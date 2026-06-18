Schweppes Savours The Moment With Global Brand Platform Introduction

With new global platform, “With Time Comes Taste” is a fully integrated campaign with the brand encouraging consumers to slow down from the frenetic pace of modern life and savour the small moments this summer. Launching with a stripped back hero film that features Lucien taking his time to enjoy summer vibes, and rolling out with activations across digital, social, PR and influencer channels.

At the heart of the campaign is Schweppes Cherry Pepper Soda, a bold new mixer combining juicy sour cherry with a subtle black pepper kick. Tapping into growing demand for more adventurous flavour profiles, the innovation reflects broader trends around flavour exploration and premiumisation within adult sparkling occasions.

The campaign marks the second year of the partnership with Lucien, whose authentic British charisma and individual sense of style make the pair the perfect duo. As connoisseurs of carbonisation since 1783, Schweppes has been innovating for over 200 years. “With Time, Comes Taste” builds on this rich heritage, reimagining the brand for a new generation of adult consumers.

“Over time, you also start to appreciate the little things more, good company, great drinks and just enjoying the moment,” said Lucien Laviscount. “Schweppes has always had that timeless, sophisticated feel, which is why partnering with the brand feels like such a natural fit. The new Cherry Pepper Soda feels modern and playful, the kind of drink that instantly elevates any occasion, without trying too hard.”

Hanna Lauri, Senior Marketing Manager at Schweppes, said, “As people increasingly look to slow down and savour moments together, Schweppes continues to champion elevated social occasions through innovative taste experiences. “With Time, Comes Taste” captures that evolving appreciation for quality experiences and sophisticated flavours. Lucien perfectly embodies the confident, contemporary spirit that defines Schweppes today.”

The integrated campaign will roll out across digital, social, PR and influencer channels throughout the summer. The campaign was developed by Ogilvy UK as part of WPP Open X with Ogilvy PR leading on the influencer, PR and social activation and WPP Media overseeing media planning and buying.