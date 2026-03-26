Breast Cancer Now Shares Powerful Message Of Change
The campaign 'We're Breast Cancer Now. Until we're Breast Cancer Never' by Ogilvy UK showcases a bold ambition to drive progress further and faster
26 March 2026
Breast Cancer Now, the UK's leading breast cancer charity, is launching a new campaign with Ogilvy UK, transforming its brand identity in line with its bold ambition that by 2050 everyone with breast cancer will live and live well. This is brought to life with the campaign line: 'We're Breast Cancer Now. Until we're Breast Cancer Never'. The integrated campaign puts the fresh new brand identity front and centre, along with a simple but powerful mission.
The need for the campaign was brought on by the fact that right now, almost one million (920,000) people in the UK are living with or beyond a breast cancer diagnosis1, and someone gets diagnosed every nine minutes. The campaign aims to not only drive home that breast cancer remains a critical issue but also that the charity must drive progress further and faster for people affected by this devastating disease.
The film opens at the moment of diagnosis, capturing the rush of thoughts, fears and emotions that come with it. It then shifts, showcasing the relentless work of the charity: research, support and campaigning. It ends on a note of hope, with the film’s central character, now post-treatment, entering a lake surrounded by a group of women, creating a feeling of joy, resilience and new beginnings. The film features the Fatboy Slim track, ‘Right Here, Right Now’ which reinforces Breast Cancer Now’s message that change is needed now.
All lead talent featured in the film have lived experience of breast cancer, including TV actor, producer and breast cancer advocate Victoria Ekanoye, who provides the narration, with many having used Breast Cancer Now's services firsthand.
Created and launched through Ogilvy UK, Breast Cancer Never is a brand campaign which also introduces the charity’s refreshed brand identity with a new logo, tone of voice, brand purpose, creative platform, bold colour system and typography; all representing an entirely new chapter for the charity.
Launching today across TV, radio, digital and social, the campaign includes the influencer-led activation #ThisIsMeNow launching later this week with a number of household names; inviting people to share their experience of diagnosis versus life today.
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Rachael Franklin, Chief Engagement Officer at Breast Cancer Now said: “The shocking truth is that almost one million people are now living with or beyond breast cancer in the UK and these numbers are rising. Behind these figures are too many human lives being touched and ripped apart by this devastating disease.
“Our work’s never been needed more. With Ogilvy’s support we’ve transformed our brand to go further, faster for people affected by breast cancer. Drawing on insights we’ve gathered from thousands of people affected by the disease, we’ve made our brand more recognisable and memorable, and made it simpler for people to understand what we do across science, support and change, how we can support them, and how they can join us in driving much-needed change for people affected by breast cancer.
“We’re relentless in our determination to be Breast Cancer Now until we’re Breast Cancer Never. And we won’t stop until this is a reality - but we can’t achieve this alone. Change happens now.”
Jules Chalkley, Chief ECD at Ogilvy UK added: “Turn attention into action. That’s what Breast Cancer Now briefed us to do with this campaign. Inspired by the charity’s incredible ambition to ensure that by 2050 everyone by with breast cancer lives – and lives well – we worked with the team to build a bold new brand identity and tell a story blending the overwhelming emotion of a diagnosis with a powerful sense of optimism. Breast cancer remains one of the most urgent and devastating issues of our time, but we can be hopeful for the future thanks to Breast Cancer Now's life-saving research, campaigning and support."