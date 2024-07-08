The Era Of Unconditional Responsibility From Brands

The significance of a brand's role in a consumer’s life has never been more pronounced. At a time that is marked by inflation, soaring costs, and social and economic complexities, brands have a unique opportunity to go beyond the product and the service they offer and meet the customer's need unconditionally. This isn't just a matter of ethics; it's a strategic imperative.

In a recent report by the Capgemini Research Institute, 77 per cent of businesses surveyed said they believe that we are transitioning towards a digital and sustainable world. What this really means is that it is becoming increasingly important for businesses to operate within a system that allows companies to deliver growth while also driving environmental and societal sustainability. The research also found that most consumers continue to seek to buy from transparent, purpose-led organisations—especially those that are perceived to be sustainable—so that they might satisfy their own ambitions of reducing the impact of their purchases.

Putting consumers first often means re-evaluating the customer journey around a renewed mission. For example, home retailers no longer just sell furniture but instead a mission of helping their consumers live better at home. Similarly, automotive brands no longer sell just cars, but the experience of the journey and the quality of the memories that the car will unlock. Supermarkets don't just sell food, but also the healthier lifestyles the food promises. It’s this mission-focused, consumer-first thinking that inspires new opportunities for strategic growth and improved experiences.

The challenge for brands is that they sometimes become so focused on their own portfolios that they may inadvertently neglect consumers’ evolving preferences. Arguably this rigid view of customer centricity will mean that brands will miss out on the emerging signals in consumer trends and behaviours outside of their core customer base. And this blinkered approach to customer centricity will also continue to reinforce existing practices that can make a business vulnerable to disruption.

For instance, how can you support your consumer in their journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle? How can you, as a business, use the data you already collect, to help them shop less often? How can you support them to waste less, when it comes to products with a shelf life? How can you nudge them not towards their next purchase, but towards not buying the item your data tells you they already have in their pantry? Hellmanns’ ‘Cook clever, waste less’ is a great example of encouraging the consumer to think about food waste. Next step – and it’s possible to do this with the current tech – is to remind your consumer that their partner already bought that loaf of bread, that a few items they have stocked in their pantry are nearing the best-by date, and it might be time to either cook them, or take them to a local food bank or soup kitchen. The brands that can pull this off, will win their customers’ support for the long run.