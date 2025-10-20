MOJU Brings On The Boom
The brand champions the unique power of its fresh root ginger shots, with OOH work from Leo UK
20 October 2025
MOJU, the UK’s pioneering and leading functional shot brand[1], has unveiled its new creative platform, ‘Bring on the Boom’, via the launch of its largest-ever ATL campaign.
Developed in partnership with Leo UK and Bicycle, the platform goes live on 20 October with an OOH burst across London and the South-East, followed by a full multi-channel rollout expected to reach over 49 million people nationwide[2].
The campaign marks a significant strategic evolution for MOJU, with a sharpened focus on long-term brand building and emotional resonance. At its core, ‘Bring on the Boom’ champions the unique physical and emotional power of MOJU’s fresh root ginger shots - landing with energy, impact and unapologetic attitude.
The creative platform is rooted in consumer truth, built directly from feedback describing MOJU as “a hit of nature’s most potent ingredients that puts fire in your belly” and “like a rocket up my bum that’s lit the fuse!”.
Reflecting this feedback, the campaign introduces ‘Boom Eyes’, shorthand for the unmistakable jolt of a MOJU shot. Each execution zooms in on the wide-eyed reaction people instinctively pull after downing fresh root ginger, distilling the product experience into a universal expression. Set against MOJU’s bright, high contrast colour palette, the simplicity makes it instantly recognisable.
The first OOH burst will see ‘Boom Eyes’ appear across 48- and 96-sheets, tube car panels, bus sides and premium commuter sites. Designed for maximum impact, the work will reach people in high-footfall areas and close to stores, supporting MOJU’s expanded distribution in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.
The multi-channel campaign will span TV, OOH, digital, social, influencer, retail media and sampling, with a new 30” TVC airing from Boxing Day through to the end of February - peak season for health, vitality and immunity.
Throughout the campaign period, MOJU will also distribute over 400,000 samples, amplified by press outreach and social storytelling. This integrated approach ensures high-frequency visibility and conversion opportunities across every key consumer touchpoint.
Leigh Kilby, Head of Brand and Creative at MOJU said: “The new Bring on the Boom platform is built on how our consumers really experience MOJU - a powerful daily hit of fresh ginger root that sets them up to take on whatever the day throws at them. Boom is the benefit. It’s bold, energising, and unmistakably MOJU - and this new brand platform has liberated us to show up with more emotion, more personality and a deeper connection to our audience. Leo UK have helped us bring that to life with a creative platform full of personality and heaps of mojo.”
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer, Leo UK, added: “I bloody love a MOJU to start the day, couldn’t be happier having such a brilliant brand in our building. MOJU explodes into your day and the ‘Bring on the Boom’ is a platform that does exactly the same. Hopefully this work is as tasty as the product itself, and there’s more to come.”
Hannah Saunders, Business Director at Bicycle: “MOJU is a brand that already packs a punch, but with this campaign we wanted to go beyond function to showcase that unmistakable MOJU feeling. ‘Bring on the Boom’ is designed to stop people in their tracks, pairing bold creative with bold media.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Bring on the Boom
CLIENT: MOJU
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Andrew Long & James Millers
SENIOR COPYWRITER: Conrad Swanston
SENIOR ART DIRECTOR: Alex Bingham
DESIGNER: Richard Hart and Lu Santana
PLANNER: Ipek Erel and Beth Mackenzie
BUSINESS LEAD: Ruth Stasiak
ACCOUNT TEAM: May Sinlapa and Leo Hollond
PROJECT MANAGER: Lauren Stubbs
AGENCY PRODUCER: Helen Choonpicharn and Megan O’Hagan
MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Bicycle
MEDIA PLANNER: Will Ridley and Chris Ball
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Anonymous
DIRECTOR: Max Barden
EDITOR: Sam Allen
PRODUCER: Jude Vermeulen
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite
AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Harbor