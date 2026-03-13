Premier Inn Champions Its Trustworthy Comfortability
'You Know What You're Getting With Premier Inn' by Leo UK re-establishes the UK's larges hotel brand as the preferred option with its reliability and consistency for guaranteed relaxation
13 March 2026
Leo UK has launched a new nationwide campaign, ‘You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn’, designed to re‑establish the UK’s biggest hotel brand as the go‑to choice for short stays, by reframing consistency as a modern superpower.
In a world of hidden fees, surprise add‑ons and mixed experiences, ‘You Know What You’re Getting’ celebrates Premier Inn’s consistency, positioning it as the smart, reassuring choice that people can trust, time after time.
Leo UK uncovered the idea by listening closely to how the nation already talks about Premier Inn. Social listening on Reddit threads and thousands of five-star reviews revealed that people consistently described the brand as “the same wherever you go”, with beds that are “reliably comfy” and stays that never leave guests feeling caught out. There was one simple phrase reappeared time and time again and ultimately became the bold campaign idea: You know what you’re getting.
At the heart of the campaign is a 30‑second film ‘Wedding’, which uses one of Britain’s most familiar group trips to bring the idea to life. The film follows the familiar antics of a British wedding, from panic-ironing your suit in your room to pulling some regrettable moves on the dancefloor. Set against a Premier Inn stay, the film draws parallels between the familiar everyday pleasures of British life and the dependable comfort and reliability guests know they can expect. Narrated by Sir Lenny Henry with his suitably British dry wit, the film is also supported by a 30s radio spots.
Across out-of-home and social, the campaign showcases the consistent strengths people experience at Premier Inn, from a great night’s sleep in a luxurious bed to a warm, dependable welcome. High‑impact 48 and 96-sheet OOH placements across key roadside routes, train stations and city centres near Premier Inn locations target potential guests who are already on the move, reinforcing the reassurance of You Know What You’re Getting when it matters most.
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Leo UK’s in-house design studio POPDesign has also led a bold evolution of Premier Inn’s brand identity, energising the brand while preserving its distinctive assets and primary brand colour, purple. The iconic moon and stars have been sharpened and reworked to feel cleaner and more dynamic across digital and physical touchpoints, supported by a new custom typeface. The refreshed identity also introduces bold new gradient colourways; a warm orange-to-peach gradient inspired by sunrise, and a mauve-to-deep purple gradient drawn from sunset. Together, these colours reflect key moments in the guest experience, from an invigorating morning start to a serene night’s sleep.
“You Know What You’re Getting” will run nationwide across TV, social, out of home, radio, and brand, throughout 2026. The integrated campaign is a cross-agency collaboration with creative and design led by Leo UK, media planning and buying by OMD; PR and influencer management by Golin and production by Rogue Films.
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Hayley Power, Creative Director at Leo UK, said: "It’s time Premier Inn claimed its rightful place at the heart of British culture. So, we’ve taken its superstrength of consistency and turned it into a campaign with a line that came directly from how people already talk about the brand: ‘You Know What You’re Getting’ with Premier Inn. By playing this line back against the things you’d also expect with classic British trips, we’ve created a campaign packed with observational humour and genuine cultural relevance.”
Louise Nickson, Group Marketing Director, Premier Inn, said: “The magic of You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn’ is that it is how guests already describe us and is rooted in what they value deeply – a great night’s sleep every time. In a category that can feel inconsistent and complicated, Premier Inn offers reassurance. Leo UK has brought that strength to life in a way that feels fresh, modern and culturally relevant, and that we know our passionate teams will get behind. ”
CREDITS
CAMPAIGN TITLE: You Know What You’re Getting
CLIENT: Premier Inn
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Hayley Power
COPYWRITER: Conrad Swanston
ART DIRECTOR: Alex Bingham
HEAD OF DESIGN: David Allen
DESIGNER: Tomek Drozdowski
LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Laura Fanx
JUNIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Matt Slater
STRATEGY PARTNER: Elisa Edmonds
SENIOR STRATEGIST: Ali Arnold-Jones
BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Coughlan, Lauren Martin
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Robert Ellen
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bryan Osango
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Sam Baker
PROJECT MANAGER - Karina Górska
CHIEF PRODUCTION OFFICER: Emily Marr
AGENCY PRODUCER: Kate Reynolds
ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Sara Gill
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD
MANAGING PARTNER: Kate Brian
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Abeku Nelson
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Sumona Kapoor
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue
DIRECTOR: Simon Ratigan
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Martin Hill
1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Jai Lusser
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: James Howland
PRODUCER: Nicola Sims
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Nancy Eite Cooper
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Tom Gander
PHOTOGRAPHER: Dan Burn-Forti
EDITOR: Adam Spivey
EDIT HOUSE: The Assembly Rooms
EDIT PRODUCER: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver
EDITOR - CUTDOWNS: Harvey Eaton
POST HOUSE: Black Kite
COLOURIST: Tom Mangham
2D: Mark Stannard & James Mortner
CG: Ethan Francis and Alfie Gunter
Senior Producer: Hannah Jarrold
Producer: Reece Whiteley
SOUND HOUSE: Sine
SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Frankie Beirne
AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Tomblin