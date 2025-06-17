Entertainment Lions for Music: Bad Bunny and A$AP Rocky top the charts

The Grand Prix for the Entertainment Lions 2025 has been won by DDB Latina, Puerto Rico for the album of the summer, Bad Bunny's 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS'. The campaign titled, 'Tracking Bad Bunny' is the first collaboration between Spotify and Google Maps and the album became the #1 pre-saved album for Bad Bunny.

Jury President Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and co-Founder of Black Cat White Cat Music , said: “We chose our Grand Prix not only for its originality, cultural impact, and bold creative execution, but because it stood as a defiant and dignified response to a discriminatory remark made by a prominent organization. The artist utilized the partner corporations’ platforms to mobilize his huge fanbase and reclaim the image of his homeland. A Grand Prix should not only represent creative excellence, but it should also carry a message.”