McDonald's Leads A World Menu Heist
With Leo UK, it celebrates its most coveted international menu items coming to the UK for the first time
21 October 2025
McDonald’s and Leo UK are today revealing “World Menu Heist”, a nationwide integrated campaign that celebrates the arrival of a selection of McDonald’s most coveted international menu items in the UK for the very first time.
For years, McDonald’s fans have taken to social to share their envy that certain global favourites aren’t available on UK menus. “World Menu Heist” taps directly into that fan truth, inviting UK fans to help pull off the most delicious heist of the decade by smuggling in eight of the brand’s most-loved products from around the world - including the Maple BBQ & Bacon Double Quarter Pounder, Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets and the Pineapple McSpicy - and bringing them to UK restaurants.
The campaign unfolds in three acts - Plan, Execute and Getaway - taking place across cinema, TV, VOD, OOH, social, radio, digital audio and CRM.
From 1 October, McDonald’s began quietly recruiting its most envious fans on social. Through a bespoke Instagram “Close Friends” list, the brand built a secret network of insiders, granting them early access to the operation. Fans received exclusive heist briefings, tasting invitations and a first look at the “goods” being brought into the country. The stolen goods were transported to Barking Riverside Pier (18 October) where the “Close Friends”, hundreds of influencers and the wider public were invited to taste the heisted products, attracting 1,000 guests to the event, before they launched across restaurants nationwide.
17th October saw anticipation build as CCTV-style footage, created in an editorial partnership with LADbible, began appearing across social feeds and its online publication. Presented as security leaks, the films showed mysterious cargo being transported and stored, sparking widespread speculation.
The Execute phase, kicking off today (22 October), when the “World Menu Heist” is revealed in full with a hero film confirming that McDonald’s is stealing eight of its most popular menu items from around the world and bringing them to UK shores. Shot with the pace and energy of a heist movie, the film dramatises the operation - from a tinted-window van with the number plate “NUG Z”, a heister dropping through a hatch to intercept a delivery on a moving train, to a McFlurry machine smuggled overseas by Jet Ski. The film runs across cinema, TV and VOD, supported by shorter edits across social and digital.
Social brings fans even closer to the action. From behind-the-scenes content, and influencer collaborations to real-time heist updates, the campaign lets fans follow every twist of the story as it unfolds, transforming fans into accomplices. CRM and in-restaurant activity continue the story, with app notifications, emails and digital touchpoints giving fans playful updates as the stolen goods arrive in UK restaurants.
OOH executions extend the energy of the film into the real world. Appearing across high-impact digital and static formats nationwide, the work features imagery of the new limited-edition menu items with playful captions announcing their ‘capture’ such as the Pineapple McSpicy appearing upside down in a wink to its Australian origins, Japan’s Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets “nugg-nabbed”, and UAE’s Mac & Cheese Triangles, “pocketed”.
1/2
2/2
The Getaway phase (17–25 November) will mark the closing chapter of the operation, recreating the tension of a final escape as the limited-time menu disappears. Digital OOH sites will switch to countdowns and warnings, while app, CRM and social will urge fans to move fast before the products vanish for good.
Running from 22 October to 25 November, the campaign was a cross-agency collaboration: Creative was handled by Leo UK. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD. PR, event and influencer management, was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, whilst POP Communications were handled by Linney.
Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director at Leo UK, said: “A successful heist requires meticulous planning and perfect execution... this one has both. Fans have been wanting to steal the global menu for years, and we finally gave them the tools to pull it off. ‘World Menu Heist’ is Ocean’s Eleven meets McDonald’s, the tastiest heist of the century.”
Ben Fox, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland: “Every great heist has a motive, and ours was simple - give people what they’ve been asking for. ‘World Menu Heist’ snatches eight favourites from around the World and enables fans from the UK and Ireland to try them without having to board a plane! There’s something for everyone and it’s the kind of caper only McDonald’s could pull off.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: ‘World Menu Heist’
CLIENT: McDonald’s
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: James Hodson, Jason Keet
CREATIVES: Gina Ramsden, Freya Purnell
CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF DESIGN: David Allen
DESIGN PRODUCER: Ethan Lynton
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Paul Reddington
DESIGNER: Georgia Glen
MOTION DESIGN DIRECTOR: Carmen Perez Jimenez
MOTION DESIGNER: Bey Redding O’Brien
SENIOR DESIGNER: Tomek Drozdowski
COMMS PLANNER: Imo Gowen
HEAD OF STRATEGY: Joe Beveridge
PLANNER: Alisya Rozhan
SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Annie Imam
SENIOR PRODUCER: Peter Williams
MANAGING PARTNER: Layla Potter
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Bella Bertolotti,
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Lauren Murphy
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Sian Davidson
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Brittony Kelly
ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Amy Neal
MEDIA PLANNER: OMD
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD
STRATEGY PARTNER: Chris Mitchwell
CLIENT LEADERSHIP BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Elise Grimstone
CLIENT LEADERSHIP ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Eddie Fisher
CLIENT LEADERSHIP: Isabelle Milnes
PARTNERSHIPS ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: Hannah Rai
PARTNERSHIPS SENIOR EXECUTIVE: Khalidah Muhammad
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Magna Studios
DIRECTOR: Ben Dean
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Joel Spencer
PRODUCER: John Bannister
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Anoushka Abel
DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Paul Guilhaume
SERVICE COMPANY: Division Film
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Rok Bukovec
LINE PRODUCER: Vlaho Krile
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Miha Knific
EDIT HOUSE: TenThree
EDITOR: Dan Sherwin
POST HOUSE: Harbor
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
CRETIVE DIRECTOR: Fergal Hendrick
VFX /Shoot Supervisor: Gus Ribeiro
2D ARTISTS: Ahmed El-Azma, Henry Claud N'Guetta
CG LEAD: Sid Harrington-Odedra
CG ARTIST: Yannick Lorvo, Max Johnson
COLOURIST: Toby Tomkins
COLOUR ASSISTANT: Adam Mears
SENIOR PRODUCER: Hannah Jarrold
SOUND HOUSE: 750MPH
SOUND ENGINEER: Sam Ashwel
AUDIO PRODUCER: Olivia Ray
MUSIC SUPERVISION: Wake The Town
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Ronnie Olubayo