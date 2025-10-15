Pumps And Proust: The Creative Quests Of Gravity Road's Sophie Cullinane

We got used to pulling ideas apart and putting them back together again. That’s just how we grew up - very Irish, but also, I suppose, quite London in that way.

A heaving, chaotic family of odds and sods - we had an open door to all the odd ones.

Given that you became a creative in your late 20s - talk us through your pathway into the industry?

I had a job in journalism, and it was during a period of time when all the commissions I was getting were for observational, confessional pieces. It was all about periods, breakups, eating disorders - anything deeply personal.

It was very early Vice, that kind of thing. I was also writing for Cosmo, Stylist, and similar publications. But before that stage of my life, I had dreams of becoming a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist. I imagined myself out in the field for months at a time, investigating - I don’t know - politics in the White House or something along those lines.

But that version of my career just wasn’t happening. All I was getting were briefs like, “Tell us what it’s like to be single on Valentine’s Day - and on your period.” It got really boring and it felt culturally vapid.

I’d already worked in fashion journalism too, and that was exhausting. It used to cost me loads of money - we weren’t paid, obviously. At some publications there was no desk, you had to front money for returns on clothes you borrowed for shoots. It was a nightmare.

It was that era - early millennial chaos: American Apparel, sexual assault scandals, the whole thing.

Then I came across a company called Gravity Road. They were doing work - for Sainsbury’s, I think - and they were looking for someone to bring an editorial heart to it. It was during the era when trendy brands were starting to act like magazines.

So I came in, was around a lot, and eventually met Seb Royce - who had been ECD at Glue. We hit it off. I remember he liked that I had good taste in music. I put on Ecstasy in the office one day, and he liked that.

At some point, he asked, “Have you ever thought about being a creative?”. I think he just found me culturally interesting. I didn’t know what being a creative meant, but I was writing, and I turned out to be... quite good at it.

I had that spunk that a lot of journalists have. You have to fight for a story, argue for it, pitch with your little pile of newspaper clippings and say, “This is interesting - we should do something with this.”

People coming through traditional ad schools weren’t really approaching creative like that. I was coming at it from a culture-first perspective, rather than starting with the big-brand idea.

It was all completely accidental. Like I’ve said - I had no idea what a creative even was.

And how do you inspire that in your team?

I always say to my creatives, “What’s the headline for this idea?”

Like anything - if there isn’t one, give it a proper go. You need to try. There’s no point doing something that feels culturally flat. You want to create something noisy - something that cuts through.

Thinking about the headline is a really useful muscle to keep in your arsenal. If you can’t sum it up in a couple of lines, it’s either too complicated or it’s just not culturally resonant enough.

I used to try and run the department a bit like a newsroom. Every day I’d ask, “What are you finding interesting today?”. Talking to you now actually makes me want to bring that back.

That mindset - staying sharp, staying tuned in - was something I really tried to build into the creative muscle here. And it’s still how we think.

You don’t see people walking in with actual newspaper clippings anymore, but we do still share articles around. We’ve got a “Staying Curious” channel, and if my creatives aren’t adding to it daily - with things I haven’t already seen - then we’ve got a problem.

You’ve got to be switched on, right now, to get the cut-through.

It's really important because you're competing with people's attention span in our world, in advertising, and there's so many things out there that are more entertaining or newsworthy than an advert ever be.

So if you don't know what's going on, you can't have a hope in hell of make something that's going to resonate culturally.

Have you always had that grind mindset that comes with being a journalist?

I was already working as a fashion journalist by first year of university. I was studying Philosophy at the University of Sussex.

I'd come up to London and work in pubs - I had about five jobs. At one point I worked with Hilary Alexander at The Telegraph. She was fantastic and stern, and taught me how to be a fabulous fashionista when I was 20 and clueless, and then I realised that fashion journalism was a bit too hard for me.

And then I rolled along doing other features -that was when I thought I was going to be a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist. And then I did some script-writing.

I've always had a job. I've had a job since I was 14, selling hot dogs in Twickenham rugby stadium, - the glamour! So I just have always grafted. I like working.

And were there any great mentors when you were starting out in adland?

We’ve got two really incredible founders at Gravity Road who are similarly minded in terms of cultural stickiness. I happened to join at a time when the agency was small enough that we were all figuring it out together - and there’s no way I’d be where I am now without their mentorship.

I’d also count Seb Royce - my old ECD -because he spotted something in me that I wasn’t even aware of. As I’ve said before, I didn’t know what a ‘creative’ was, so that was a really big gift, and I’d send a lot of love his way.

Then, in terms of creative mentorship - and this might sound a bit trite - but friends of mine. I was very lucky to grow up with some truly brilliant, creative people: incredible musicians and artists who would just muck about with me. We’d muck about with each other, make stuff, experiment.

I think a lot of the body language of ‘just getting on with it’ came from that - the instinct to dive in, mess around, and figure it out as you go. Friends of mine had lingerie brands, bands, weird projects - and we were doing that from the age of 14 or 15. It was all wildly ambitious in its own way.

What does creativity mean to you?

If something's creative, I suppose it's about challenge. And that's really it. What I mean is: does it challenge me? Does it make me think, make me feel something, does it snap me out of the status quo? I think that's the key.

I think beauty for beauty's sake is great, but for something to be truly creative - it has to be provocative in some way. And I suppose that's what we aim to do: create work that asks questions, or that some people might see as being in bad taste, or, you know - whatever it is. As long as you're looking at it and thinking 'that's interesting' then that’s what matters.

That's what grabs me - that's what gets me going, creatively. I'm always thinking: what's weird and cool and kind of offbeat about it?

Are there any works that you admire that really channel that?

Do you remember that Reebok ad from the 90s where a humongous beer belly chased a bloke down the street?

I remember watching it and thinking, what the fuck is this? Why is that belly chasing a man down the road? I didn’t get it. And it was just encouraging people to get off the sofa and stop drinking lager. I loved it. It was so weird. I still love it.