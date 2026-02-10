Creatives' Best British TV Ads From The Past 50 Years

For much of the last 70 years, TV advertising has dominated the industry which, arguably, is still obsessed by the medium, even if spend has begun moving elsewhere. The UK has been a global powerhouse of creativity in that respect, and it remains a key fixture in big brand strategies with £5.27bn spent on TV ads in 2024 alone.

One constant through out those five decades has been the presence of the British Arrows in celebrating the work from the industry. Campaigns to be named Best Commercial of the Year have included unforgettable classics such as Hamlet Cigars 'Photobooth', Parker Pens 'Finishing School', John West Salmon 'Bear', and Channel 4 Paralympics 'We're The Superhumans' to name a few.

To commemorate the half-centenary of the awards and continue to celebrate the best of British, ‘The Ads of the Years’ exhibition will be hosted at Outernet London. The free activation will see 68 iconic commercials displayed on 7000 metres of 16k screens in a four-storey high, floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree immersive experience.

The hunt is also on for the Favourite TV Commercial of all time, being run through the British Arrows website, with each of the leading adverts also available to view on the British Arrows YouTube channel.

To mark the occasion, some of the UK’s current crop of creative leaders shared their choice for the greatest UK TV ad (or at least their favourite) from the last 50 years.