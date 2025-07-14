Powering Culture: How Duracell Plans to Go Beyond the Battery

Hernandez Reta and McManus sat down with Creative Salon to reflect on the power of long-term partnership, the need for emotional connection in the age of AI, and why the Duracell Bunny still has the energy it takes to lead the charge.

Creative Salon: Let’s start with your partnership. I know it's been ongoing for a while?

Javier Hernandez Reta: Yes Around 2019, we started collaborating with VML. Back then, I moved to our European headquarters to lead the region, and while I wasn't involved in that marketing day-to-day, I remained a client of the work. A few months ago, I took on the CMO role, so now my relationship with VML is much closer.

What are your ambitions for the brand going forward?

JHR: What excites me most is elevating Duracell into culture. Batteries have been central to people’s lives – think of all the household devices we rely on. Yet fast moving consumer brands face the challenge of staying relevant . Our job is to inspire consumers and re-‘charge’ the brand.

Ryan McManus: Exactly. It’s a fantastic brief – to keep Duracell iconic. Everyone remembers the Bunny. The recall is still incredibly strong. It’s not just about ads anymore; it’s about how the brand fits into people’s lives, how it connects emotionally, and how it shows up beyond the traditional canvas.

So is the Bunny coming back in a bigger way?

JHR: We’ve kept using the Bunny, especially in this part of the world. Now we want to evolve its role, and bring it to the forefront of our storytelling. The Bunny embodies values people relate to – limitless energy, endurance, overcoming obstacles. By connecting those traits to real life and culture, we can elevate Duracell beyond being a battery brand only.

RM: The Bunny is an incredible asset. Batteries are functional, but the Bunny can make that function emotional. It channels the values that Javier just mentioned. These values are universal, from sport to entertainment. It’s an archetypal hero, and it gives us a powerful cultural entry point.

JHR: Exactly. We’re moving our brand communications from homes into culture. We’re going to tell stories – less about devices, more about life. Limitless energy isn’t confined to gadgets – it’s a human story.