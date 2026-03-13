Premier Inn Champions Its Trustworthy Comfortability

Leo UK has launched a new nationwide campaign, ‘You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn’, designed to re‑establish the UK’s biggest hotel brand as the go‑to choice for short stays, by reframing consistency as a modern superpower.

In a world of hidden fees, surprise add‑ons and mixed experiences, ‘You Know What You’re Getting’ celebrates Premier Inn’s consistency, positioning it as the smart, reassuring choice that people can trust, time after time.

Leo UK uncovered the idea by listening closely to how the nation already talks about Premier Inn. Social listening on Reddit threads and thousands of five-star reviews revealed that people consistently described the brand as “the same wherever you go”, with beds that are “reliably comfy” and stays that never leave guests feeling caught out. There was one simple phrase reappeared time and time again and ultimately became the bold campaign idea: You know what you’re getting.

At the heart of the campaign is a 30‑second film ‘Wedding’, which uses one of Britain’s most familiar group trips to bring the idea to life. The film follows the familiar antics of a British wedding, from panic-ironing your suit in your room to pulling some regrettable moves on the dancefloor . Set against a Premier Inn stay, the film draws parallels between the familiar everyday pleasures of British life and the dependable comfort and reliability guests know they can expect. Narrated by Sir Lenny Henry with his suitably British dry wit, the film is also supported by a 30s radio spots.