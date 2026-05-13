The Future of Influence Is Micro

For marketers, this changes the starting point of brand strategy. If your strategy still begins with “who is our audience?” rather than “what do they care about?”, it’s already over. Micro doesn’t mean small impact; it means precise impact that scales through relevance, not reach. The more effective approach is to understand a brand’s interests, values, and tensions, then map the micro-communities that naturally sit around them. If you don’t understand the micro-communities shaping your category, someone else will – and they’ll own the future of it.

The harder truth is that micro-communities can’t be faked and community members have a finely tuned radar for performative brand behaviour and opportunism. Few things travel faster on social than inauthenticity. Turn up without understanding a community’s language, norms, or creative codes and you won’t just be ignored – you’ll be corrected, screenshotted and savaged in the comments. You’ll be shared far and wide in the worst way. But brands that ignore micro-communities aren’t staying safe either; they’re quietly choosing irrelevance.

When brands get it right, the effects compound. Relevance builds trust. Trust builds meaning. And over time, that meaning drives brand preference and growth. “Content is currency” might be a cliché - but like most clichés, it’s earned its place.

Mark Eaves, co-founder, Gravity Road

The more niche a community is, the more potent it tends to be — and the greater the commercial potential. Niche groups have higher interest, higher commitment, and, increasingly, “big” is really just a collection of “smalls”.

The challenge for brands is finding organising ideas that create consistency at the centre while allowing it to come to life in ways that resonate with many different micro‑communities. In fact, our core proposition is built on understanding audience niches and knowing how to nuance your approach for each of them.

Community‑led brand building is accelerating. If you look at the fastest‑growing brands in the world today, most of them are born from communities of interest. There isn’t a global CMO who doesn’t recognise that.

And it’s no longer just a comms consideration. Product innovation and development now need to be community‑focused too — grounded in how audiences behave, what they want, and how quickly they move. Brands have to keep pace with these communities not only in the content they create for and with them, but also in the products and services they develop with them.

This has become a business priority, not just a communications priority.

Jo Burford, head of creator marketing, EMEA, Edelman

Collaborating with micro-communities offers brands a way to deepen their connection to a group of people who align with the brands identity. In a today’s landscape where bots, AI engagement and fake accounts have made past marketing metrics questionable, brands need to ensure they turn up in places where people still exist. This is why becoming embedded in a niche community is now becoming a part of a brand’s strategy to connect with consumers. However, to do this successfully, you need to think, speak and understand the norms of the group.

The main challenges I have found to brands investing in micro-community-based collaborations.

Expertise in-house. You may know gaming, but do you know role play games? Timelines. It’s not a quick fix, it’s a commitment to build long-term value Integration. Teams in PR, comms, digital, creative and social need to get involved Control. De-risking is crucial to letting the community take the lead

Once you have scoped out solutions to the above challenges, brands that provide meaningful reciprocity to communities will be welcomed in. We’re seeing this with brand integrations with black girl gamers, mum group runners, LGBT+ crafting, and kidult fandoms.

Shona Campbell, chief marketing and growth officer, Ottolenghi

When I joined Ottolenghi Substack was huge in the US, and then more and more smaller food writers were using it. So when we did a big replatform, we decided that we would actually go on to Substack and kind of try and create a bit of a community there. We found this shift in media landscape; I think that sort of broadcast versus conversation was something that I was really conscious of.

We also use Substack's notes function, the chat function that allows us to have conversations with the community almost daily. Recently Yotam [Ottolenghi], put up a picture of these tomatoes on Substack asking for ideas on what to do with them; we then got almost 100 people sharing their recipes back to us.

That is what you dream of as a brand - that conversation means that people are there, listening and engaging.

Melo Meacher-Jones, head of social and influence, Iris

Mass culture still exists, but people live in niches now - fandoms, subreddits, Discords, hobby groups, group chats, specialist newsletters. If you want relevance, you earn it where personal identity and interest actually show up day to day.

In fact, 36 per cent of social media users say they prefer online communities because they allow for more meaningful conversations, and 76 per cent of internet users participate in some kind of online community, underscoring how important these spaces have become as places where trust and real dialogue occur.

Tiah Slattery, head of influencer, DEPT

Micro-communities are where brand relevance is now genuinely built, not just amplified. After years of prioritising scale, it is becoming clear that reach without context rarely creates meaning. It creates noise. Micro-communities offer something brands are increasingly struggling to earn: trust, cultural fluency, and permission to participate.

These communities may be smaller in size, but they are disproportionately influential. They are highly engaged, self-selecting, and often shape language, taste, and behaviour long before it reaches the mainstream. Whether it is fandoms, niche interest spaces, or creator-led communities, this is where cultural signals are formed and validated. For brands, leaning into micro communities requires a shift in mindset as much as strategy. It means letting go of one-size-fits-all messaging and accepting that a single brand voice will not resonate everywhere.

Reanne Whitaker, senior social creative at adam&eve\TBWA

Micro-communities are not to be slept on. In an overwhelming digital world, we’re ditching doomscrolling, brain rot and diminishing attention spans and seeking refuge in slop-free online spaces that feel like hangouts. Last year, every comment section had the same line: “The people yearn for community!” And they weren’t lying. Strangers gathered for viral look-alike contests, scream clubs popped up on Primrose Hill, New Yorkers smoked a cigarette with @breakingbob, and literally anything 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'-related. People found any excuse to band together, and that same energy is flooding platforms in 2026.