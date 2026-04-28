Nestlé and VML's Engagement Masterstroke Following The Audacious KitKat Heist

With 12 tonnes of KitKats disappearing in transit, it should have been a nightmare for owner Nestlé. Instead, the brand’s marketing team and longtime agency partner VML turned the theft of 400,000 F1‑themed bars into one of the most gripping marketing moments of the year.

When the shipment vanished somewhere between Italy and Poland, just days before Easter, no less, the brand went public. But posting the truth a week before April Fool’s Day only fuelled disbelief, with many assuming it was a stunt rather than a genuine confectionery crime.

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” said Nestlé in a statement on X, playing with the brand’s long-standing slogan. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tons of our chocolate.”

The post reached 393,000 likes overnight, marking the highest number of likes in the account's history. It had over 100 other brands such as KFC, Ryanair, and Dominoes into the attention and sharing their own spin on the news, creating further free advertising for KitKat while creating a trend like no other.

From a business disaster to a worldwide global hunt, the heist became a worldwide sensation, earning coverage across news stations, social media posts and incredulous television shows.

In response to the scepticism, and to build on the story’s momentum, KitKat issued another official statement: “Someone really stole 12 tonnes of KitKat. And we really want to know where they’ve gone.”

What began as a catastrophe swiftly became a global hunt. VML created ‘the Stolen KitKat Tracker’, a web tool that let people enter the eight‑digit batch code from their own bar and check it against the stolen shipment. If there was a match, it helped map the thieves’ possible route, turning everyday consumers into amateur detectives.