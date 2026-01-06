Bring on the Boom, Says MOJU

The first burst featured a high-impact ATL rollout across London and the South-East, supported by a full multi-channel plan expected to reach over 49 million people nationwide². Activity included OOH, digital, social, influencer, retail media and

sampling, as well as bold new ‘Boom Eyes’ visuals designed to dramatise the visceral impact of a MOJU shot. A custom-built interactive photo booth at Westfield Stratford City captured participants’ genuine ‘BOOM face’ in real time, projecting them instantly onto Westfield’s iconic digital screen - driving both brand fame and trial.

This new second phase scales MOJU’s nationwide presence even further with another multi-channel amplification across OOH, digital, social, influencer and retail media. A high-impact multi-city campaign will roll out across Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with Birmingham joining the line-up for the first time. To supercharge trial, MOJU will distribute over 200,000 samples across key campaign moments - encouraging consumers to kick-start the new year with stronger, healthier routines and to take on every day at full power.

Leigh Kilby, Head of Brand and Creative at MOJU: “The new Bring on the Boom platform is built on how our consumers really experience MOJU - a powerful daily hit of fresh ginger root that sets them up to take on whatever the day throws at them. Boom is the benefit. It’s bold, energising, and unmistakably MOJU - and this new brand platform has liberated us to show up with more emotion, more personality and a deeper connection to our audience. Leo UK have helped us bring that to life with a creative platform full of personality and heaps of mojo. Our new TVC builds directly on the platform - translating Boom into a bold, energetic visual world that brings the visceral kick of MOJU to life.”

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo UK, said: “I bloody love a MOJU to start the day, couldn’t be happier having such a brilliant brand in our building. MOJU explodes into your day and the ‘Bring on the Boom’ is a platform that does the same. This work is as tasty as the product itself, and there’s more to come.”

Hannah Saunders, Business Director at Bicycle, said: “MOJU is a brand that already packs a punch, but with this campaign we wanted to go beyond function to showcase that unmistakable MOJU feeling. ‘Bring on the Boom’ is designed to stop people in their tracks, pairing bold creative with bold media.”