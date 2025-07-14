creative partnerships
Powering Culture: How Duracell Plans to Go Beyond the Battery
Duracell's CMO and president for Europe and Africa Javier Hernandez Reta and VML UK's CCO Ryan McManus talk about their partnership
14 July 2025
Duracell is a brand most consumers have grown up with – that energetic pink bunny bouncing away with unstoppable determination became a symbol of performance and persistence.
But in a world of ever-changing consumer habits and tech innovation, even iconic brands must evolve to stay relevant.
Duracell's new direction sees it embracing a much broader cultural ambition – one that transcends its category to play a meaningful role in people’s lives. It has also embraced sports partnership. Under the leadership of Javier Hernandez Reta, Duracell's recently appointed CMO for Europe and president of Europe and Africa, and in partnership with VML's CCO Ryan McManus, the brand is rethinking everything from its storytelling to its social responsibility.
For example, in March, Duracell unveiled an out of-home campaign created by VML that highlighted its innovative product safety feature. This involved coating its lithium coin batteries with a repulsive taste to discourage kids from swallowing them. The 'Bitter Truths' campaign targeted parents and showcase Duracell's bitter coating technology while highlighting the brand’s commitment to safety.
The agency has worked with Duracell since the spring of 2019, when VML was then known as Wunderman Thompson. It was named as the brand's global creative partner for international markets.
Hernandez Reta and McManus sat down with Creative Salon to reflect on the power of long-term partnership, the need for emotional connection in the age of AI, and why the Duracell Bunny still has the energy it takes to lead the charge.
Creative Salon: Let’s start with your partnership. I know it's been ongoing for a while?
Javier Hernandez Reta: Yes Around 2019, we started collaborating with VML. Back then, I moved to our European headquarters to lead the region, and while I wasn't involved in that marketing day-to-day, I remained a client of the work. A few months ago, I took on the CMO role, so now my relationship with VML is much closer.
What are your ambitions for the brand going forward?
JHR: What excites me most is elevating Duracell into culture. Batteries have been central to people’s lives – think of all the household devices we rely on. Yet fast moving consumer brands face the challenge of staying relevant . Our job is to inspire consumers and re-‘charge’ the brand.
Ryan McManus: Exactly. It’s a fantastic brief – to keep Duracell iconic. Everyone remembers the Bunny. The recall is still incredibly strong. It’s not just about ads anymore; it’s about how the brand fits into people’s lives, how it connects emotionally, and how it shows up beyond the traditional canvas.
So is the Bunny coming back in a bigger way?
JHR: We’ve kept using the Bunny, especially in this part of the world. Now we want to evolve its role, and bring it to the forefront of our storytelling. The Bunny embodies values people relate to – limitless energy, endurance, overcoming obstacles. By connecting those traits to real life and culture, we can elevate Duracell beyond being a battery brand only.
RM: The Bunny is an incredible asset. Batteries are functional, but the Bunny can make that function emotional. It channels the values that Javier just mentioned. These values are universal, from sport to entertainment. It’s an archetypal hero, and it gives us a powerful cultural entry point.
JHR: Exactly. We’re moving our brand communications from homes into culture. We’re going to tell stories – less about devices, more about life. Limitless energy isn’t confined to gadgets – it’s a human story.
Speaking of culture, you’ve partnered with Williams in Formula One. Is that something you’re planning to activate more?
JHR: Yes, we’re excited on this partnership with Williams and it will continue. It’s central to our current communication platform. We’re telling stories where the Bunny is part of the Williams team – they’re winning together. It’s a way to bring the brand into sport and real life .
RM: F1 triggers a lot of attention, still Duracell has a meaningful role there. It’s about speed, endurance, and performance – all aligned with the values of us and Williams. But I think we’re also exploring how our own IP – the Bunny – can do even more than borrowed equity. There’s huge potential there.
You’ve also made strong moves around responsibility – particularly safety and education. Is this a bigger part of the brand’s role now?
JHR: As market leader, we take that responsibility seriously. We were first to innovate on battery safety – from packaging to the bitter coating that helps prevent accidental swallowing. Communication is key, too. We’re partnering with the European Academy of Paediatrics. Together, we are educating parents, raising awareness, and also influencing regulators to set higher safety standards.
That 'Bitter Truth' campaign felt almost like something a trade body or government might have done.
RR: Exactly. Most brands would handle that as a CSR initiative, but we needed a new creative language to cut through the noise. Parents are bombarded with messages. So we borrowed from familiar storytelling – think Disney-like narratives – to reach them in a way that felt intuitive and human. It didn’t make sense to use the Bunny there; it was a different kind of story.
JHR: It’s about finding the right tone. This was a one-off exploration to test the reaction. The topic is serious, and we want to cut through and change behaviour. We’re looking into how the Bunny might feature in future messaging – it’s about balance.
1/3
2/3
3/3
What about the dynamic between you – how does the partnership work on a practical level?
RM: There’s a shared ambition and a bold vision. That kind of energy lifts everything. I’m new to the brand, but I already feel that excitement – and that’s where the best work comes from.
JHR: A strong partnership starts with shared goals. It’s also about understanding the business and brand challenge. Marketing sits at the heart of the organisation – it pumps emotion into everything we do. We’re in the business of emotions. That’s something AI can’t replicate – not yet, anyway.
I’m glad you brought up AI – it’s often a tricky conversation.
JHR: It’s a tool, yet it doesn’t have a heart, love, or other human emotions. Our job is to bring passion to the craft. That’s what makes the difference.
RM: Exactly. AI will raise the baseline, but great work still starts with intention. It’s about knowing what you’re trying to say, who you’re speaking to, and why it matters. That heartbeat is what cuts through.
So when will we start seeing some of this new work?
JHR: We’re building momentum this year and launching more fully next year. The brand already has a lot of love – our job is to elevate that and make Duracell about more than batteries.
Anything you’d like to say about the historical work or what’s next?
JHR: I’ve seen some great campaigns – the Christmas work stood out for me. It took the brand beyond the home and into cultural moments. Same with Formula One – it's storytelling in real life. We’re on a journey to keep pushing that further.
RM: It’s an amazing brief, an iconic brand, and a genuine shared vision. I’m really looking forward to what we create together.