Proving Populist Creativity: Leo UK's Leadership Talk Ads With Impact

“Every marketer knows that you're in the game of influencing more people, and that's what populist creativity is about recognising. To grow you need to reach more people. Then, if you're able to reach them in a way that is building trust which for a brand which drives that point of distinctiveness, then you’re onto a real winner,” adds English.

Applying AI with taste

The ever-present topic of AI adoption is one the agency has long been engaging with — and one Elwood is particularly enthusiastic about. He sees AI as having moved well beyond its infancy inside Leo UK, with the design department now sending him work in days that would previously have taken weeks to produce.

It is the designer’s eye, and the designer’s taste, applied to the technology that is taking the work to “a different place”, he says.

AI is also being used by creative teams to simulate ideas. For a Confused.com campaign, for example, AI was initially used to demonstrate the potential realisation of the idea to the client. But Elwood, who has a design background himself, remains conscious of the risks the technology poses around IP and audience trust.

He adds: “The beauty is the little things that you used to not be able to prove you can prove - whether you end up using that in something is down to you, and it's down to your client's taste. I won't do humans in it… there's something about that where inherently trust goes. But it's a brilliant tool... the more we can learn about it, the better our ideas have become, and we're all working at speed.”

As part of Publicis Groupe, Leo UK already has access to powerful AI tools. But internally, says Avener, the real challenge has been shifting behaviour, process and culture so that everyone uses those tools confidently and consistently. Some people have become natural evangelists, while others have been more hesitant or intimidated. The focus now is on embedding AI in a way that feels safe, exciting and shared.

That has meant spotlighting early adopters and creating spaces for people to exchange learnings, with the aim of building a more collaborative culture in which AI use is surfaced, spread and scaled across the whole agency.

The creator side of the business has been another game changer. Leo UK has rapidly evolved to fully integrate social, influencer, creator and design expertise into the core of the agency. Those skills now sit across strategy, creative and production rather than in a silo, making them a natural part of every brief. Avener says influencer and creator work has become central.

Design, meanwhile, has emerged as a major competitive advantage too, proving essential for maintaining a consistent visual language across fragmented channels and creator-led content.

This is Leo UK being built for a new era of advertising.