for Stella Artois, and MullenLowe UK bags a Bronze for Dirt is Good
16 June 2025
For one of the first awards of the week, Serviceplan, Munich, lands the grand prix for the Print and Publishing Lions. Their work for the brand Penny titled 'Price Packs', landed ahead of the rest.
Also, in the category, the Gold Lion was awarded to Grey London for their work with Stella Artois. The campaigns titled 'The Sip of Sanctuary', 'Protector of The Chalice' and 'Happiness within Chaos' were awarded the Gold Lions in the category.
The out-of-home campaign humorously nods to the universal experience of navigating a crowded bar and was shot by globally renowned photographer Ale Burset.
Mullenlowe UK was awarded the Bronze Lion for their work with Persil's Dirt is Good. The campaign aimed to break the stigma surrounding period stains in sports and featured support from Arsenal stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson.
A silver was awarded to VML Paris for its work with Colgate titled, 'Not Every Smile Starts As A Smile', with media handled by Wavemaker London.
There were a total of 23 Lions awarded in this category with four Golds, eight Silvers and ten Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
