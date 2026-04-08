KitKat Celebrates 70 Years of Taking Breaks
The 'Little Breaks' OOH campaign has been created by VML UK alongside WPP Media
08 April 2026
What does a break mean to you? A moment to lose yourself in a book, play an instrument, or simply sit back and enjoy the world around you?
For nearly 70 years, KitKat has been synonymous with the art of taking a break. Now, with Little Breaks, we're helping the brand celebrate the small, everyday moments that make all the difference.
Created by VML UK and WPP Media, the new campaign transforms the iconic KitKat logo into a canvas of hand-drawn illustrations, each one inspired by the ways we pause and recharge. The tiny, subtle details are hidden within the curves of the logo - waiting to be discovered by those who take a moment to look closer.
In a world of constant noise and endless feeds, Little Breaks stands out by doing less. Now live across the UK, it’s a reminder that sometimes, the simplest ideas are the most powerful.
Keep your eyes peeled for these beautifully crafted moments.
CREDITS
Client: Nestlé
Scott Coles - Managing Director, Confectionery UK and Ireland
Beth Lucas - Confectionery CMO
Stephanie Scales - Marketing Manager
Joanne Stericker - Senior Brand Manager
Hannah Boyle - Senior Brand Manager
Agency: VML UK
Ryan McManus - Chief Creative Officer
Sanjiv Mistry - Executive Creative Director
Christopher Joyce - Creative Director
Zebedee Devey Waterhouse - Copywriter
Jasper McIver - Art Director
Jon Warner - Illustrator & Senior Designer
Sandra Hiralal - Lead Designer
Jacqui Stecher - Head of Art
Nick Firth - Lead Production Designer
Neil Godber - Executive Strategy Director
Jordan Adler - Senior Strategist
Tim Boxall - Managing Partner
Lizzie Alleyne - Business Director
Victoria Thorniley - Project Director
Matea Turkulin - Senior Account Manager
Animation: Jelly
Sue Loughlin - Head of Film
Tom Henneberry - Producer
George Coffey - Animator
Rachinta Platts - Animator
Jesse Collett - Animator
Media: WPP Open Mind