Audio and Radio Lions: Budweiser and Twix Scoop Wins
Africa Creative DDB, Sao Paulo won the Grand Prix while, adam&eveDDB, London brought home a Bronze Lions for Twix
16 June 2025
The Grand Prix was won by Africa Creative DDB, Sao Paulo, for its work with Budweiser. The campaign, ' One Second Ads', is a series of ads that lasts only 1 second, featuring the first notes of the world's most iconic songs. From Beyoncé to Taylor Swift, from The Beatles to Foo Fighters. The ads had just the perfect length for fans to recognize the songs, and for Budweiser to show it understands these fans.
Audio & Radio Jury President, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East, said: “Budweiser’s ‘1 Second Ads’ campaign was exceptionally creative, insightful, and fresh. It resonated with the brand, the medium, and most importantly, the target audience. It was an audio-first idea that couldn’t have been pulled off without the power of sound. The execution was flawless, and it achieved the ultimate goal of all communication: keeping people coming back for more.”
adam&eveDDB, London brought home a Bronze Lion in the category for their work with Twix, titled 'Harmoniser.'
‘Twix Harmoniser’ is a new digital tool created in partnership with Meta for WhatsApp that harnesses the idea of two voices to reach consumers in a new way. Media was handled by EssenceMediacom and PR by Ketchum.
There were a total of 21 Lions awarded in this category, with three Golds, eight Silvers and nine Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
