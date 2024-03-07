From Google's Gemini to Disney Gaming, EMX Picks The Biggest Media Breakthroughs This Month

Google Takes AI to a Whole New Level

By Vincent Bernard, Head of Organic Performance EMEA & Diana Saranova, Global Head of Search at EssenceMediacom

Google has just unveiled its latest AI model, Gemini, which has been described as the most advanced multimodal AI model.

Formerly called Bard, Gemini can now combine different information from text, image, audio, video, and code and has improved reasoning capabilities. It’s set to power all Google ecosystems and marks a new era of AI maturity.

What this means in practice is that Gemini now provides enhanced search with advanced reasoning and efficiency. New features include Circle search, enabling in-app scribble searches on new Androids like Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, and multi-search for simultaneous text and image queries.

Gemini also powers a conversational AI assistant for Google Ads in the US and UK, generating diverse ad assets including images, headlines, descriptions and keywords from text prompts. AI-generated images will be unique and will contain watermark using SynthID to indicate the image was generated by AI.

THE EMX VIEW

These latest innovations exemplify generative AI's growing influence on search and digital marketing, offering a glimpse into the future of user experience and media management. Whilst conversational experience helps scale creative and build campaigns more efficiently, the technology's full impact remains to be seen but it certainly heralds a transformative era for search functionality and advertising strategies.

