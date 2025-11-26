Inside the Minds of Dentsu’s Changemaking Creatives

Matt Searle and Olly Wood are creatives looking to make change. Not just what tea you drink, where you buy your shoes, or what clothes you wear, but tangible change. Changing laws. Creating cultural impact.

And since joining Dentsu Creative as joint executive creative directors (ECDs) at the start of the year from McCann London, it’s a mission they’re hoping to continue.

Together they bring over a decade of success, which includes wins at Cannes Lions and D&AD, where work spanning across sectors of entertainment, gaming and sport have all been celebrated for brands like adidas and eBay.

A partnership that began as McCann, the pair describe the complimentary nature of their approaches to work; “We have a similar ambition for the work we want to make,” says Olly Wood. “Even though our craft skills differ, we compliment each other that way.”

Creative Salon spoke with Searle and Wood about their routes into the creative industry, their favourite work, and the power of duo.

Creative Salon: What does creativity mean to you?

Matt Searle: I was obsessed with Alan Fletcher’s ‘The Art of Looking Sideways’ at uni, and I think that’s a good encapsulation of what creativity means to me. It’s making the familiar feel unexpected. It’s transformational. It’s combining things to create something original and unique. It’s making a wildebeest dance on an apple to sell Doritos. It’s that - and how it moves people. Ultimately, that’s what creativity means for me.

Olly Wood: For me creativity means doing things differently. I’m really into contrast and juxtapositions, and I see creativity as embracing the new and unfamiliar. I think of it as bringing two opposing forces together to create something new.

MS: I guess it’s always on, isn’t it? That’s the fun of our job - everything you see, do, read, every conversation you overhear, it could all count for something one day. It’s funny how these things come back to you. You’ll be doing something around the house, saying something throwaway, and suddenly it’s really applicable to a new brief.

What led you both down creative paths? Did you have creative childhoods or particular inspirations - a person, a moment, a thing?

OW: I was a designer long before this. Straight after my first time at college I did a Higher National Diploma (HND) in graphic design - I joined a motor-vehicle graphics company and learned design there. Then I stepped away from that world and joined a regional advertising agency. I started as an artworker/designer and got a sense that there was this bigger world of conceptual thinking. There was a team over there with their feet on their desks just thinking up mad ideas for ads, and I thought, ‘maybe I want a piece of that’.

As I was designing at the time, a lot of it was grids and guides, and you’re quite restricted - you have to adhere to the rules. But I always found enjoyment in conceptual ideas. I’d get thrown a brief and find it fascinating. So I thought, ‘well, I’m in a small regional agency out in the countryside; I’d like to get into London’.

I cobbled together a portfolio and started coming into London. It was going really badly; the work was really bad and I realised I needed to restudy. I applied for a scholarship to the School of Communication Arts, won it, and restudied. That was a reset moment for me. From there, I got into London agencies and never left.

MS: I just said 'yes' to people - 'yes' to things. A particular pivotal moment in my life was with my art teacher. Everyone was going to university, so I thought I had to go too. And my A Level art teacher said, ‘Why don’t you go to art school for a year?’ So I went and did that.

You get there, and you meet someone else - in my case, a design teacher - who hands you a D&AD brief. Suddenly, I’ve got a written problem to solve. There’s a clear challenge, something to work towards. That was a turning point. They said, ‘Why don’t you go to Bucks University? That’s what they’re all about.’ So I went, thinking I was going to be a designer.

But when I got there, I realised I was never going to master Photoshop. What I did like was the fact that I could think, and that has value - thinking around things, approaching problems differently. That side really appealed to me. So I carried on, almost by chance, saying 'yes' to things and moments in time. That’s what led me into it, without much overthinking.

What did you want to bring to the creative industry?

MS: I never really thought about it in terms of what I wanted to bring to the industry, but if I go purely on what I enjoy, it’s that I have a job where I can use my imagination to solve problems from all facets of life. You can make people laugh or cry, or think about societal change. The variety is huge, and where the work can take you is limitless.

If everyone’s united, if everyone’s audacious and the stars align, then I guess what I want to give back is a sense of pure optimism - an untainted spirit. We often get bogged down in feedback and rounds of changes, but it’s worth reminding yourself that when things go your way, when you pitch it right, you can make things that are entertaining or genuinely make a difference to people.

OW: Going back to when I was studying at college, that was a massive turning point. I remember a masterclass where the ‘Why So Serious?’ campaign for The Dark Knight was shared. That was huge for me: massive gaming immersion meets advertising. It was such deep storytelling, reaching people and engaging communities in a way that had never been done before.

I got really into new, unconventional ways of delivering messages to people, rather than what was then considered advertising - very traditional, passive, one message aimed at you, with the expectation it would change behaviour. I became obsessed with the unconventional, immersive side of things. So after studying, I wanted to bring more of that into the work - different-shaped thinking.

What work are you most proud of making in your careers so far?

MS: ‘Dream Transfer’, which we did for eBay, where we ‘sold’ Roberto Carlos on eBay for the price of a pint.