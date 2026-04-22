The Real Skill CMOs Need Now Isn’t Creativity Or Data; It’s Orchestration

The illusion of progress in a capability-rich world

Marketing’s rapid evolution has created a paradox. The more tools and specialisms organisations accumulate, the harder it can become to maintain coherence. Teams optimise for their own performance metrics, partners bring deep but often isolated expertise, and insight doesn’t always translate into confident decision-making.

This is not a failure of talent or ambition. It’s the predictable outcome of complexity outpacing operating model evolution. Many organisations have modernised their capabilities without fully modernising how decisions flow between them. In that environment, the ability to orchestrate capability becomes more valuable than the capability itself.

Understanding orchestration as a leadership discipline

Orchestration is often confused with integration, but the distinction matters. Whereas integration is structural (how teams, technologies and processes are arranged), orchestration is behavioural (how decisions move across those structures in real time).

It manifests in the way insight informs creative direction, how media performance reshapes messaging, how data is used not simply for reporting but to guide adaptation, and how partners collaborate around shared outcomes rather than individual deliverables.

At its heart, orchestration is about sequencing decisions and reducing friction between functions so that capability compounds rather than competes. It requires clarity of priorities, trust between teams and the confidence to adapt continuously rather than waiting for perfect alignment.

This is increasingly the difference between organisations that feel responsive and those that feel reactive.

Navigating a world of continuous change

The need for orchestration becomes more acute as the external environment grows more interconnected. At Seichō, our recent flagship event, one of the themes that emerged most strongly was that change is no longer episodic. It is structural, continuous and shaped by forces that extend well beyond traditional marketing control.

Technology is reshaping how attention is mediated, how identity is constructed and how decisions are influenced. Consumer behaviour is fragmenting across platforms, communities and moments of micro-intent. Media ecosystems are becoming increasingly algorithmic, reducing predictability while increasing the importance of signal interpretation.

Futurist Tracey Follows framed this dynamic as part of a broader “new world re-order”, in which identity, infrastructure and intelligent systems begin to shape how markets themselves function.

As she said on the day, “Businesses used to recruit for IQ; this evolved into an era where we recruited for EQ, emotional intelligence. Today, we are shifting into a new age where what we can call AQ – or the ‘adaptability quotient’ – will be paramount. We can no longer rely on the past as a guide to the future, and adaptability will be absolutely crucial in consequence.”

In a world where adaptability becomes the defining leadership trait, the ability to orchestrate across systems, signals and teams becomes the practical expression of that adaptability. Seen through this lens, growth is less a function of campaign excellence and more a function of how effectively organisations operate within complex decision environments. The ability to orchestrate across these environments becomes a defining advantage.

Performing and transforming at the same time

One of the most challenging implications of this shift is the increasing overlap between marketing performance and organisational transformation. Marketing leaders are now expected to contribute not only to growth but to broader business change, influencing customer experience design, data strategy, technology adoption and operating model evolution.

At the same time, commercial pressure has intensified. Quarterly targets, competitive dynamics and macroeconomic uncertainty mean that short-term performance expectations remain uncompromising.

This tension, between performing today and transforming for tomorrow, was a recurring theme in my discussion with leaders including Maria Koutsoudakis, chief brand officer at VodafoneThree; Arjoon Bose, VP of marketing, EMEA and India at Coach; and Kate Waters, director of client strategy and commercial marketing at ITV.

Maria reflected on how organisational transformation within VodafoneThree has reshaped not only marketing priorities but the role marketing plays in providing stability and direction during periods of change. As she put it, “Marketing can be a really beneficial force for stability during periods of organisational transformation. It’s vital for marketers to have plans that have enough of a point of view to avoid paralysis, but that remain flexible and able to adapt as the world evolves at pace.”

For Arjoon, leading brand growth across complex international markets requires embracing uncertainty and ‘working on the fly’ rather than trying to eliminate it. “Change only becomes possible when you embrace the full power of modern marketing and brand building within your organizational strategy and are able to move at the speed of culture,” he noted. “It’s almost impossible to predict what the next five years will bring for consumers, technology or even our own roles. But if we build strong cultures internally, focusing on the power of our people, and protect investment in brand externally, we give ourselves the best chance to drive growth– guided by curiosity, consumer-first empathy and critical thinking.”

Building on that theme of curiosity as a leadership discipline, Kate emphasised the importance of imagination when navigating uncertain futures. “Curiosity means learning and leaning into change and the future,” she said. “I urge us all to play like ‘only children’, leaning into the power of our own imaginations to create the future.”

What these perspectives share is an acknowledgement that performing and transforming are no longer sequential stages. They are concurrent realities, and managing that concurrency is, fundamentally, an orchestration challenge.

From campaign thinking to decision environments

Another important shift shaping marketing leadership is the movement away from campaign-centric thinking toward continuous decision environments. Consumer journeys have become less linear, with discovery, evaluation and conversion increasingly mediated by platforms, communities and algorithmic recommendations.

As Tracey Follows observed during our discussion, “For brands, the marketing challenge isn’t to persuade people anymore; it’s about orienting them. It’s crucial that brands act as sense-makers for their customers.”

In this context, growth is shaped less by isolated moments of communication and more by the consistency of signals an organisation emits across touchpoints. Orchestration enables those signals to feel coherent. Without it, organisations risk creating fragmented narratives that weaken trust even when individual executions are strong.

The organisational and partnership implications

Orchestration is rarely achieved through structural change alone. It depends on behaviours, incentives and relationships that support shared decision-making and rapid adaptation.

Internally, this may involve redefining ownership of insight, aligning creative and media timelines, and shifting measurement from attribution toward learning. Externally, it requires deeper collaboration between brands, agencies, platforms and technology partners, with greater transparency around goals, constraints and performance signals.

In practice, orchestration transforms partnerships from transactional exchanges into extensions of organisational capability. It changes the role partners play from execution specialists to collaborators in navigating complexity.

A defining leadership skill for the next decade

If the past decade rewarded capability acquisition, the next is likely to reward capability connection. The CMOs who thrive will not necessarily be those with the most advanced tools or the most extensive channel expertise, but those who can shape environments in which capabilities reinforce each other and decisions happen with clarity.

Orchestration is not a new function or a one-off initiative. It is an ongoing leadership discipline, requiring sound judgement, cultural alignment and the confidence to prioritise coherence over perfection.

In an environment defined by continuous change, that discipline may ultimately prove more valuable than any individual capability.

The future will not belong simply to organisations that are creative, data-rich or technologically sophisticated. It will belong to those that can connect those strengths into momentum, turning complexity into clarity and capability into sustained growth.

The whole session is available to view below