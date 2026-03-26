Breast Cancer Now Shares Powerful Message Of Change

The need for the campaign was brought on by the fact that right now, almost one million (920,000) people in the UK are living with or beyond a breast cancer diagnosis1, and someone gets diagnosed every nine minutes. The campaign aims to not only drive home that breast cancer remains a critical issue but also that the charity must drive progress further and faster for people affected by this devastating disease.

The film opens at the moment of diagnosis, capturing the rush of thoughts, fears and emotions that come with it. It then shifts, showcasing the relentless work of the charity: research, support and campaigning. It ends on a note of hope, with the film’s central character, now post-treatment, entering a lake surrounded by a group of women, creating a feeling of joy, resilience and new beginnings. The film features the Fatboy Slim track, ‘Right Here, Right Now’ which reinforces Breast Cancer Now’s message that change is needed now.

All lead talent featured in the film have lived experience of breast cancer, including TV actor, producer and breast cancer advocate Victoria Ekanoye, who provides the narration, with many having used Breast Cancer Now's services firsthand.

Created and launched through Ogilvy UK, Breast Cancer Never is a brand campaign which also introduces the charity’s refreshed brand identity with a new logo, tone of voice, brand purpose, creative platform, bold colour system and typography; all representing an entirely new chapter for the charity.

Launching today across TV, radio, digital and social, the campaign includes the influencer-led activation #ThisIsMeNow launching later this week with a number of household names; inviting people to share their experience of diagnosis versus life today.