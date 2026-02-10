Batiste Introduces Global Brand Platform

At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second hero film, directed by McKenzie Thompson, which showcases Batiste's versatile benefits with vibrant energy. It features a variety of hair types and scenarios, showcasing how the dry shampoo brand can instantly refresh hair for volume, texture, or simply to reduce oil, anytime and anywhere.

“Sharing is second nature for women. From pep-talks to beauty tips, we always have each other’s back. And that’s exactly what Pass the Batiste celebrates. A greater understanding of our audience helped lead us to a campaign that refreshes perceptions and sparks conversations around where, when and why women use their favourite dry shampoo”, says Ana Rocha, Executive Creative Director at VML.

Pass the Batiste will roll out across a comprehensive, high-impact media mix including VOD/TV, Out-of-Home, social media, in-store activations, and radio, with standout placements such as the Shoreditch Canvas running for the next two weeks. The integrated approach marks a significant shift for Batiste, moving from individual product advertising to a cohesive brand platform designed for global scale.

The static campaign elements were photographed by Hanina - known for her bold, colourful, and empowering style - and feature bright stills of Batiste being joyfully shared, capturing moments of real-life friendship and connection.

The campaign is designed to target women globally who are engaged in personal care and view their hair as an expression of their identity.

"Batiste has long been a leader in dry shampoo, but this new platform represents our most ambitious effort yet spanning the full marketing funnel and truly connecting with our diverse audience across the globe. It not only celebrates the countless ways women integrate Batiste into their daily lives but enables us to connect with our audience on a deeper, more emotional level than ever before”, comments Charlotte Mahieu, Associate Marketing Director at Church & Dwight.

The campaign launches on 9th February in the UK, before rolling out to various countries including France and Germany, Canada, Australia and beyond throughout 2026. VML UK serves as the lead creative agency, collaborating with Wavemaker for media, Capsule Comms for PR, and re:act for social media.