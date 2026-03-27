hellmanns is mayonnaise an instrument ogilvy

Hellmann's Steps Into The World Of Music

Ogilvy partners with Northumbria University music experts to explore whether mayonnaise can be more than just a condiment

By Creative Salon

27 March 2026

Hellmann’s, the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand, is setting out to answer one of the most unlikely questions: is mayonnaise an instrument?

First posed over two decades ago, the question was put to the test as Hellmann’s set out to prove it with help from music experts. It has taken on a life of its own, resurfacing across social media over the years.

From condiment to composition, mayonnaise is officially stepping into the world of music.

The campaign was led by Ogilvy Global Executive Creative Director Camilla Clerke, alongside Global Creative Directors Alison Steven and Liam Bushby, who spearheaded the direction for this unique initiative.

Working with Dr. Rachael Durkin, Head of Global Music Technologies at Northumbria University, and her team of experts, Hellmann’s is putting the question to the test. Drawing on expertise in organology, the study of musical instruments, alongside acoustics and musicology, the research delivers a clear, evidence-based verdict. What began as an internet meme is now a full academic study. The verdict: mayonnaise can function as an instrument.

Dr. Rachael Durkin said: “Music has always evolved through experimentation. When you look at the core principles of how instruments create sound, you realise the possibilities for unconventional materials are endless. Exploring something like mayonnaise isn't just about fun; it challenges our assumptions and invites us to think far more creatively about what music can be.”

To bring this to life, musicians, creators and collaborators, alongside a wider community of fans, are taking mayonnaise beyond the kitchen, using it to generate sound and build original compositions, putting its musical potential to the test.

From dolloping and squeezing to drumming and plucking, mayonnaise is being used in a variety of ways to generate sound, turning a kitchen staple into something altogether more musical.

Creator Andy Arthur Smith, a music creator with over 6 million followers across social platforms, is known for his experimental approach to sound and viral content that pushes the boundaries of music-making. He has collaborated with Hellmann’s to create an original track, ‘Mayonnaise Is an Instrument’, composed entirely from mayonnaise-generated sounds, helping to reignite the debate.

Andy Arthur Smith said:“It’s a question that’s been around for years, but no one’s really tried to answer it properly. Seeing people actually make music with mayonnaise and turning it into a real track has been wild. It shouldn’t work, but somehow it does -We’re bringing a new texture to music!”

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For over 100 years, Hellmann’s has been known for bringing out the best in food. This latest exploration shows how its unmistakable texture and versatility can inspire creativity in unexpected ways, both in and beyond the kitchen.

The findings will be published in a full report from Northumbria University, bringing academic rigour to one of the internet’s most unlikely questions.

Credits

Global Vice President, Unilever: Pete Harbour

Global Brand Director, Unilever: Martin Bareau

Senior Marketing Leader, Unilever: João Ricardo Di Creddo Brum

Senior Global Brand Lead, Unilever: Storm Kodde

Associate Marketing Director, Unilever: Jenna Dowd

Associate Director of PR and Influence, Unilever: Caitlin Grasso

Social Media & Influencer Brand Manager - Condiments, Unilever: Emily Jackson

Senior Brand Manager, Unilever: Harsh V Pant

Associate Brand Manager, Unilever: Hannah Wilson

Brand Manager, Unilever: Sara Rodrigo

Global Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: Camilla Clerke

Global Creative Director, Ogilvy: Alison Steven

Global Creative Director, Ogilvy: Liam Bushby

Global Design Lead, Ogilvy: Sian Hughes

Global Client Lead, Ogilvy: Nadia Katsiouli

Client Category Lead, Ogilvy: Yasmine Mael

Global Business Director, Ogilvy: Mirjana Slavkovic

Account Manager, Ogilvy: Anisa Gani

Project Director, Ogilvy: Lucy Avent-Wells

Project Manager, Ogilvy: Fergus Campbell

Executive Producer, Ogilvy: Hannah Mably

Producer, Ogilvy: Emma Girvan

Production Assistant, Ogilvy: Grace O'Connor

Head of Offline Production, Ogilvy: Justin Cairns

Senior Producer, Ogilvy: Heather Hart

Senior Motion Designer, Ogilvy: Alex Leach

Senior Motion Designer, Ogilvy: Greta Pepler

Creative Strategy Officer, Ogilvy: Charlie Coney

Account Director, Ogilvy: Jenn O'Neill

Account Manager, Ogilvy: Bex Broughton

President, US PR and Client Integration, Ogilvy: Drew Warren

Vice President, Ogilvy: Devyn Doyle

Account Supervisor, Ogilvy: Daria Sprague

Account Supervisor, Ogilvy: Beecher Halladay

Resident, Ogilvy: Aviya Garg

Executive Creative Director, Massive Music: Commie Mcmullen

Creative Strategist, Massive Music: Calum Price

Music Supervisor, Massive Music: Robbie Josephs

Account Manager, Massive Music: Rae Carniero

Head of Research Strategy, Massive Music: Melissa Morton

Director, Global Strategy, Massive Music: Roscoe Williamson

General Manager, UK & Director, Client Services, Massive Music: Laura Jones

Director, Village: Jillian Greenspan

Associate Director, Village: Ellie Schnitker

Senior Manager, Village: Mia Batansky

Manager, Village: Catherine O'Leary

Client Lead, WPP Unite: Lauren Tuchalski

Account Director, WPP Unite: Michael Ratner

Associate Director, Media, WPP Unite: Maddie Stratton

Director, Social, WPP Unite: Katie Fox

Senior Associate, Social, WPP Unite: Stephanie Ng

Associate Director, Biddable, WPP Unite: Melissa Perry

Associate, Media, WPP Unite: Brooke Gothelf

Chuk Media: Mia Poling

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