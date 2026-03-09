Guinness Celebrates The World's Most 'Extra' Fans

The creative idea is rooted in a brand truth: Guinness Foreign Extra Stout is called extra because it was originally brewed with extra hops and a higher gravity than Guinness Draught to help preserve the beer during long sea voyages. In the same spirit, the films spotlight fans whose devotion travels through extra support, extra fandom and extra belief, even thousands of miles from their clubs.

Developed in partnership with VML UK, the campaign launches with a documentary-style hero film directed by Arthur Neumeier, set in Kenya. Shot using a blend of 16mm analogue film and digital footage, the films capture the texture of matchday fandom as it’s really lived - from braided hair and customised merch to neighbourhood viewing rituals including moments such as a gospel service, a devoted fan who designs and makes his own kits, and a salon creating football-inspired braids.

“The best way to tell this story was to let fans lead it”. Somnath Dasgupta, Global Marketing Director, Guinness said: “Football fandom gives people a space to really belong and that feeling is built as much in the shared emotions and rituals around matchday as it is in the game itself. With ‘Guinness Extra’, we’re boldly elevating the fan experience by putting real Premier League supporters at the centre of the story, in a way that reflects the same ‘Extra’ character Foreign Extra Stout is known for.”

“Guinness has an incredible history of storytelling, and Guinness Extra is a chance to write the next chapter with the people who actually live it,” said Ryan McManus, Chief Creative Officer at VML UK. “We went into communities across Africa and South-East Asia to find the fans who don’t just watch the Premier League – they wear it, drive it, and build their lives around it. Our job was to honour that energy with the same level of craft and emotion Guinness is known for.”

Guinness is in its second season as the Official Beer and Official Non‑Alcoholic Beer of the Premier League and continues to grow its football footprint, including new club partnerships with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. In its debut season, Guinness activated its Premier League partnership in more than 80 countries. The Premier League is broadcast into more than 900 million homes across 189 countries.

As Official Responsible Drinking Partner to the Premier League and across its club partnerships, Guinness will also use its global rights to promote responsible drinking and invite more fans to enjoy Guinness 0.0.

Guinness Extra is now live across TV, social and digital channels with out-of-home to follow (per local rollout).