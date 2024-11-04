Acceptable in the 80s: The Creative Allure of Looking Back

There’s a romance to nostalgia, according to Orlando Wood, chief innovation officer at System1. However, it’s a feeling that leaves you yearning for something - not just someone.

“Advertising that looks back at the past connects with audiences because it finds the new in the familiar, rather like a trip to a foreign country," Wood says. "Indeed, nostalgia is much like homesickness; it is a yearning, but a yearning for a time rather than a place. And much like homesickness, nostalgia is a deeply romantic idea.”

Despite its benefits for audiences and brands alike, Britton explains how there is plenty of room for danger if nostalgia isn’t used effectively.

“Where I think it doesn’t work is when it’s just laziness. That’s either doing nothing and relying on the fact that your brand is big, or not doing anything with it…I think some brands are in danger of almost using nostalgia by doing nothing.”

Dr Thomas Robinson, senior lecturer in Marketing at the City of London’s Bayes Business School, also emphasises the danger of nostalgia - particularly the problems with looking back: “There’s very little predictability in the world, and one of the things that comes from that is a glorification of the past. You can call it a ‘sanitisation of the past’ where all the bad things used to be - like people dying of measles and wars. That is sanitised."

“The horror of all things lies in comparison,” he continues. “I’m not always convinced that nostalgia has benefit. It’s a bit like eating junk food: in the moment it feels good to eat fries but half an hour later you’re sliding off the sofa thinking ‘I shouldn’t have done that.’ While it can be good and it can provide continuity, the negative side of that is it can actually prevent us from seeing the good things in the present and it creates a cynicism about the future.”