Dulux Brings Back The Magic Of The Beloved Dog

The new film introduces Dorothy as a cheeky puppy, but this time with the magical ability to shake Dulux’s paint colours from her shaggy coat. Yet to master this incredible power, she accidentally sends colours flying across her owner’s new home and on one unfortunate delivery driver, but through the years hones her craft to show the power of colour transformation. She uses this magical ability to symbolise life’s modern milestones, a theme amplified by the message ‘life is what you paint it’.

The integrated campaign, created by Ogilvy UK, is encouraging the nation to mark their own milestones through the language of colour and paint, whether that’s becoming a pet parent for the first time, kickstarting a side project or starting anew after a break-up. Grounded in the cultural insight that traditional milestones, such as marriage or having children are happening later than in previous generations, Dulux firmly believes there are alternative moments that should also be embraced and celebrated.

The integrated Life is what you paint it rolls out across TV and YouTube, led by WPP Media, with social cutdowns on Meta and Pinterest. There will be a significant consumer PR push through Cirkle across redtops, broadcast and daytime TV.