Lombard Odier Emphasises Balance In Latest Spot
Created by VML, global wealth asset management brand Lombard Odier uses a spinning top to show stability
21 October 2025
Lombard Odier, the global wealth and asset manager, today launches its latest campaign, Rethink Stability.
Developed in partnership with VML UK, the campaign boldly reframes stability as a dynamic, ever-evolving pursuit; challenging conventional wisdom in wealth and asset management and demonstrating how Lombard Odier guides investors through this time of global uncertainty.
Rethink Stability sees Lombard Odier partnering with Academy Award-winning production house Framestore, bringing to life a compelling narrative through captivating visual effects and techniques. The brand is well-known in financial circles for its thought-provoking work, but this campaign pushes the creative needle forward for the brand and the category.
Fabio Mancone, Partner at Lombard Odier commented - “Rethinking is in our DNA. In a world that feels increasingly out of balance, this campaign challenges the idea that stability is something static. Instead, we see it as something dynamic that must be actively created. We’re proud to lead with a creative approach that reflects the complexity of today’s global shifts - and how we aim to navigate them.”
Set against a backdrop of economic and societal chaos, “Rethink Stability” explores the idea that true stability is not static, but actively created through constant realignment and innovation. The centrepiece is a visually arresting film which follows the journey of a spinning top navigating a miniature world out of balance. The top becomes a powerful metaphor for Lombard Odier’s 229-year-old philosophy: stability is found, not by slowing down and digging in, but through movement. Through rethinking.
Every frame of the film is meticulously crafted in CG, yet profoundly grounded in the language of real-world cinematography. Depth of field, lens compression, light falloff, and tactile surface interactions in line with the aesthetic codes of the Lombard Odier brand world, were all carefully designed to feel natural, lived-in, and physically plausible, lending the work an emotional resonance rarely seen in financial marketing. By anchoring digital and AI artistry in cinematic truth, the campaign elevates a simple object into a compelling narrative about the power of creative rethinking.
Julian Watt, Creative Lead at VML said - “The idea was created as a strong and simple reminder of the fundamentals of stability, using the spinning top as elegant metaphor for navigating precarious times. The craft, deliberately intricate and detailed, counterpoints and compliments the simple and clear philosophy that sits at the heart of the brand.”
For over eight years, Lombard Odier’s brand platform - [rethink everything®] - has responded to the shifting tides of our changing world, offering fresh investment perspectives and pathways for investment. This new chapter, “Rethink Stability,” speaks directly to the current needs and ambitions of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI), positioning Lombard Odier as an innovative leader in a category often defined by tradition.
Activated through a comprehensive, multi-channel media strategy, Rethink Stability is designed to reach High Net Worth Individuals across every touchpoint, including out-of-home, social, press, digital, owned channels, editorial, and events.
Organic and sponsored social content will run across LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Meta, while premium editorial partnerships, including the Financial Times and The Economist, will showcase the depth of Lombard Odier's expertise. Out-of-home placements at Geneva and London Heathrow airports, sophisticated banker enablement materials, and digital advertising will amplify reach and engagement. A digital hub, lombardodier.com, will organise all thought leadership content in an environment embodying Lombard Odier’s Rethink philosophy.