Entertainment Lions for Music: Bad Bunny and A$AP Rocky top the charts
Ogilvy UK won Bronze for Dove and PrettyBird London won a Silver for Little Simz
17 June 2025
The Grand Prix for the Entertainment Lions 2025 has been won by DDB Latina, Puerto Rico for the album of the summer, Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'. The campaign titled, 'Tracking Bad Bunny' is the first collaboration between Spotify and Google Maps and the album became the #1 pre-saved album for Bad Bunny.
Jury President Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and co-Founder of Black Cat White Cat Music, said: “We chose our Grand Prix not only for its originality, cultural impact, and bold creative execution, but because it stood as a defiant and dignified response to a discriminatory remark made by a prominent organization. The artist utilized the partner corporations’ platforms to mobilize his huge fanbase and reclaim the image of his homeland. A Grand Prix should not only represent creative excellence, but it should also carry a message.”
Ogilvy UK brought home a Bronze Lion in the category for their work 'Born to Run' with Dove. The campaign raises awareness of the impact negative body talk can have on girls in sports. It also underscores Dove’s ongoing commitment to keeping girls in sports through the Body Confident Sport program.
Gold lions were bagged by Iconoclast, LA for A$AP ROCKY's 'TAILOR SWIF' and by Johannes Leonardo, New York for their Adidas campaign, 'Hey Jude'. Spindle London handled the production for 'Hey Jude' while Essencemediacom London handled the media planning for the campaign. The third gold lion was won by McCann XBC, New York for MASTERCARD.
PrettyBird London got a Silver Lion for their work for Little Simz, titled, 'Flood'.
There were a total of 16 Lions awarded in this category, with three Golds, five Silvers and seven Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.