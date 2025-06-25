The Return of the Rockstar: BBH London's ECD on Recklessness in Creativity

“Advertising had this energy to it - it looked fun, exciting. There was a rockstar appeal to it. I’d love for us to get back to giving off that energy again,” he explains.

Guimaraes opens up on his journey with BBH as an agency, what it takes to be a good creative leader, and his love for the world of fashion.

Creative Salon: What does creativity mean to you?

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes: Quite a lot, to be honest. Mainly, it's a safe space for people to do what they want to do. I think often you're boxed in - at work, in life - and creativity feels like a space where people can express themselves. I know "self-expression" sounds like a bit of a buzzword, but it really is about being able to share your views, your values, what you're into, who you are.

CS: What would you say influenced you to become a creative person?

FG: A lot of it comes from sport. I was meant to be a professional tennis player so a lot of how I approach work comes from that sporting mentality. It’s funny but when you go into sport seriously you go in with the belief that you could be one of the greats. There’s a kind of naivety in that. No one ever goes into it thinking, "I’ll be average and that’s fine". That sense of ambition, even if it’s a bit delusional, has carried over into how I approach creative work. Maybe this could be the greatest ad ever made. It hasn’t happened yet, but that mindset’s a big part of it.

I used to live in Colombia and I think my parents just wanted me to find something to do, so I ended up playing tennis. I got obsessed - properly obsessed. If it rained I'd move all the furniture in my bedroom to play indoors. Then I failed at tennis, started skating, and thought, "Maybe I’ll be a skater for a living". That whole subculture got me into fashion, which led me into design, and eventually into advertising.

CS: What was it that really helped you translate that passion from sport into creativity?

FG: It was more of a mentality than anything else. With sport, perseverance and failure are just part of it. You grow up learning that one try won’t be enough - you have to keep going. And when you get into the creative industry, it’s the same. One idea won’t stick and you’ve got to go again and again. You have to find joy in iteration, in things not working.

Sport teaches you that most of the time, you’re getting it wrong. Then, you get it right once and think, "that feeling" - this is why I do it. Skating was like that. It’s an impossible sport. You mess up more than you land anything. But when you do land it, it's magic. That feeling is so close to putting out a piece of work. You try, you fail, projects die, but then something lands and you’re chasing that high again and again. Hopefully, you make some good stuff along the way.

CS: Would you say your childhood was a creative one?

FG: Not really - and I think that’s probably why I leaned into it so much. I’m definitely the black sheep of the family. My dad’s an agricultural engineer, my mum’s a lawyer, my brother’s a doctor, my grandad was a university professor. I was none of the above. I was always the one challenging things in my own little way, so I thought maybe I’ll just do something completely different.

That’s when I got into skating, started getting tattoos - all of it was maybe a rebellion. Against my parents, sure, but also a rebellion against the life that was expected of me.

CS: You started your career through a placement scheme at BBH - tell us a about that.

FG: I didn’t actually know I wanted to go into advertising at first. At the time, I didn’t even know what the route in was. I remember watching ‘What Women Want’ with Mel Gibson - he was doing a campaign for Nike and I thought, "That looks interesting". I had no idea what that even meant.

I went to university in Australia, but I failed and ended up quitting. Moved back and reconnected with someone I used to skate with who was a designer. He taught me how to design, and I thought I could actually do something with it.

I started looking for courses and found Falmouth in Cornwall. That’s where I got educated in all things advertising. Then I moved to London with my creative partner at the time. We didn’t know where to start, so we went to NABS. They gave us this massive book with every agency listed and told us, "Start at A and work your way through." Luckily, we stopped at B and landed a placement at BBH.

We were super lucky. I remember the day we got hired: we were two months into the placement and presenting ideas for a FIFA pitch. It was in this huge boardroom - 25 people, ECDs, CEOs, the works. We were terrified. But we pitched this one idea, and the whole room just looked at us. We'd put something on the table that felt completely different. Off the back of that, they said, "Maybe we should keep you guys", and that was it - we got hired. Since then, it’s been a slow battle, but I’m still here. I love it.

CS: What’s the one thing you've always tried to bring into the creative industry?

FG: A bit of recklessness. Especially now, with so much research and process, I think there’s something valuable in being a little looser. The team here will tell you - I’m all guts, no brain. But there’s something in that. That 'fuck it, let’s see what happens' energy. A hustler attitude. No fear about whether the work will land - just go for it and hope it does.

The industry can feel like paint-by-numbers sometimes - research, testing, a bit of this, a bit of that. I wanted to bring something different. A bit more chaos. A bit more instinct.

CS: What work has given you a eureka moment of really hitting that mark?