Morrisons Scares After Dark

Morrisons and Leo UK are bringing Halloween to life this year with “After Dark Ads” - a new OOH campaign that transforms as night falls.

The campaign showcases Morrisons Market Street Halloween Pizza range - ‘Pumpkin Shaped Margherita Pizza’, ‘Hot Bonfire Pizza’ and ‘Vampire Slayer Pizza’ - across a series of digital 48-sheet vans and 6-sheet sites.

By day, the creative highlights each pizza in its delicious detail but after sunset, the creative reveals a supernatural side. Created with light-sensitive technology, the typeface, product names and images spookily transform as night falls. Eerie live animations, including neon orange bonfire flames, spooky green supernatural ghouls and grey vampires’ fingers appear, whilst product names and descriptions morph into spooky alternatives like “terrifying,” “vampire-proof” and “scary hot.”