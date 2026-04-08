KitKat 70 Years of Breaks

KitKat Celebrates 70 Years of Taking Breaks

The 'Little Breaks' OOH campaign has been created by VML UK alongside WPP Media

By Creative Salon

08 April 2026

What does a break mean to you? A moment to lose yourself in a book, play an instrument, or simply sit back and enjoy the world around you?

For nearly 70 years, KitKat has been synonymous with the art of taking a break. Now, with Little Breaks, we're helping the brand celebrate the small, everyday moments that make all the difference.

Created by VML UK and WPP Media, the new campaign transforms the iconic KitKat logo into a canvas of hand-drawn illustrations, each one inspired by the ways we pause and recharge. The tiny, subtle details are hidden within the curves of the logo - waiting to be discovered by those who take a moment to look closer.

In a world of constant noise and endless feeds, Little Breaks stands out by doing less. Now live across the UK, it’s a reminder that sometimes, the simplest ideas are the most powerful.

Keep your eyes peeled for these beautifully crafted moments.

CREDITS

Client: Nestlé

Scott Coles - Managing Director, Confectionery UK and Ireland

Beth Lucas - Confectionery CMO

Stephanie Scales - Marketing Manager

Joanne Stericker - Senior Brand Manager

Hannah Boyle - Senior Brand Manager

Agency: VML UK 

Ryan McManus - Chief Creative Officer

Sanjiv Mistry - Executive Creative Director

Christopher Joyce - Creative Director

Zebedee Devey Waterhouse - Copywriter

Jasper McIver - Art Director

Jon Warner - Illustrator & Senior Designer

Sandra Hiralal - Lead Designer

Jacqui Stecher - Head of Art

Nick Firth - Lead Production Designer

Neil Godber - Executive Strategy Director

Jordan Adler - Senior Strategist

Tim Boxall - Managing Partner

Lizzie Alleyne - Business Director

Victoria Thorniley - Project Director

Matea Turkulin - Senior Account Manager

Animation: Jelly

Sue Loughlin - Head of Film

Tom Henneberry - Producer

George Coffey - Animator

Rachinta Platts - Animator

Jesse Collett - Animator

Media: WPP Open Mind

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.