On the agenda
The Future of Influence Is Micro
Adland experts discuss the strategic importance of micro-communities to marketers
13 May 2026
Forget mass audiences. The real energy in creator culture comes from micro‑communities; tight online groups who gather around shared passions, values, and identities, while shaping influence together.
They, in turn, have seen a rise over the last year with the increase of niche content — from skincare to sporting circles — highlighting just how important a collective can be.
By 2030 micro-communities are predicted to be an integral, mainstream marketing function with social media marketing spend estimated to continue to rise to £13bn that the same year.
Micro-communities are bubbling under the surface of ‘the mainstream’, parallel with the quiet shifts in culture that the digital age is accelerating. Niche fandoms and private group chats are where consumers are connecting emotionally, regardless of their location, and brands that tap into that space are not only showing up authentically, but establishing long-term engagement while breaking through the cracks of media fragmentation.
New research from the University of Bristol and the University at Buffalo released earlier this month shows that people with sharper working memories learn less from content on digital platforms and instead focus on mapping social connections. Their content recall drops sharply, while their memory for “who knows whom” rises dramatically, highlighting the power of community to engaging brand communications.
Lead author Dr Esther Kang explains; “When you follow someone on LinkedIn, join a Facebook group, or become a member of an online community, you might assume you will learn more about the content they share. Paradoxically, our study suggests the opposite happens, as individuals channel their mental energy away from knowledge gathering to mapping the social landscape, noting people’s individual connections and the wider network.”
And marketers are waking up to that opportunity. Whether it’s mountaineers tackling fashion trends, BookTok recommending the hottest literature, or brands having dedicated Discord channels for consumers to interact, the emergence of micro-communities suggests that brand strategies are evolving in step.
Industry execs weigh in on the growing importance of how marketers can engage with these communities — and how doing so helps brands understand the meaningful roles they can play for the audiences closest to them.
Aaron King, McCann Content Studios global influencer innovation director
Micro-communities aren’t a passing trend on social. They’re the operating system underneath everything we’re seeing.
Social platforms no longer work on demographic logic; they work on affinity (you might have noticed you’re seeing less of your friend’s new baby). Algorithms don’t care how old you are, where you live, or what job you do. They care about how you behave: where you spend your time, what you linger on, what you save, what you share, and what content sits adjacent to that behaviour.
Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, has been very open about this, noting that saves and shares are becoming some of the most important signals on the platform because they indicate depth of interest, not just passive attention. An impression on social only means something if people do something with what they’ve seen. In other words, social runs on an affinity graph, not a demographic one, and micro-communities are how those affinities take shape.
I often say that humans aren’t monolithic. In a single day I’m a: partner, a marketer, an uncle, and recently a fiancé; and those things don’t live in isolation. I don’t switch them on and off depending on context. They coexist, overlap, and influence one another. I’ve also evolved: I didn’t stop being a partner when I became a fiancé, that identity simply shifted. Our interests on social platforms work in exactly the same way. Someone can be into fantasy romance on BookTok and follow accounts about ultra-marathon running, tiny homes, and bone broth. We’re everything everywhere all at once and micro-communities reflect this reality far better than any traditional audience segment ever could.
Micro-communities are not neat or static. They’re living ecosystems made up of overlapping subcultures that shift and grow before they spill into the mainstream.
That’s also what makes social so compelling and addictive. It’s why you find yourself scrolling TikTok at 1am, long past the point of intention. “Doomscrolling” was the Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year in 2020 for a reason and platforms are increasingly good at predicting what we’ll like before we consciously know it ourselves, because they’re reading the signals coming from communities adjacent to the ones we already belong to.
In many ways, the algorithm isn’t just reflecting who we are - it’s helping our evolution. One of my colleagues recently decided to leave the industry altogether to start a knitting business, sparked by an interest she discovered on social that she never knew she cared about. Thanks #KnitTok, we’re now hiring.
Most “overnight trends” follow this same pattern. They don’t appear out of nowhere; they start in niche communities, gain momentum through shared passion, and are then algorithmically amplified. It’s also how unlikely cultural figures break through.
Hyper-specific interests like trainspotting or bus routes aren’t mass hobbies, yet creators rooted in those worlds have become widely recognisable because the communities around them are authentic, passionate, and legible to the algorithm. It’s why people who have never stood on a train platform with a notebook know Francis Bourgeois or Bus Aunty. Culture travels from the edges into the mainstream.
For marketers, this changes the starting point of brand strategy. If your strategy still begins with “who is our audience?” rather than “what do they care about?”, it’s already over. Micro doesn’t mean small impact; it means precise impact that scales through relevance, not reach. The more effective approach is to understand a brand’s interests, values, and tensions, then map the micro-communities that naturally sit around them. If you don’t understand the micro-communities shaping your category, someone else will – and they’ll own the future of it.
The harder truth is that micro-communities can’t be faked and community members have a finely tuned radar for performative brand behaviour and opportunism. Few things travel faster on social than inauthenticity. Turn up without understanding a community’s language, norms, or creative codes and you won’t just be ignored – you’ll be corrected, screenshotted and savaged in the comments. You’ll be shared far and wide in the worst way. But brands that ignore micro-communities aren’t staying safe either; they’re quietly choosing irrelevance.
When brands get it right, the effects compound. Relevance builds trust. Trust builds meaning. And over time, that meaning drives brand preference and growth. “Content is currency” might be a cliché - but like most clichés, it’s earned its place.
Mark Eaves, co-founder, Gravity Road
The more niche a community is, the more potent it tends to be — and the greater the commercial potential. Niche groups have higher interest, higher commitment, and, increasingly, “big” is really just a collection of “smalls”.
The challenge for brands is finding organising ideas that create consistency at the centre while allowing it to come to life in ways that resonate with many different micro‑communities. In fact, our core proposition is built on understanding audience niches and knowing how to nuance your approach for each of them.
Community‑led brand building is accelerating. If you look at the fastest‑growing brands in the world today, most of them are born from communities of interest. There isn’t a global CMO who doesn’t recognise that.
And it’s no longer just a comms consideration. Product innovation and development now need to be community‑focused too — grounded in how audiences behave, what they want, and how quickly they move. Brands have to keep pace with these communities not only in the content they create for and with them, but also in the products and services they develop with them.
This has become a business priority, not just a communications priority.
Jo Burford, head of creator marketing, EMEA, Edelman
Collaborating with micro-communities offers brands a way to deepen their connection to a group of people who align with the brands identity. In a today’s landscape where bots, AI engagement and fake accounts have made past marketing metrics questionable, brands need to ensure they turn up in places where people still exist. This is why becoming embedded in a niche community is now becoming a part of a brand’s strategy to connect with consumers. However, to do this successfully, you need to think, speak and understand the norms of the group.
The main challenges I have found to brands investing in micro-community-based collaborations.
Expertise in-house. You may know gaming, but do you know role play games?
Timelines. It’s not a quick fix, it’s a commitment to build long-term value
Integration. Teams in PR, comms, digital, creative and social need to get involved
Control. De-risking is crucial to letting the community take the lead
Once you have scoped out solutions to the above challenges, brands that provide meaningful reciprocity to communities will be welcomed in. We’re seeing this with brand integrations with black girl gamers, mum group runners, LGBT+ crafting, and kidult fandoms.
Shona Campbell, chief marketing and growth officer, Ottolenghi
When I joined Ottolenghi Substack was huge in the US, and then more and more smaller food writers were using it. So when we did a big replatform, we decided that we would actually go on to Substack and kind of try and create a bit of a community there. We found this shift in media landscape; I think that sort of broadcast versus conversation was something that I was really conscious of.
We also use Substack's notes function, the chat function that allows us to have conversations with the community almost daily. Recently Yotam [Ottolenghi], put up a picture of these tomatoes on Substack asking for ideas on what to do with them; we then got almost 100 people sharing their recipes back to us.
That is what you dream of as a brand - that conversation means that people are there, listening and engaging.
Melo Meacher-Jones, head of social and influence, Iris
Mass culture still exists, but people live in niches now - fandoms, subreddits, Discords, hobby groups, group chats, specialist newsletters. If you want relevance, you earn it where personal identity and interest actually show up day to day.
In fact, 36 per cent of social media users say they prefer online communities because they allow for more meaningful conversations, and 76 per cent of internet users participate in some kind of online community, underscoring how important these spaces have become as places where trust and real dialogue occur.
Tiah Slattery, head of influencer, DEPT
Micro-communities are where brand relevance is now genuinely built, not just amplified. After years of prioritising scale, it is becoming clear that reach without context rarely creates meaning. It creates noise. Micro-communities offer something brands are increasingly struggling to earn: trust, cultural fluency, and permission to participate.
These communities may be smaller in size, but they are disproportionately influential. They are highly engaged, self-selecting, and often shape language, taste, and behaviour long before it reaches the mainstream. Whether it is fandoms, niche interest spaces, or creator-led communities, this is where cultural signals are formed and validated. For brands, leaning into micro communities requires a shift in mindset as much as strategy. It means letting go of one-size-fits-all messaging and accepting that a single brand voice will not resonate everywhere.
Reanne Whitaker, senior social creative at adam&eve\TBWA
Micro-communities are not to be slept on. In an overwhelming digital world, we’re ditching doomscrolling, brain rot and diminishing attention spans and seeking refuge in slop-free online spaces that feel like hangouts. Last year, every comment section had the same line: “The people yearn for community!” And they weren’t lying. Strangers gathered for viral look-alike contests, scream clubs popped up on Primrose Hill, New Yorkers smoked a cigarette with @breakingbob, and literally anything 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'-related. People found any excuse to band together, and that same energy is flooding platforms in 2026.
For brands that are looking to genuinely connect and build a loyal audience, authentic co-creation with micro-communities is the blueprint. The opportunities are huge, but acceptance must be earned. Showing up in the comments and learning their shared language is a good start. But to truly resonate with these highly engaged groups, brands need to collaborate and co-create with the community — by firstly, tapping into micro-creators leading those communities and secondly, contributing something worthwhile by driving participation from community members who can run with it and make it their own. Serve the community well and they'll become loyal brand advocates.
Debbie Fagan, creative director, Edelman
Building micro-communities rather than talking to one huge collective - I think that's the way to go. It seems like a lot of brands are really tapping into experiential and activations in a way where the physical connects with the product; there's just something more human about it right now.
I've seen that as a trend across when you just look on places like Instagram - there aren't magazines that are talking about it, there are influences that are talking about it. Brands themselves are talking about these micro-communities within their brands; it's really quite an interesting place for everyone to play.