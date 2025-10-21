McDonald's Leads A World Menu Heist

McDonald’s and Leo UK are today revealing “World Menu Heist”, a nationwide integrated campaign that celebrates the arrival of a selection of McDonald’s most coveted international menu items in the UK for the very first time.

For years, McDonald’s fans have taken to social to share their envy that certain global favourites aren’t available on UK menus. “World Menu Heist” taps directly into that fan truth, inviting UK fans to help pull off the most delicious heist of the decade by smuggling in eight of the brand’s most-loved products from around the world - including the Maple BBQ & Bacon Double Quarter Pounder, Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets and the Pineapple McSpicy - and bringing them to UK restaurants.

The campaign unfolds in three acts - Plan, Execute and Getaway - taking place across cinema, TV, VOD, OOH, social, radio, digital audio and CRM.

From 1 October, McDonald’s began quietly recruiting its most envious fans on social. Through a bespoke Instagram “Close Friends” list, the brand built a secret network of insiders, granting them early access to the operation. Fans received exclusive heist briefings, tasting invitations and a first look at the “goods” being brought into the country. The stolen goods were transported to Barking Riverside Pier (18 October) where the “Close Friends”, hundreds of influencers and the wider public were invited to taste the heisted products, attracting 1,000 guests to the event, before they launched across restaurants nationwide.