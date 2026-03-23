Dulux Brings Back The Magic Of The Beloved Dog
The 'Life is what you paint it' campaign by Ogilvy UK celebrates life's modern milestones with the joy and warmth of the brand's most legendary mascot
23 March 2026
The UK’s most popular paint brand Dulux today launches 'Life is what you paint it', a joyful campaign celebrating the transformative power of colour in modern life. The iconic Dulux Dog mascot, this time named Dorothy, is back in a major way and returns with an incredible magic power.
Life is what you paint it marks 65 years since Dulux’s mascot first accidentally graced the nation’s TV screens, when a crew member’s Old English Sheepdog, Dash, photobombed the ad shoot. Since then, the Dulux Dog has grown into a cultural icon, bringing warmth, connection and trust to audiences across the country. The latest campaign will see the brand usher the joy of the adored mascot to a new generation.
The new film introduces Dorothy as a cheeky puppy, but this time with the magical ability to shake Dulux’s paint colours from her shaggy coat. Yet to master this incredible power, she accidentally sends colours flying across her owner’s new home and on one unfortunate delivery driver, but through the years hones her craft to show the power of colour transformation. She uses this magical ability to symbolise life’s modern milestones, a theme amplified by the message ‘life is what you paint it’.
The integrated campaign, created by Ogilvy UK, is encouraging the nation to mark their own milestones through the language of colour and paint, whether that’s becoming a pet parent for the first time, kickstarting a side project or starting anew after a break-up. Grounded in the cultural insight that traditional milestones, such as marriage or having children are happening later than in previous generations, Dulux firmly believes there are alternative moments that should also be embraced and celebrated.
The integrated Life is what you paint it rolls out across TV and YouTube, led by WPP Media, with social cutdowns on Meta and Pinterest. There will be a significant consumer PR push through Cirkle across redtops, broadcast and daytime TV.
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Stephen Coghlan, Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland, says: “Life is what you paint it puts our charming mascot firmly back into the spotlight, 65 years since stealing the nation’s hearts. A perfect blend of celebrating the longevity of Dulux while meeting consumers where they are today.” Sam Balloch, Head of Brand for DIY, AzkoNobel UK, adds: “Dulux as a brand stands for premium quality and beautiful colours that reflect the way the nation lives. The campaign brings this ethos to life in a modern and inclusive way, celebrating an entire spectrum of milestones that deserve to be marked and remembered in our own spaces through the transformative power of colour.”
Jules Chalkley, Chief Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK, says: “Everyone loves a brand mascot and the Dulux dog has achieved true cultural icon status. Bringing it back to the heart of such a modern and joyful story about transforming the way we celebrate life's big milestones feels so fitting.”
Credits
Akzo Nobel
Stephen Coghlan, Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland,
Sam Balloch, Head of Brand for DIY, AzkoNobel UK
Marianne Shillingford - Creative Director, Dulux UK
Sarah Sherry - Senior Brand Manager, Dulux UK
Hayley Jones - Marketing Manager, Dulux UK
Nicola Meldrum - Senior Brand Manager, Dulux IE
Ogilvy UK
Executive Creative Director – Jules Chalkley
Senior Art Director – Lizzie Sharma
Senior Copy Writer – George Allen
Managing Partner – Andrew Brooks
Business Director – Charlotte Comyn
Senior Account Manager – Eden Rodwell
Account Executive – Fareedah Mahama
Senior Strategist – Ryan Thomson
Head of Motion – Sally Miller
Producer – George Ward
Academy Films
Directors - Si&Ad
Executive Producers - Darapen Vongsa-Nga & Gemma Priggen
Producer - Georgina Smith
Production Manager - Mali Davies
Production Assistant - Lola Panic
DOP - Polly Morgan
Production Designer - Joseph Bennett
Costume Designer - Holly Rebecca
Editors - Final Cut
Editor - Amanda James
Producer - Nikki Porter
1920vfx
2D Supervisor: Chrys Aldred
2D Artists: Loredana Gangemi, Taylor Hawker, Bradley Cocksedge
3D Supervisor: Chris King
3D Artists: Agustin Schilling, Ben Thomas, Roman Vrbovsky, Andreas Georgiou, Monika Lesiecka
DMP Artist: Winnie Choudhary
Colourist: Kai van Beers
VFX Producer: Heather Brown
King Lear
Sound Engineer - Ned Sisson
Producer - Matthew Steven
Interlude Sounds
Composer - James William Blades