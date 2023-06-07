What does the lack of D&AD Black Pencils say about the state of advertising?

The 2023 D&AD awards - a celebration and benchmark for outstanding creativity - saw the advertising industry attain 40 coveted Pencils. Adam&eveDDB stole the show, not only winning the prestigious Agency of the Year prize but also taking home the only Yellow Pencils awarded to the sector (three) for its powerful Last Photo campaign for Calm. Of the remaining 37 Pencils awarded, 15 Graphite and 22 Wood Pencils were given out, with Ogilvy UK also winning big with its Hornicultural Society campaign for charity Relate. Despite the general success, however, the lack of Black Pencils awarded in advertising was inescapable.

Reserved solely for truly groundbreaking work, just two Black Pencils were bestowed - one in the Visual Effects category to Electric Theatre Collective for Pharrell Williams' music video Cash In Cash Out and the other in Product Design to Abby.World for its Heartbeat Drum Machine campaign for The Swedish Heartchild Foundation. While these are both wins for the design industry, there is definitely a feeling that the advertising sector has missed out on the big prize.