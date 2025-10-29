Morrisons Scares After Dark
The OOH work by Leo UK shows its Market Street Halloween Pizza range
29 October 2025
Morrisons and Leo UK are bringing Halloween to life this year with “After Dark Ads” - a new OOH campaign that transforms as night falls.
The campaign showcases Morrisons Market Street Halloween Pizza range - ‘Pumpkin Shaped Margherita Pizza’, ‘Hot Bonfire Pizza’ and ‘Vampire Slayer Pizza’ - across a series of digital 48-sheet vans and 6-sheet sites.
By day, the creative highlights each pizza in its delicious detail but after sunset, the creative reveals a supernatural side. Created with light-sensitive technology, the typeface, product names and images spookily transform as night falls. Eerie live animations, including neon orange bonfire flames, spooky green supernatural ghouls and grey vampires’ fingers appear, whilst product names and descriptions morph into spooky alternatives like “terrifying,” “vampire-proof” and “scary hot.”
Designed for maximum impact, the campaign will appear across high-footfall locations nationwide from 27 October to 2 November, with media planning and buying handled by Wavemaker.
Supporting social content amplifies the campaign to a wider audience, with eerie glitches and spooky music used to highlight the spooky transformations of the Market Street Halloween Pizza range.
Kimberly Gill, Creative Director, Leo UK, said: “Halloween is all about embracing the unexpected, so what a great opportunity to showcase Morrisons Market Street Halloween range, with an out-of-home campaign that transforms into something super spooky after dark.”
The Market Street Halloween Pizza range is available to purchase from all Morrisons Supermarkets, with the Morrisons ‘Pumpkin Margherita Pizza’, and ‘Vampire Slayer Garlic Pizza’ available until 2nd November, and The ‘Hot Bonfire Pizza’ available until 9th November.
