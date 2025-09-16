'There's Always More' American Express Tells Customers

American Express has launched its first unified brand and product advertising platform in the UK. For the first time, bringing both the brand promise and product value proposition under one creative umbrella, the aim of the campaign is to drive relevance with UK consumers and small business owners with a bold, insight-led campaign message: With Amex, there’s always more.

The campaign is Amex’s first locally produced master brand ad for the UK market—with a creative that reflects the unique character, culture, and ambitions of modern Britain. Shot by Amara Abbas, the films capture the joyful reality of modern life — from a first-time runner battling the rain before surprising themselves by enjoying a local 5k, to a more humorous moment when a football fan’s surprise gift doesn’t quite go to plan.