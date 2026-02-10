Pass the Batiste 1

Batiste Introduces Global Brand Platform

Created by VML UK, 'Pass the Batiste' will be rolled out around the world through the integrated campaign

By Creative Salon

10 February 2026

Batiste, the world’s #1 dry shampoo brand, today announced the launch of Pass the Batiste, a new global brand platform and its most expansive campaign to date.

Developed in partnership with VML UK, the integrated campaign is rooted in a powerful strategic insight: while many women believe dry shampoo is solely for cleaning oily hair between washes, 64%1 of the time it is used for other benefits such as bringing volume, texture, or fragrance to hair.

Pass the Batiste taps into this knowledge, challenging existing perceptions of dry shampoo and sharing consumers’ favourite ways to use the product.

At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second hero film, directed by McKenzie Thompson, which showcases Batiste's versatile benefits with vibrant energy. It features a variety of hair types and scenarios, showcasing how the dry shampoo brand can instantly refresh hair for volume, texture, or simply to reduce oil, anytime and anywhere.

“Sharing is second nature for women. From pep-talks to beauty tips, we always have each other’s back. And that’s exactly what Pass the Batiste celebrates. A greater understanding of our audience helped lead us to a campaign that refreshes perceptions and sparks conversations around where, when and why women use their favourite dry shampoo”, says Ana Rocha, Executive Creative Director at VML.

Pass the Batiste will roll out across a comprehensive, high-impact media mix including VOD/TV, Out-of-Home, social media, in-store activations, and radio, with standout placements such as the Shoreditch Canvas running for the next two weeks. The integrated approach marks a significant shift for Batiste, moving from individual product advertising to a cohesive brand platform designed for global scale.

The static campaign elements were photographed by Hanina - known for her bold, colourful, and empowering style - and feature bright stills of Batiste being joyfully shared, capturing moments of real-life friendship and connection.

The campaign is designed to target women globally who are engaged in personal care and view their hair as an expression of their identity.

"Batiste has long been a leader in dry shampoo, but this new platform represents our most ambitious effort yet spanning the full marketing funnel and truly connecting with our diverse audience across the globe. It not only celebrates the countless ways women integrate Batiste into their daily lives but enables us to connect with our audience on a deeper, more emotional level than ever before”, comments Charlotte Mahieu, Associate Marketing Director at Church & Dwight.

The campaign launches on 9th February in the UK, before rolling out to various countries including France and Germany, Canada, Australia and beyond throughout 2026. VML UK serves as the lead creative agency, collaborating with Wavemaker for media, Capsule Comms for PR, and re:act for social media.

Credits

Agency: VML UK

Executive Creative Director - Ana Rocha

Creative Director - Anna Jobbins

Senior Creative - Amanda Chen

Senior Creative - Isabel Evans

Managing Partner - Sally Emerton

Account Director - Kat Sarantopoulou

Executive Strategy Director - Neil Godber

Strategist - Poppy Green

Senior Strategist - Olivia Caetano

Project Director - Danny Baylis

Project Manager - Abbie Keen

Senior Producer - Emily Brownlow

Junior Producer - Isabel Chapman

Senior Designer - Zara Veasey

Lead Production Designer - Nick Firth

Lead 3D Motion Designer - Bryan Riddle

Client: Batiste

Charlotte Mahieu - Associate Marketing Director 

Marion Belouis - Marketing Manager

Rossana Doldi - Marketing and Strategy Director

Brit Venter - Brand Manager

Michael Benson - Senior Director, European Marketing

Production: Irresistible Studios

Director - McKenzie Thompson

DOP - Matthew Smith

Head of Production - Harriet-Kate McKean

Executive Producer, Post-Production - Jess Norton

Post Producer - Carmen Hogg

Post Producer - Charlie Staines

Post Producer - Izzy Williams

Producer - Elettra Pizzi

Production Manager - Anna Botka

Production Assistants - Freddie Goffey & Emily Teteris

MGFX (TITLES ONLY) – Euan McGrath

COMP/ONLINE/VFX - Nicholas Dunn, Nithin Francis, Pete Whelton, Caitlyn Argles, Marcus Perry

GRADE - TIME BASED ARTS, Dani Rotaru

GRADE - NO.8, Jonny Tully

Editors - Gerrard Harris & Simon Cruise

Editor - Simon Cruise

Sound: Pitch & Sync

Music: Resister

Music supervisors - Thomas Cottrell & Isobel Clark

Composed by Ms Madlie & AdELA

Track - Gotta Have It (Ft. Shawty)

Photography: A&R Creative

Photographer: Hanina

Media: WPP Media

Planning Director: Dino Ziccardi

Client Lead: Sofia Trevisani

Client Managing Director: Louise Temperley

Planning Manager: Orla McGovern

Social Media: re:act

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.