Hellmann's Steps Into The World Of Music

The campaign was led by Ogilvy Global Executive Creative Director Camilla Clerke, alongside Global Creative Directors Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, who spearheaded the direction for this unique initiative.

Working with Dr. Rachael Durkin, Head of Global Music Technologies at Northumbria University, and her team of experts, Hellmann’s is putting the question to the test. Drawing on expertise in organology, the study of musical instruments, alongside acoustics and musicology, the research delivers a clear, evidence-based verdict. What began as an internet meme is now a full academic study. The verdict: mayonnaise can function as an instrument.

Dr. Rachael Durkin said: “Music has always evolved through experimentation. When you look at the core principles of how instruments create sound, you realise the possibilities for unconventional materials are endless. Exploring something like mayonnaise isn't just about fun; it challenges our assumptions and invites us to think far more creatively about what music can be.”

To bring this to life, musicians, creators and collaborators, alongside a wider community of fans, are taking mayonnaise beyond the kitchen, using it to generate sound and build original compositions, putting its musical potential to the test.

From dolloping and squeezing to drumming and plucking, mayonnaise is being used in a variety of ways to generate sound, turning a kitchen staple into something altogether more musical.

Creator Andy Arthur Smith, a music creator with over 6 million followers across social platforms, is known for his experimental approach to sound and viral content that pushes the boundaries of music-making. He has collaborated with Hellmann’s to create an original track, ‘Mayonnaise Is an Instrument’, composed entirely from mayonnaise-generated sounds, helping to reignite the debate.

Andy Arthur Smith said:“It’s a question that’s been around for years, but no one’s really tried to answer it properly. Seeing people actually make music with mayonnaise and turning it into a real track has been wild. It shouldn’t work, but somehow it does -We’re bringing a new texture to music!”