Dear CMOs: It’s time to reclaim your craft

Reclaiming marketing: A letter of support to the CMO

Ten years ago, marketers were being pushed hard into digital transformation. The focus shifted from creativity to data, from brand to dashboards. Technical projects dominated the agenda.

Then came COVID. Digitisation accelerated. Remote everything. More platforms, more tools, more metrics. Marketing became a machine – but the soul started slipping away.

Now, data is everywhere. AI is here. LLMs are changing the game. But instead of clarity, we've found chaos. The intersection of creativity, process, and technology is messy. Structures aren't in place. Teams are distracted. The storytelling – the heart of marketing – is getting lost.

We're being told to chase growth. To bring more people in. To market to customers, to agents, to algorithms, to machines. But how do you do that when the foundations are shaky?

The truth: It's been chaos

Marketers are overwhelmed. The tools are powerful, but the vision is fractured. We're not realising AI's potential. We're not structured to succeed. And we're not telling the stories that matter.

The call: Reclaim your marketing

This is your moment. To step back from the noise. To reconnect with the craft. To build marketing that's human, structured and future-ready.

We're here to help. To hold your hand through the chaos. To bring clarity, creativity and confidence back to your team.

The pitch: From chaos to clarity

You've been through the storm. Now it's time to lead the movement. Reclaim your marketing. Reclaim your story. And let us help you do it.