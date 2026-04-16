Dove and Ogilvy Display Algorithms’ Single Face Of Beauty
Dove reveals 'The Beauty Machine' showing how algorithms reinforce a single face of beauty and inviting women to share their individual beauty in an open casting call
16 April 2026
Algorithms are accelerating us toward a single face of beauty faster than ever, rewarding the same features and aesthetics on repeat. These images are taking over social media feeds, creating a culture of sameness that damages individuality and flattens beauty into one unrealistic ideal. As the pressure to conform grows, women find it harder to feel happy in their own individual beauty. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithm-driven beauty standards, Dove reminds us that our differences are what make us beautiful.
“Algorithms influence us far more than most people realise. They reward the images and aesthetics that generate the most engagement, meaning certain faces and beauty ideals are shown endlessly. Over time that repetition has narrowed the range of beauty we see online — creating the impression that there is a single ideal, even though real beauty is far more diverse across cultures and communities around the world.” says Dr Aleks Krotoski, international broadcaster, author and lecturer on the impact of technology on our lives.
According to the Dove State of Beauty report, almost 1 in 2 women and girls in the UK, feel pressurised to change their appearance even when they know an image is fake. The growing dominance of a single face of beauty online makes it even harder for women and girls to feel happy in their own individual beauty.
“In the age of the algorithm, beauty online is starting to look the same. But why are algorithms getting to decide what is beautiful? Dove wants to remind women that beauty in the real world is far more unique, creative and expressive than what we often see online. Our aim here is for beauty to be individual and defined by women themselves, not how algorithms choose to amplify it.” says, Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Marketing Officer, Dove.
Dove is continuing to expand what real beauty looks like online, challenging us all to stop chasing a single face of beauty and celebrate all our beautiful differences.
“The Beauty Machine” was live in Waterloo Station until Tuesday 31st March. Like social media feeds, it appears to offer variety, but delivers the same, unreal face again and again
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Simply scan the machine’s code to join the Dove open casting call or take part using #DoveOpenCall. Dove’s influencer community will also be taking part and be the first to share #DoveOpenCall photos to invite women everywhere to get involved.
To match the speed at which beauty is changing online, images will start to appear on billboards across Waterloo within 48 hours, alongside on-going features across the Dove owned social channels.
“We know from years of research that seeing idealised and digitally edited images can make people feel worse about their bodies and feel pressured to fit narrow beauty standards. As ‘perfected’ faces become increasingly common across platforms, they risk making it even harder for women to recognise and value their own unique beauty. These technologies are moving fast, so we must too.” says Dr Nicole Paraskeva, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Appearance Research, UWE, Bristol.
Join the call, share your beautiful difference at #DoveOpenCall.