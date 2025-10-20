MOJU Brings On The Boom

The creative platform is rooted in consumer truth, built directly from feedback describing MOJU as “a hit of nature’s most potent ingredients that puts fire in your belly” and “like a rocket up my bum that’s lit the fuse!”.

Reflecting this feedback, the campaign introduces ‘Boom Eyes’, shorthand for the unmistakable jolt of a MOJU shot. Each execution zooms in on the wide-eyed reaction people instinctively pull after downing fresh root ginger, distilling the product experience into a universal expression. Set against MOJU’s bright, high contrast colour palette, the simplicity makes it instantly recognisable.

The first OOH burst will see ‘Boom Eyes’ appear across 48- and 96-sheets, tube car panels, bus sides and premium commuter sites. Designed for maximum impact, the work will reach people in high-footfall areas and close to stores, supporting MOJU’s expanded distribution in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

The multi-channel campaign will span TV, OOH, digital, social, influencer, retail media and sampling, with a new 30” TVC airing from Boxing Day through to the end of February - peak season for health, vitality and immunity.

Throughout the campaign period, MOJU will also distribute over 400,000 samples, amplified by press outreach and social storytelling. This integrated approach ensures high-frequency visibility and conversion opportunities across every key consumer touchpoint.

Leigh Kilby, Head of Brand and Creative at MOJU said: “The new Bring on the Boom platform is built on how our consumers really experience MOJU - a powerful daily hit of fresh ginger root that sets them up to take on whatever the day throws at them. Boom is the benefit. It’s bold, energising, and unmistakably MOJU - and this new brand platform has liberated us to show up with more emotion, more personality and a deeper connection to our audience. Leo UK have helped us bring that to life with a creative platform full of personality and heaps of mojo.”

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, added: “I bloody love a MOJU to start the day, couldn’t be happier having such a brilliant brand in our building. MOJU explodes into your day and the ‘Bring on the Boom’ is a platform that does exactly the same. Hopefully this work is as tasty as the product itself, and there’s more to come.”

Hannah Saunders, Business Director at Bicycle: “MOJU is a brand that already packs a punch, but with this campaign we wanted to go beyond function to showcase that unmistakable MOJU feeling. ‘Bring on the Boom’ is designed to stop people in their tracks, pairing bold creative with bold media.”

