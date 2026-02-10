Batiste Introduces Global Brand Platform
Created by VML UK, 'Pass the Batiste' will be rolled out around the world through the integrated campaign
10 February 2026
Batiste, the world’s #1 dry shampoo brand, today announced the launch of Pass the Batiste, a new global brand platform and its most expansive campaign to date.
Developed in partnership with VML UK, the integrated campaign is rooted in a powerful strategic insight: while many women believe dry shampoo is solely for cleaning oily hair between washes, 64%1 of the time it is used for other benefits such as bringing volume, texture, or fragrance to hair.
Pass the Batiste taps into this knowledge, challenging existing perceptions of dry shampoo and sharing consumers’ favourite ways to use the product.
At the heart of the campaign is a 30-second hero film, directed by McKenzie Thompson, which showcases Batiste's versatile benefits with vibrant energy. It features a variety of hair types and scenarios, showcasing how the dry shampoo brand can instantly refresh hair for volume, texture, or simply to reduce oil, anytime and anywhere.
“Sharing is second nature for women. From pep-talks to beauty tips, we always have each other’s back. And that’s exactly what Pass the Batiste celebrates. A greater understanding of our audience helped lead us to a campaign that refreshes perceptions and sparks conversations around where, when and why women use their favourite dry shampoo”, says Ana Rocha, Executive Creative Director at VML.
Pass the Batiste will roll out across a comprehensive, high-impact media mix including VOD/TV, Out-of-Home, social media, in-store activations, and radio, with standout placements such as the Shoreditch Canvas running for the next two weeks. The integrated approach marks a significant shift for Batiste, moving from individual product advertising to a cohesive brand platform designed for global scale.
The static campaign elements were photographed by Hanina - known for her bold, colourful, and empowering style - and feature bright stills of Batiste being joyfully shared, capturing moments of real-life friendship and connection.
The campaign is designed to target women globally who are engaged in personal care and view their hair as an expression of their identity.
"Batiste has long been a leader in dry shampoo, but this new platform represents our most ambitious effort yet spanning the full marketing funnel and truly connecting with our diverse audience across the globe. It not only celebrates the countless ways women integrate Batiste into their daily lives but enables us to connect with our audience on a deeper, more emotional level than ever before”, comments Charlotte Mahieu, Associate Marketing Director at Church & Dwight.
The campaign launches on 9th February in the UK, before rolling out to various countries including France and Germany, Canada, Australia and beyond throughout 2026. VML UK serves as the lead creative agency, collaborating with Wavemaker for media, Capsule Comms for PR, and re:act for social media.
Credits
Agency: VML UK
Executive Creative Director - Ana Rocha
Creative Director - Anna Jobbins
Senior Creative - Amanda Chen
Senior Creative - Isabel Evans
Managing Partner - Sally Emerton
Account Director - Kat Sarantopoulou
Executive Strategy Director - Neil Godber
Strategist - Poppy Green
Senior Strategist - Olivia Caetano
Project Director - Danny Baylis
Project Manager - Abbie Keen
Senior Producer - Emily Brownlow
Junior Producer - Isabel Chapman
Senior Designer - Zara Veasey
Lead Production Designer - Nick Firth
Lead 3D Motion Designer - Bryan Riddle
Client: Batiste
Charlotte Mahieu - Associate Marketing Director
Marion Belouis - Marketing Manager
Rossana Doldi - Marketing and Strategy Director
Brit Venter - Brand Manager
Michael Benson - Senior Director, European Marketing
Production: Irresistible Studios
Director - McKenzie Thompson
DOP - Matthew Smith
Head of Production - Harriet-Kate McKean
Executive Producer, Post-Production - Jess Norton
Post Producer - Carmen Hogg
Post Producer - Charlie Staines
Post Producer - Izzy Williams
Producer - Elettra Pizzi
Production Manager - Anna Botka
Production Assistants - Freddie Goffey & Emily Teteris
MGFX (TITLES ONLY) – Euan McGrath
COMP/ONLINE/VFX - Nicholas Dunn, Nithin Francis, Pete Whelton, Caitlyn Argles, Marcus Perry
GRADE - TIME BASED ARTS, Dani Rotaru
GRADE - NO.8, Jonny Tully
Editors - Gerrard Harris & Simon Cruise
Editor - Simon Cruise
Sound: Pitch & Sync
Music: Resister
Music supervisors - Thomas Cottrell & Isobel Clark
Composed by Ms Madlie & AdELA
Track - Gotta Have It (Ft. Shawty)
Photography: A&R Creative
Photographer: Hanina
Media: WPP Media
Planning Director: Dino Ziccardi
Client Lead: Sofia Trevisani
Client Managing Director: Louise Temperley
Planning Manager: Orla McGovern
Social Media: re:act