Dove and Ogilvy Display Algorithms’ Single Face Of Beauty

Algorithms are accelerating us toward a single face of beauty faster than ever, rewarding the same features and aesthetics on repeat. These images are taking over social media feeds, creating a culture of sameness that damages individuality and flattens beauty into one unrealistic ideal. As the pressure to conform grows, women find it harder to feel happy in their own individual beauty. In a world increasingly shaped by algorithm-driven beauty standards, Dove reminds us that our differences are what make us beautiful.

“Algorithms influence us far more than most people realise. They reward the images and aesthetics that generate the most engagement, meaning certain faces and beauty ideals are shown endlessly. Over time that repetition has narrowed the range of beauty we see online — creating the impression that there is a single ideal, even though real beauty is far more diverse across cultures and communities around the world.” says Dr Aleks Krotoski, international broadcaster, author and lecturer on the impact of technology on our lives.

According to the Dove State of Beauty report, almost 1 in 2 women and girls in the UK, feel pressurised to change their appearance even when they know an image is fake. The growing dominance of a single face of beauty online makes it even harder for women and girls to feel happy in their own individual beauty.

“In the age of the algorithm, beauty online is starting to look the same. But why are algorithms getting to decide what is beautiful? Dove wants to remind women that beauty in the real world is far more unique, creative and expressive than what we often see online. Our aim here is for beauty to be individual and defined by women themselves, not how algorithms choose to amplify it.” says, Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Marketing Officer, Dove.

Dove is continuing to expand what real beauty looks like online, challenging us all to stop chasing a single face of beauty and celebrate all our beautiful differences.

“The Beauty Machine” was live in Waterloo Station until Tuesday 31st March. Like social media feeds, it appears to offer variety, but delivers the same, unreal face again and again