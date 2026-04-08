KitKat Celebrates 70 Years of Taking Breaks

In a world of constant noise and endless feeds, Little Breaks stands out by doing less. Now live across the UK, it’s a reminder that sometimes, the simplest ideas are the most powerful.

Keep your eyes peeled for these beautifully crafted moments.

CREDITS

Client: Nestlé

Scott Coles - Managing Director, Confectionery UK and Ireland

Beth Lucas - Confectionery CMO

Stephanie Scales - Marketing Manager

Joanne Stericker - Senior Brand Manager

Hannah Boyle - Senior Brand Manager

Agency: VML UK

Ryan McManus - Chief Creative Officer

Sanjiv Mistry - Executive Creative Director

Christopher Joyce - Creative Director

Zebedee Devey Waterhouse - Copywriter

Jasper McIver - Art Director

Jon Warner - Illustrator & Senior Designer

Sandra Hiralal - Lead Designer

Jacqui Stecher - Head of Art

Nick Firth - Lead Production Designer

Neil Godber - Executive Strategy Director

Jordan Adler - Senior Strategist

Tim Boxall - Managing Partner

Lizzie Alleyne - Business Director

Victoria Thorniley - Project Director

Matea Turkulin - Senior Account Manager

Animation: Jelly

Sue Loughlin - Head of Film

Tom Henneberry - Producer

George Coffey - Animator

Rachinta Platts - Animator

Jesse Collett - Animator

Media: WPP Open Mind