Davos 2026 Debrief: Beyond the Trump Factor

Davos 2026 was undeniably dominated by geopolitical issues. The presence of President Trump and his daily news-making loomed large, impacting governments as they sought to position, navigate and negotiate. For businesses, it spotlighted the need to reevaluate their positioning in a world where geopolitical instability is now the norm.

Beyond the Trump factor, this year’s meeting crystallised three critical themes for communicators: Intelligence, Engagement and AI.

First, the increasing importance of intelligence in navigating this volatile geopolitical landscape cannot be overstated. Economic uncertainty is reshaping the conversation around a company’s “license to operate.”

Discussions at Davos repeatedly stressed the need for communications and corporate affairs teams to harness actionable intelligence – intelligence that identifies what’s real versus fake, unpacks the drivers of misinformation and maps the key narratives and influencers shaping the discourse. The value lies not just in understanding the current environment but in predicting what’s next: spotting weak signals and making sense of a fractured media ecosystem to inform strategies on narrative, engagement and risk mitigation. While the world has become more complex, the good news is that today’s AI-powered tools offer unprecedented capabilities to navigate and decode this complexity.