How Waitrose Nailed 'I Love You' At Christmas

Forget the mistletoe - there’s a quiet rebellion of unlikely love in the supermarket aisles at Waitrose. The pearl clutchers’ time is finally up because Keira Knightley and the loveable Phil (played by Joe Wilkinson) have shown that romance at the cheese counter is for everyone.

Waitrose has a history of being mocked and misunderstood. From 'Overheard in Waitrose' to the hijacking of #Waitrose Reasons its customers have often been derided as bumbling poshos.

Building on the success of CMO Nathan Ansell’s vision to turn this perception around, the supermarket is using the season of comfort and joy to remind us that good food - and the love behind it - is for everyone.

Created by Wonderhood Studios and set out as a mini-movie directed by Molly Manners - also behind Netflix’s 'One Day' series - it is the story of a widow's unlikely romance with a star.

The unique angle plays on 'Love Actually' and will prove an intergenerational hit with fans of Keira Knightley and Joe Wilkinson who is fresh off his Celebrity Traitors stint.

It also builds on the star-studded whodunnit last year, which played on the idea that stealing a family's Christmas food is the ultimate crime, with Joe Wilkinson reprising his role as Phil.

It's a campaign created with many touchpoints to engage across the highly fragmented media landscape and orchestrated so that, through word of mouth people will search for it on YouTube.

As creative partners, Wonderhood Studios and Waitrose are keenly aware that with viewers' attention split across many platforms, they need to do much more than promote; they need to be the cultural moment. With 'The Perfect Gift', they’ve excelled.