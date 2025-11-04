Morrisons’ Christmas Ad Shows It’s a Holiday That Takes All Year To Make
The ad, but Leo UK, presents Christmas as seen through the eyes of the farmers, food makers, and colleagues who make Morrisons unique
04 November 2025
Morrisons Christmas advert launches on Tuesday 4th November with a 90-second TV ad that celebrates Morrisons farmers and food makers as they work through the seasons to prepare for magical meals and festive moments.
The “Making More of Christmas” film captures the story of colleagues and food makers within Morrisons unique fresh food business - including its own factories, direct from farm sourcing and in-store food making. It shows the skill and dedication of British Christmas preparation through the eyes of those who make it happen; Morrisons farmers and food makers, bakers, fishermen and delivery drivers whose year-round and behind-the-scenes efforts ensure customers have everything they need for their own Christmas celebrations.
With the upcoming LHF changes requiring a new creative approach, the advert captures the essence of Morrisons delicious festive range without showcasing a single mince pie! Instead, Morrisons has built on its recent campaigns by showcasing the care, attention and hard work that goes on behind the scenes to fill Morrisons shelves with fresh, quality food.
The new TV advert first airs at 7:40am during Good Morning Britain and builds on Morrisons recent campaigns focusing on fresh, quality food. It opens in the height of summer, with a farmer cheerfully shouting “Merry Christmas” to a bemused dog walker before cutting to a Morrisons bakery decked in fairy lights, even though it’s only August. From there, the story travels the length of the UK through the seasons, showcasing a fisherman’s boat glowing with Christmas lights in the sunshine, to a tractor covered in fairy lights delighting trick or treaters on Halloween.
It concludes with the silhouette of Father Christmas knocking at a front door, before revealing a Morrisons delivery driver arriving with a festive shop, closing on the line: “At Morrisons, we’ve been growing, making, baking and crafting all year long.”
The advert ends with Morrisons iconic line: “More reasons to shop at Morrisons”, after championing Morrisons year-round commitment to fresh, local and seasonal produce and the care and craft of colleagues, and the community spirit that make the festive season so special.
The film, by creative agency Leo UK, is directed by Aaron Stoller, the award-winning filmmaker behind Super Bowl campaigns for the NFL such as ‘Celebrations to Come’ and recent campaigns for Call of Duty and Wealthsimple, and is produced by Biscuit Filmworks. The film is set to a new recording of Jona Lewie’s classic “Stop the Cavalry”.
Matt McLellan, Morrisons Group Customer, Data & Marketing Director, said: “Our Christmas advert tells the story of how our festive fayre, such as our award-winning mince pies or delicious smoked salmon, appears on our shelves and the care and attention that our colleagues and food makers put into making them. At Morrisons, our unique capabilities in fresh food mean we’ve been helping to make more of Christmas all year by growing, picking, baking, proving, prepping and planning to support our customers as the big day draws near.”
Mark Elwood, Chief Creative Officer at Leo Burnett UK, added: “The quality and commitment that goes into every ingredient of Morrisons Christmas food is a true labour of love. They’ve been growing, harvesting, smoking, maturing, crafting and creating all year long, so you can make more of your Christmas.”
The media strategy, planning and buying has been led by Wavemaker UK and the campaign will run across TV, cinema, digital, social, radio, print and outdoor.
A series of shorter 60" and 20" edits will continue the theme across November and December to celebrate the real people behind the food.
