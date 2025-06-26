Coca-Cola Unites Fans Across The Galaxy With Star Wars Collab

The collaboration kicks off with new creative content set in a movie theatre, a culturally iconic location for Star Wars and Coca-Cola. From discovering the hum of a lightsaber, to experiencing movie marathons, the cinema has long been a powerful place to capture the Real Magic of Star Wars and Coca-Cola, and it will be front and center in this campaign.

The 27 limited-edition cans and bottles, available for purchase in select markets around the world, and three designs only available at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, will showcase iconic Star Wars characters and scenes. By scanning a Coca-Cola can or an advertisement on the street, fans can unlock an incredible AR digital experience and learn about all the collectible cans with beloved characters from the Star Wars universe. Through the experience, fans can record a video of themselves that will be transformed into a Star Wars-style hologram transmission that can be used to share an uplifting message of community empowerment with friends and family.

The campaign will feature a variety of the most beloved Star Wars characters for fans to collect, including:

• Original Taste: Lando Calrissian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, Kylo Ren, Ahsoka Tano, Darth Maul, K-2SO, Boba Fett, Poe Dameron, The Mandalorian, Cassian Andor, General Grievous and Emperor Palpatine

• Zero Sugar: Darth Vader, Yoda, Princess Leia, Anakin Skywalker, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Han Solo, BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Rey, Grogu, and an Imperial Stormtrooper.

There will also be character designs available only at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.: The Mandalorian and Grogu; First Order Stormtrooper; and Chewbacca. The Mandalorian and Grogu design will also be available at Tokyo Disney Resort vending machines.

Starting in July, fans can start collecting characters from this exciting new collaboration in stores globally. This collaboration will be available in select markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, and Asia South Pacific.

The Coca-Cola x Star Wars: Refresh Your Galaxy global campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy, and supported by EssenceMediacom and Hogarth, in collaboration with Disney Corporate Alliances, forpeople and Momentum.