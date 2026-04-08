Coca-Cola Uncans the passion of football fandom

“For fans across Europe, the FIFA World Cup™ represents the pinnacle of football emotion - uniting millions through moments of collective anticipation, excitement and release”, said Javier Meza, President, Marketing and Europe CMO at Coca-Cola. “With ‘Uncanned Emotions’, we’re celebrating those authentic fan experiences and the role Coca-Cola plays in bringing people together. Coca-Cola has always been part of those shared moments, and this campaign brings that connection to life in a fresh and authentic way.”

This second film in a three-part series further strengthens Coca-Cola's role in enhancing the fan experience throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™. By embracing the full spectrum of emotions, Coca-Cola is the ultimate companion as fans navigate the drama, delight, and passion of football's biggest event. Across Europe, over 30 markets are activating the FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign, inviting over 320 million Europeans to embrace the exhilarating emotional rollercoaster that only the FIFA World Cup™ can deliver.

Beyond the screen, Coca-Cola continues to engage fans with immersive experiences, including the globally anticipated FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, offering a rare opportunity to see football's most coveted prize up close.

Additionally, the brand is reigniting the joy of collecting with an exciting collaboration with Panini, introducing a custom sticker collection that immortalises iconic players and teams through both physical and digital opportunities for fans worldwide. This partnership officially launches for purchase across European markets from May.

Coca‑Cola looks forward to unveiling a series of new and immersive FIFA World Cup™ activations in the months ahead, inviting fans to stay tuned for more ways to feel it all.

‘Uncanned Emotions’ was developed by WPP OpenX, led by The Ogilvy Group and supported by WPP Production and WPP Media.