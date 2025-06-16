Audio and Radio Lions: Budweiser and Twix Scoop Wins

Audio & Radio Jury President, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East, said: “Budweiser’s ‘1 Second Ads’ campaign was exceptionally creative, insightful, and fresh. It resonated with the brand, the medium, and most importantly, the target audience. It was an audio-first idea that couldn’t have been pulled off without the power of sound. The execution was flawless, and it achieved the ultimate goal of all communication: keeping people coming back for more.”

adam&eveDDB, London brought home a Bronze Lion in the category for their work with Twix, titled 'Harmoniser.'