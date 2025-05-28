Five Things We Learned About...The Creator Economy From D&AD Festival

It shouldn't be just another form of user-generated content

It was crucial to draw a distinction between user-generated-content made by everyday users, and more intentional creator led content.

Miller says the consensus was that if the work could exist without the creator then “it probably didn’t belong in this category”.

Balat adds: "There were examples of brands taking their SuperBowl ads and making them into short form content on TikTok. A lot of these were high quality but unable to connect with audiences".

Collaboration, collaboration, collaboration

Miller explains that creators are treating brands with more scrutiny. More creators are protective of their identity and reputation. It is more common for creators to reject offers that don’t align with their personal brand and community.

“They’re scrutinising their relationships more and more. In the past if you wanted to work with a creator, especially as a big brand and you’re paying them money - they’d be like “hands down”. But it has become more on trend for creators to say ‘no, it doesn’t fit who I am, it doesn’t fit my community”.

Miller adds that creators should have a seat at the table in a similar way to creative directors - “If they don’t then they’re just being treated as talent working in more traditional settings. We always find that when you invite a creator who you’re creating a piece of work with and for to collaborate and be part of that creative process it turns out so much better,” she continues.

Start gently and be inventive

Miller says that a key opportunity created by the creator economy is the efficiency and flexibility of options from large influencers to creators in niche spaces.

“You don’t have to blow a TVC budget on partnering with a micro-creator who can ultimately drive some serious business results for your brand. But if you dedicate a little bit of budget into understanding how much is too much, how much is too little, what are you comfortable with? This can help ease clients in”

Discussing Sheba's 'The Gravy Race' - Haddad highlighted the "high entertainment value" in blending influencer cats with sports culture in a creative and entertaining way that fitted the brand's values.

‘Fixed and flex guidelines’

Attention-guzzling short-form shapes culture at a pace most major brands struggle to match - modern micro-trends last just three to five months, but brands have layers of hierarchies and tight processes designed to promote consistency and protect their reputation.

"We often talk about a fixed and flex model, and so you have fixed guidelines that are mandatory - for example, you might say no profanity," explains Miller.

"But then there are things that you allow the creator to go and have fun with in their own way," she adds.