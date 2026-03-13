premier inn you know what youre getting leo uk

Premier Inn Champions Its Trustworthy Comfortability

'You Know What You're Getting With Premier Inn' by Leo UK re-establishes the UK's larges hotel brand as the preferred option with its reliability and consistency for guaranteed relaxation

By Creative Salon

13 March 2026

Leo UK has launched a new nationwide campaign, ‘You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn’, designed to re‑establish the UK’s biggest hotel brand as the go‑to choice for short stays, by reframing consistency as a modern superpower.

In a world of hidden fees, surprise add‑ons and mixed experiences, ‘You Know What You’re Getting’ celebrates Premier Inn’s consistency, positioning it as the smart, reassuring choice that people can trust, time after time. 

Leo UK uncovered the idea by listening closely to how the nation already talks about Premier Inn. Social listening on Reddit threads and thousands of five-star reviews revealed that people consistently described the brand as “the same wherever you go”, with beds that are “reliably comfy” and stays that never leave guests feeling caught out. There was one simple phrase reappeared time and time again and ultimately became the bold campaign idea: You know what you’re getting.

At the heart of the campaign is a 30‑second film ‘Wedding’, which uses one of Britain’s most familiar group trips to bring the idea to life. The film follows the familiar antics of a British wedding, from panic-ironing your suit in your room to pulling some regrettable moves on the dancefloor. Set against a Premier Inn stay, the film draws parallels between the familiar everyday pleasures of British life and the dependable comfort and reliability guests know they can expect. Narrated by Sir Lenny Henry with his suitably British dry wit, the film is also supported by a 30s radio spots.

Across out-of-home and social, the campaign showcases the consistent strengths people experience at Premier Inn, from a great night’s sleep in a luxurious bed to a warm, dependable welcome. High‑impact 48 and 96-sheet OOH placements across key roadside routes, train stations and city centres near Premier Inn locations target potential guests who are already on the move, reinforcing the reassurance of You Know What You’re Getting when it matters most.

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Leo UK’s in-house design studio POPDesign has also led a bold evolution of Premier Inn’s brand identity, energising the brand while preserving its distinctive assets and primary brand colour, purple. The iconic moon and stars have been sharpened and reworked to feel cleaner and more dynamic across digital and physical touchpoints, supported by a new custom typeface. The refreshed identity also introduces bold new gradient colourways; a warm orange-to-peach gradient inspired by sunrise, and a mauve-to-deep purple gradient drawn from sunset. Together, these colours reflect key moments in the guest experience, from an invigorating morning start to a serene night’s sleep.

“You Know What You’re Getting” will run nationwide across TV, social, out of home, radio, and brand, throughout 2026. The integrated campaign is a cross-agency collaboration with creative and design led by Leo UK, media planning and buying by OMD; PR and influencer management by Golin and production by Rogue Films.

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Hayley Power, Creative Director at Leo UK, said: "It’s time Premier Inn claimed its rightful place at the heart of British culture. So, we’ve taken its superstrength of consistency and turned it into a campaign with a line that came directly from how people already talk about the brand: ‘You Know What You’re Getting’ with Premier Inn. By playing this line back against the things you’d also expect with classic British trips, we’ve created a campaign packed with observational humour and genuine cultural relevance.”

Louise Nickson, Group Marketing Director, Premier Inn, said: “The magic of You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn’ is that it is how guests already describe us and is rooted in what they value deeply – a great night’s sleep every time. In a category that can feel inconsistent and complicated, Premier Inn offers reassurance. Leo UK has brought that strength to life in a way that feels fresh, modern and culturally relevant, and that we know our passionate teams will get behind. ”

CREDITS

CAMPAIGN TITLE: You Know What You’re Getting

CLIENT: Premier Inn

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK

CCO: Mark Elwood

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Hayley Power

COPYWRITER: Conrad Swanston

ART DIRECTOR: Alex Bingham

HEAD OF DESIGN: David Allen

DESIGNER: Tomek Drozdowski

LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Laura Fanx

JUNIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Matt Slater

STRATEGY PARTNER: Elisa Edmonds

SENIOR STRATEGIST: Ali Arnold-Jones

BUSINESS LEAD: Charlotte Coughlan, Lauren Martin

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Robert Ellen

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Bryan Osango

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Sam Baker

PROJECT MANAGER - Karina Górska

CHIEF PRODUCTION OFFICER: Emily Marr

AGENCY PRODUCER: Kate Reynolds

ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Sara Gill

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD

MANAGING PARTNER: Kate Brian

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Abeku Nelson

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Sumona Kapoor

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue

DIRECTOR: Simon Ratigan

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Martin Hill

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Jai Lusser

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: James Howland

PRODUCER: Nicola Sims

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Nancy Eite Cooper

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Tom Gander

PHOTOGRAPHER: Dan Burn-Forti

EDITOR: Adam Spivey

EDIT HOUSE: The Assembly Rooms

EDIT PRODUCER: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

EDITOR - CUTDOWNS: Harvey Eaton

POST HOUSE: Black Kite

COLOURIST: Tom Mangham

2D: Mark Stannard & James Mortner

CG: Ethan Francis and Alfie Gunter

Senior Producer: Hannah Jarrold

Producer: Reece Whiteley

SOUND HOUSE: Sine

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Frankie Beirne

AUDIO PRODUCER: Beth Tomblin

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