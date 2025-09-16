'There's Always More' American Express Tells Customers
The campaign, from Dentsu Creative, tells the story of people in everyday moments and how earning rewards can give them something back
16 September 2025
American Express has launched its first unified brand and product advertising platform in the UK. For the first time, bringing both the brand promise and product value proposition under one creative umbrella, the aim of the campaign is to drive relevance with UK consumers and small business owners with a bold, insight-led campaign message: With Amex, there’s always more.
The campaign is Amex’s first locally produced master brand ad for the UK market—with a creative that reflects the unique character, culture, and ambitions of modern Britain. Shot by Amara Abbas, the films capture the joyful reality of modern life — from a first-time runner battling the rain before surprising themselves by enjoying a local 5k, to a more humorous moment when a football fan’s surprise gift doesn’t quite go to plan.
Each story shows Amex being there for people in those everyday moments, with the added benefit of earning rewards that give a little something extra back. From everyday spend to life’s bigger moments, Amex Cardmembers are reminded that however they choose to live, there’s always more value waiting to be unlocked.
“We wanted to create a campaign that reflects the lives people are living,” said Dave Edwards, Vice President at American Express. “Whether it’s travel, dining, shopping, or running a business, Amex helps you get more out of the things that matter most. The new campaign is about showing people that Amex is for them—and helping them see what’s possible with us by their side.”
The launch also includes a music sync from rising UK duo Sistra, who are part of Amex Unsigned – an initiative that helps to create breakthrough opportunities for emerging music talent. As part of Amex’s ongoing commitment to grassroots music, the collaboration provides Sistra with national exposure, while giving the campaign a distinct and authentic soundtrack.
The campaign will run across TV, outdoor, digital, social, and targeted display, reaching audiences in the moments that matter most—from Manchester high streets to mobile screens and primetime TV including Premier League and F1 ad spots. New audience targeting in addressable channels will also ensure consumers see messages about benefits when most relevant to their real lives.
With its unified platform, bold creative approach, and support for new British talent, the campaign invites consumers to see how with Amex, there’s always more — seemingly endless rewards, and always another ‘and’...
