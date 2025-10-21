Lombard Odier Emphasises Balance In Latest Spot

Lombard Odier, the global wealth and asset manager, today launches its latest campaign, Rethink Stability.

Developed in partnership with VML UK, the campaign boldly reframes stability as a dynamic, ever-evolving pursuit; challenging conventional wisdom in wealth and asset management and demonstrating how Lombard Odier guides investors through this time of global uncertainty.

Rethink Stability sees Lombard Odier partnering with Academy Award-winning production house Framestore, bringing to life a compelling narrative through captivating visual effects and techniques. The brand is well-known in financial circles for its thought-provoking work, but this campaign pushes the creative needle forward for the brand and the category.

Fabio Mancone, Partner at Lombard Odier commented - “Rethinking is in our DNA. In a world that feels increasingly out of balance, this campaign challenges the idea that stability is something static. Instead, we see it as something dynamic that must be actively created. We’re proud to lead with a creative approach that reflects the complexity of today’s global shifts - and how we aim to navigate them.”

Set against a backdrop of economic and societal chaos, “Rethink Stability” explores the idea that true stability is not static, but actively created through constant realignment and innovation. The centrepiece is a visually arresting film which follows the journey of a spinning top navigating a miniature world out of balance. The top becomes a powerful metaphor for Lombard Odier’s 229-year-old philosophy: stability is found, not by slowing down and digging in, but through movement. Through rethinking.