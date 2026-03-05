Resilience Redefined

The world, on many fronts, is in crisis. Economic crisis. Housing crisis. Political crisis. All just a small percentage of its struggles, but that doesn’t stop the ability to imagine a hopeful future.

Last year, according to IPSOS , 66 per cent of people said 2025 was a bad year for their country and 50 per cent believed it was a bad year for them and their family. However, as the tides of change are on the horizon, optimism about the future providing something worth looking forward to is growing; 71 per cent of global citizens are optimistic 2026 will be better than 2025 — 58 per cent of UK participants agreeing.

In the troughs of global troubles, the art of resilience is being redefined; it’s no longer about gritting your teeth to survive, it’s becoming a skill, a practice.

VML’s Future 100 report , the 12th edition in its history, supports the notion; if there’s one thing to look forward to in 2026 (if possible), it’s an increase in resilience for a positive future.

And the work isn’t just a report people skirt over; 2025’s edition racked up over 300,000 downloads globally across 110 different countries, according to VML UK’s CEO Joe Petyan, speaking at the unveiling of the 2026 edition.

“We asked people what things they are doing more of right now — lots are ways to build resilience, to gather strength, to find the emotional elasticity we need to cope with the tough times we're experiencing,” explains Marie Stafford, global director of VML Intelligence and co-editor of the report.

“As our data shows, resilience is also about making space for positive emotions, for fun, for joy, for creativity. We're finding is that there's a renewed focus for 2026.”

Treatonomics

As we progress into 2026, the importance of self-care is set to continue; despite high levels of uncertainly and tight budgets, individuals will continue looking for small bursts of joy.

“We’re calling this ‘treatonomics’,” begins Stafford. “It’s about the art of purchase as a dopamine hit. That little splurge, a status snack, the perfect pastry, something to add to your collection. In doing so, this is not just about getting us through tough times. It's also about safeguarding our identity. We want to remain who we are.”

Gen Z have paved the path for this self care wave, with just under a third of Gen Zers spending more on little treats despite cut backs on other parts of their lifestyles, such as going out with friends.

Stafford notes prime examples of younger generations spending on themselves rather than necessities is the trend of “blind boxes, plushies and charms”.

The report notes that almost eight out of 10 global consumers say they are trading down in 2026, but some brands are showing with small, affordable boosts to give consumers a sense of control.

“At Travelodge you can now pay a small fee to choose the exact room you want,” explains Stafford. “The message is clear: my budget might be tight, but I still deserve comfort and choice.”

This extends to holidays; people are embracing ‘nano trips’ - short, high-impact micro holidays, where everything is packed into a whirlwind itinerary across a few days rather than weeks.

“Imagine flying to the Pyramids, having dinner on the Nile and being back in time for dinner a few days later,” adds Stafford. “We saw data from TripAdvisor that said the average American trip last year was just three days.”

Wellness Isn't A Trend

The art of self-care isn’t just about spending; it’s a lifestyle - and wellness is a major factor. Individuals are caring more about the future of health like never before: climate-proof dining, keeping a watchful eye on alcohol consumption, partaking in retreats.

“Resilience wellness is about consciously building resilience and creating emotional and mental fortitude,” continues Stafford. “In hospitality and leisure, brands are putting together bespoke retreats and programmes designed to help us not just endure but thrive. It's marking a pivot from resilience as a character trait to something we can all build, aligned with the continued focus on mental wellbeing.”

She notes the Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire - a high end establishment that hosted the Kardashians earlier this year - as a pillar example. “They’re running their second resilience retreat this year . It's a whole programme of things like sound baths, breath workshops, yoga, chakra meditations, massage. All things that already existed, but it's interesting how they package that under the banner of resilience.”

This extends to the rave scene, which, unexpected to some, has its own monopoly within the resilience scene.

“We’re seeing rave make a welcomed return but this time it’s sober. Sober morning raves, longevity raves, sauna raves, all being reinvented for a new generation,” outlines Stafford. “It’s social health in motion, a physical embodiment of catharsis and community and collectiveness.”

Community Is The Key

Human connection is a vital organ of resilience. From the way cities are designed to the ways attention is managed, connection is at the centre; it’s not just a nice-to-have, according to Stafford, it’s a “biological necessity”.

“We interviewed the Harvard social scientist Kasley Killam, and she told us in no uncertain terms: the future of health is social. Not just having friends, but building a whole infrastructure of community and belonging as a pillar of wellbeing.

“Governments are starting to act on social health already, but brands are also stepping up and getting creative by tackling some of the barriers that get in the way of connecting with one another,” she continues.