dulux life is what you paint it ogilvy uk

Dulux Brings Back The Magic Of The Beloved Dog

The 'Life is what you paint it' campaign by Ogilvy UK celebrates life's modern milestones with the joy and warmth of the brand's most legendary mascot

By Creative Salon

23 March 2026

The UK’s most popular paint brand Dulux today launches 'Life is what you paint it', a joyful campaign celebrating the transformative power of colour in modern life. The iconic Dulux Dog mascot, this time named Dorothy, is back in a major way and returns with an incredible magic power.

Life is what you paint it marks 65 years since Dulux’s mascot first accidentally graced the nation’s TV screens, when a crew member’s Old English Sheepdog, Dash, photobombed the ad shoot. Since then, the Dulux Dog has grown into a cultural icon, bringing warmth, connection and trust to audiences across the country. The latest campaign will see the brand usher the joy of the adored mascot to a new generation.

The new film introduces Dorothy as a cheeky puppy, but this time with the magical ability to shake Dulux’s paint colours from her shaggy coat. Yet to master this incredible power, she accidentally sends colours flying across her owner’s new home and on one unfortunate delivery driver, but through the years hones her craft to show the power of colour transformation. She uses this magical ability to symbolise life’s modern milestones, a theme amplified by the message ‘life is what you paint it’.

The integrated campaign, created by Ogilvy UK, is encouraging the nation to mark their own milestones through the language of colour and paint, whether that’s becoming a pet parent for the first time, kickstarting a side project or starting anew after a break-up. Grounded in the cultural insight that traditional milestones, such as marriage or having children are happening later than in previous generations, Dulux firmly believes there are alternative moments that should also be embraced and celebrated.

The integrated Life is what you paint it rolls out across TV and YouTube, led by WPP Media, with social cutdowns on Meta and Pinterest. There will be a significant consumer PR push through Cirkle across redtops, broadcast and daytime TV.

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Stephen Coghlan, Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland, says: “Life is what you paint it puts our charming mascot firmly back into the spotlight, 65 years since stealing the nation’s hearts. A perfect blend of celebrating the longevity of Dulux while meeting consumers where they are today.” Sam Balloch, Head of Brand for DIY, AzkoNobel UK, adds: “Dulux as a brand stands for premium quality and beautiful colours that reflect the way the nation lives. The campaign brings this ethos to life in a modern and inclusive way, celebrating an entire spectrum of milestones that deserve to be marked and remembered in our own spaces through the transformative power of colour.”

Jules Chalkley, Chief Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy UK, says: “Everyone loves a brand mascot and the Dulux dog has achieved true cultural icon status. Bringing it back to the heart of such a modern and joyful story about transforming the way we celebrate life's big milestones feels so fitting.”

Credits

Akzo Nobel

Stephen Coghlan, Marketing Director, AkzoNobel UK & Ireland,

Sam Balloch, Head of Brand for DIY, AzkoNobel UK

Marianne Shillingford - Creative Director, Dulux UK

Sarah Sherry - Senior Brand Manager, Dulux UK

Hayley Jones - Marketing Manager, Dulux UK

Nicola Meldrum - Senior Brand Manager, Dulux IE

Ogilvy UK

Executive Creative Director – Jules Chalkley

Senior Art Director – Lizzie Sharma

Senior Copy Writer – George Allen

Managing Partner – Andrew Brooks

Business Director – Charlotte Comyn

Senior Account Manager – Eden Rodwell

Account Executive – Fareedah Mahama

Senior Strategist – Ryan Thomson

Head of Motion – Sally Miller

Producer – George Ward

Academy Films

Directors - Si&Ad

Executive Producers - Darapen Vongsa-Nga & Gemma Priggen

Producer - Georgina Smith

Production Manager - Mali Davies

Production Assistant - Lola Panic

DOP - Polly Morgan

Production Designer - Joseph Bennett

Costume Designer - Holly Rebecca

Editors - Final Cut

Editor - Amanda James

Producer - Nikki Porter

1920vfx

2D Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

2D Artists: Loredana Gangemi, Taylor Hawker, Bradley Cocksedge

3D Supervisor: Chris King

3D Artists: Agustin Schilling, Ben Thomas, Roman Vrbovsky, Andreas Georgiou, Monika Lesiecka

DMP Artist: Winnie Choudhary

Colourist: Kai van Beers

VFX Producer: Heather Brown

King Lear

Sound Engineer - Ned Sisson

Producer - Matthew Steven

Interlude Sounds

Composer - James William Blades

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