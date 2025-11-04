Morrisons’ Christmas Ad Shows It’s a Holiday That Takes All Year To Make

The new TV advert first airs at 7:40am during Good Morning Britain and builds on Morrisons recent campaigns focusing on fresh, quality food. It opens in the height of summer, with a farmer cheerfully shouting “Merry Christmas” to a bemused dog walker before cutting to a Morrisons bakery decked in fairy lights, even though it’s only August. From there, the story travels the length of the UK through the seasons, showcasing a fisherman’s boat glowing with Christmas lights in the sunshine, to a tractor covered in fairy lights delighting trick or treaters on Halloween.

It concludes with the silhouette of Father Christmas knocking at a front door, before revealing a Morrisons delivery driver arriving with a festive shop, closing on the line: “At Morrisons, we’ve been growing, making, baking and crafting all year long.”

The advert ends with Morrisons iconic line: “More reasons to shop at Morrisons”, after championing Morrisons year-round commitment to fresh, local and seasonal produce and the care and craft of colleagues, and the community spirit that make the festive season so special.

The film, by creative agency Leo UK, is directed by Aaron Stoller, the award-winning filmmaker behind Super Bowl campaigns for the NFL such as ‘Celebrations to Come’ and recent campaigns for Call of Duty and Wealthsimple, and is produced by Biscuit Filmworks. The film is set to a new recording of Jona Lewie’s classic “Stop the Cavalry”.

Matt McLellan, Morrisons Group Customer, Data & Marketing Director, said: “Our Christmas advert tells the story of how our festive fayre, such as our award-winning mince pies or delicious smoked salmon, appears on our shelves and the care and attention that our colleagues and food makers put into making them. At Morrisons, our unique capabilities in fresh food mean we’ve been helping to make more of Christmas all year by growing, picking, baking, proving, prepping and planning to support our customers as the big day draws near.”

Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, added: “The quality and commitment that goes into every ingredient of Morrisons Christmas food is a true labour of love. They’ve been growing, harvesting, smoking, maturing, crafting and creating all year long, so you can make more of your Christmas.”

The media strategy, planning and buying has been led by Wavemaker UK and the campaign will run across TV, cinema, digital, social, radio, print and outdoor.

A series of shorter 60" and 20" edits will continue the theme across November and December to celebrate the real people behind the food.

