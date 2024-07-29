Is Your Brand Ready For The Connected World?

After almost a quarter of a century since the term “the Internet of Things” (IoT) was coined, we are close to a world in which everything has connectivity embedded. It has been predicted that within the next few years, 88 per cent of organisations will offer intelligent services. That will affect sectors from mobility to medicine and from personal care to production lines, as innovators create ecosystems containing products and services with intelligent capabilities.

Already there is a proliferation of products that can connect and exchange data via communications networks and smart devices, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Now, as the Making Connectivity Matter report from Capgemini's agency frog expertly illustrates, we're on the precipice of that truly Connected World.

Life-enhancing technological innovation

Intelligent devices and tools will increasingly help enhance our day-to-day lives and in the professional sphere will unlock new business models and revenue streams that will fuel economic growth.

But as Heather Brundage, senior director of strategy and innovation at Capgemini's Synapse, explains: "A lot of companies aren't set up for success—what got them to where they are today won't get them to where they need to go."

And it's not all about comfort and profit; when it comes to the planet, connected products and services promise to be a crucial part of a sustainable future thanks to their ability to offer more efficient ways of operating.

Our planet already knows a thing or two about the power of connectivity, of course. Vast underground mycorrhizal networks enable trees, fungi and more to thrive in forests around the world. Migratory birds in flight use thermal air currents to help them travel efficiently across continents. The Amazon rainforest plays a major role in both local and global climates due to the water it releases into the air and seas.

Mindful of the need to protect these delicate ecosystems, the future of connectivity must be traced with sustainability at its core, argues frog in its study. As with any developing technology, the way these powerful new connected devices are harnessed will be key to their success.

Faced with existential climate risks, businesses, governments and consumers alike are rightly asking tough questions about the balance of value brought by new goods and services, with a particular focus on tackling the rising e-waste problem.

The consultancy believes that to deliver on the promise of a truly connected world, business leaders and innovative thinkers must ask themselves the following questions:

What tangible steps can we take to build the

next generation of products and services that

will change the world for the better?

How can we ensure that new offerings consider

both our business and our planet?

Can these new offerings be woven into a smart,

future-proofed ecosystem?