McDonald's Grinches Christmas

McDonald's UK, in collaboration with Leo UK, is unveiling "McDonald's Christmas Grinched", a nationwide festive campaign which sees the Grinch as the mischievous saboteur of McDonald's’ Christmas.

The campaign puts The Grinch firmly in the driver’s seat, with a fully integrated, cross channel push to ‘sabotage’ McDonald’s this Christmas, derailing the brand’s festive plans with the launch of The Grinch Meal. The collaboration aims to bring light-hearted relief and nostalgia to a broad audience, amidst the chaos of the festive season.

The tease phase of the campaign built anticipation across Organic Social, OOH and AV, showing a mysterious figure meddling with McDonald's. First, the Grinch appeared surprisingly in a re-edited 30 second AV McDelivery spot on the 16 th November during the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launch show. This was followed by a special build revealing The Grinch’s ‘Master Plan’, annotated with playful illustrations of the Grinch’s plans and “Grinched” McDonald’s menu items.