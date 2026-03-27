Hellmann's Steps Into The World Of Music
Ogilvy partners with Northumbria University music experts to explore whether mayonnaise can be more than just a condiment
27 March 2026
Hellmann’s, the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand, is setting out to answer one of the most unlikely questions: is mayonnaise an instrument?
First posed over two decades ago, the question was put to the test as Hellmann’s set out to prove it with help from music experts. It has taken on a life of its own, resurfacing across social media over the years.
From condiment to composition, mayonnaise is officially stepping into the world of music.
The campaign was led by Ogilvy Global Executive Creative Director Camilla Clerke, alongside Global Creative Directors Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, who spearheaded the direction for this unique initiative.
Working with Dr. Rachael Durkin, Head of Global Music Technologies at Northumbria University, and her team of experts, Hellmann’s is putting the question to the test. Drawing on expertise in organology, the study of musical instruments, alongside acoustics and musicology, the research delivers a clear, evidence-based verdict. What began as an internet meme is now a full academic study. The verdict: mayonnaise can function as an instrument.
Dr. Rachael Durkin said: “Music has always evolved through experimentation. When you look at the core principles of how instruments create sound, you realise the possibilities for unconventional materials are endless. Exploring something like mayonnaise isn't just about fun; it challenges our assumptions and invites us to think far more creatively about what music can be.”
To bring this to life, musicians, creators and collaborators, alongside a wider community of fans, are taking mayonnaise beyond the kitchen, using it to generate sound and build original compositions, putting its musical potential to the test.
From dolloping and squeezing to drumming and plucking, mayonnaise is being used in a variety of ways to generate sound, turning a kitchen staple into something altogether more musical.
Creator Andy Arthur Smith, a music creator with over 6 million followers across social platforms, is known for his experimental approach to sound and viral content that pushes the boundaries of music-making. He has collaborated with Hellmann’s to create an original track, ‘Mayonnaise Is an Instrument’, composed entirely from mayonnaise-generated sounds, helping to reignite the debate.
Andy Arthur Smith said:“It’s a question that’s been around for years, but no one’s really tried to answer it properly. Seeing people actually make music with mayonnaise and turning it into a real track has been wild. It shouldn’t work, but somehow it does -We’re bringing a new texture to music!”
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For over 100 years, Hellmann’s has been known for bringing out the best in food. This latest exploration shows how its unmistakable texture and versatility can inspire creativity in unexpected ways, both in and beyond the kitchen.
The findings will be published in a full report from Northumbria University, bringing academic rigour to one of the internet’s most unlikely questions.
Credits
Global Vice President, Unilever: Pete Harbour
Global Brand Director, Unilever: Martin Bareau
Senior Marketing Leader, Unilever: João Ricardo Di Creddo Brum
Senior Global Brand Lead, Unilever: Storm Kodde
Associate Marketing Director, Unilever: Jenna Dowd
Associate Director of PR and Influence, Unilever: Caitlin Grasso
Social Media & Influencer Brand Manager - Condiments, Unilever: Emily Jackson
Senior Brand Manager, Unilever: Harsh V Pant
Associate Brand Manager, Unilever: Hannah Wilson
Brand Manager, Unilever: Sara Rodrigo
Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: Camilla Clerke
Global Creative Director, Ogilvy: Alison Steven
Global Creative Director, Ogilvy: Liam Bushby
Global Design Lead, Ogilvy: Sian Hughes
Global Client Lead, Ogilvy: Nadia Katsiouli
Client Category Lead, Ogilvy: Yasmine Mael
Global Business Director, Ogilvy: Mirjana Slavkovic
Account Manager, Ogilvy: Anisa Gani
Project Director, Ogilvy: Lucy Avent-Wells
Project Manager, Ogilvy: Fergus Campbell
Executive Producer, Ogilvy: Hannah Mably
Producer, Ogilvy: Emma Girvan
Production Assistant, Ogilvy: Grace O'Connor
Head of Offline Production, Ogilvy: Justin Cairns
Senior Producer, Ogilvy: Heather Hart
Senior Motion Designer, Ogilvy: Alex Leach
Senior Motion Designer, Ogilvy: Greta Pepler
Creative Strategy Officer, Ogilvy: Charlie Coney
Account Director, Ogilvy: Jenn O'Neill
Account Manager, Ogilvy: Bex Broughton
President, US PR and Client Integration, Ogilvy: Drew Warren
Vice President, Ogilvy: Devyn Doyle
Account Supervisor, Ogilvy: Daria Sprague
Account Supervisor, Ogilvy: Beecher Halladay
Resident, Ogilvy: Aviya Garg
Executive Creative Director, Massive Music: Commie Mcmullen
Creative Strategist, Massive Music: Calum Price
Music Supervisor, Massive Music: Robbie Josephs
Account Manager, Massive Music: Rae Carniero
Head of Research Strategy, Massive Music: Melissa Morton
Director, Global Strategy, Massive Music: Roscoe Williamson
General Manager, UK & Director, Client Services, Massive Music: Laura Jones
Director, Village: Jillian Greenspan
Associate Director, Village: Ellie Schnitker
Senior Manager, Village: Mia Batansky
Manager, Village: Catherine O'Leary
Client Lead, WPP Unite: Lauren Tuchalski
Account Director, WPP Unite: Michael Ratner
Associate Director, Media, WPP Unite: Maddie Stratton
Director, Social, WPP Unite: Katie Fox
Senior Associate, Social, WPP Unite: Stephanie Ng
Associate Director, Biddable, WPP Unite: Melissa Perry
Associate, Media, WPP Unite: Brooke Gothelf
Chuk Media: Mia Poling