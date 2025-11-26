The Grinch lying down on a phone laughing with a McDonald's bag sat next to him

McDonald's Grinches Christmas

The campaign by Leo UK sees The Grinch sabotaging the festive season

By Creative Salon

26 November 2025

McDonald's UK, in collaboration with Leo UK, is unveiling "McDonald's Christmas Grinched", a nationwide festive campaign which sees the Grinch as the mischievous saboteur of McDonald's’ Christmas. 

The campaign puts The Grinch firmly in the driver’s seat, with a fully integrated, cross channel push to ‘sabotage’ McDonald’s this Christmas, derailing the brand’s festive plans with the launch of The Grinch Meal. The collaboration aims to bring light-hearted relief and nostalgia to a broad audience, amidst the chaos of the festive season.

The tease phase of the campaign built anticipation across Organic Social, OOH and AV, showing a mysterious figure meddling with McDonald's. First, the Grinch appeared surprisingly in a re-edited 30 second AV McDelivery spot on the 16th November during the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launch show. This was followed by a special build revealing The Grinch’s ‘Master Plan’, annotated with playful illustrations of the Grinch’s plans and “Grinched” McDonald’s menu items.

Launching today (26th November), the campaign launch phase showcases The Grinch’s mission across all channels. OOH, DOOH and print assets have been transformed with The Grinch’s signature claw, handwriting and doodles customising festive menu items like the Grumble Pie. 

Designed by The Grinch to appear ‘disgustingly good,’ The Grinch Meal includes either a Big Mac, 9 McNuggets or a McPlant and Grinched McShaker© Fries, choice of drink, and includes Grinch-themed odd socks. Other menu items outside of the meal include a Grumble Pie, a Mischief McFlurry and a Frozen Grinch lemonade. A special build OOH at Great Eastern St in London brings the meal to life, showing the Grinch knitting his life-size odd socks.  

The campaign amplifies the Grinch’s sabotage further with playful messaging such as “Grinched for adults”, “Disgustingly good” and “Grinch Approved", supported by “Grinched” radio, in-restaurant and digital in-app promotions, where the Grinch is lowering prices and giving out daily deals to fans. Digital map takeovers across Uber and Citymapper feature map icons of The Grinch at local McDonald’s restaurants. Across social, the campaign encourages fans to create their own mischief, with an interactive Snapchat filter that transforms users into The Grinch.

In the UK, Leo UK has developed creative which is running across Radio, Social, Display, Press and OOH. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD in the UK. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, whilst POP Communications were handled by Linney. TMS managed The Grinch licensor relationship & gift with purchase merchandise. 

McDonald’s UK is running last year’s 30-second festive film, in line with other global markets.

Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director, Leo UK, said: “Everyone knows McDonald’s is the place to enjoy a little moment of feel-good during the run up to Christmas. Which is probably why The Grinch has shown up to ruin it all with a big dose of festive mischief. From Grumble Pies and Grinched Fries to mis-matched odd socks, we’ve embraced the chaos and allowed The Grinch to put his furry green stamp firmly on our festive campaign, creating an interactive narrative for fans to immerse themselves in. Merry Grinchmas everyone.”

Matt Reischauer, Marketing Director at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “We had grand plans for another feel-good Christmas campaign, designed to delight families across the nation.  Then The Grinch showed up and showed us who is boss. Turns out, it’s not me.  I can’t help but be delighted by the festive chaos this campaign brings. Collaborating with the team at The Grinch, Leo UK and all of our agency partners allowed us to tap into the mischievous spirit of the Grinch and offer our fans a wonderful terrible festive experience. Ugh. There he is again…”

Credits:

Campaign Title: "McDonald's Christmas Grinched"

Client: McDonald's


Advertising Agency: Leo UK

CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long

Creative Directors: James Hodson, Jason Keet
Creatives: Jas Nandoo, Geo Fischer
Executive Design Director: David Allen
Senior Designer: Natalie Shortt 

Studio Director: Ricky Pettiford 

Motion Designer: Milan Mezei

Head of Strategy: Joe Beveridge 
Planning Director:  Joe Crust
Senior Comms Planner: Imo Gowen
Senior Project Manager: Adrienne Broadhead

Junior Project Manager: Florence Olowookere
Managing Partner: Layla Potter
Business Director: Jay Perry
Senior Account Director: Charlotte Crawley
Senior Account Manager: Natasha Meisel
Account Manager: Catia Fernandes Poon
Account Executive: Zoe Buchalter

Account Executive: Gabriella Joseph

Head of McDonald’s Production: Anna Cartwright

Senior Producer: Georgia Morris

Broadcast Affairs Coordinator: Michelle Ward

Radio Producer: Adam Furman

 

Leo UK - Organic Social Team

Content Creative: Rhianna Puddifant 
Creative Director: Ben Hooper 
Content Producer: Ariana Balsaras 
Social Media & Community Manager: Shanice Baker

Junior Content Designer: Hannah Lacey

 

Client: McDonald’s

Chief Marketing Officer: Ben Fox 

Marketing Director: Matthew Reischauer 

Head of Marketing: Chloe Bissell

Head of Marketing: Hannah Pain 

Marketing Manager: Alexandra Martin 

Brand Manager: Emma Pellegrinelli

Campaign Assistant: Abi Campbell

Marketing Manager: Jo Conlon

Marketing Manager: Alice Pavey 

Marketing Manager: Alexandra Martin

Brand Manager: Annabel Ranken

Campaign Assistant: Amelia Haywood

Senior Brand Manager: Georgia Pell-Johnson

Marketing Executive: Kai McHugh

Campaign Assistant: Callum Wheeldon

 

Digital & Social Team: 

Marketing Manager: Steph Pullen

Brand Manager: Elspeth Allen

Marketing Executive: Jai Dasgupta 

Campaign Assistant: Imogen Trower

Social Media Marketing Manager: Ana Saffer

 

McDonald’s ROI: 

Senior Brand Manager: Joanna Maycock

Marketing Manager: Steph Pullen

Brand Manager: Elspeth Allen

Marketing Executive: Jai Dasgupta 

Campaign Assistant: Imogen Trower

Social Media Marketing Manager: Ana Saffer

 

PRODUCTION

AV Production Company & Director (original asset): Jesse James McElroy @ Alfredo Films

Social & Digital Promo Production Company: Ryan Smith @ Counsel

McDelivery Production Company & Director: Ninian Doff @ Creators Inc

Social Editor: Sara Faulkner & Charlie Von Rotberg @ Stitch

McDelivery Editor: Leo King @ Stitch

Food Production Company: Darling Films

Food Director: Scott Grummett

Food Producer: Kelly Doyle

Food Offline Edit: Adam Rudd @ Whitehouse Post

Sound Design: James Benn & Rachel Scott 

Post Production: Black Kite

Post EP: Hannah Ruddleston

Post Producer: Dale Amanda Heron

Colourist: George Kyriacou

VFX: Jack Stone, Matt Hutchins, James Marshall, Mark Stannard, James Belch

VFX Shoot Supervision: David Mellor, Mark Stannard

Media: OMD

Business Director: Emma Gilmore

Media Business Director: Erin Kelley

Strategy Director: Josh Deane

Associate Director: Holly Rosier

Account Manager: Eddie Fisher

Account Manager: Reilly Sadowski-Synnott

 

PR & Talent Agency: RED 

Account Lead: Lucy Hird

Account Director: Julianne Power

Account Director: Louise Keenan

Consumer PR Consultant: Charlie Madsen-Pilcher

Senior PR Consultant: Scarlette Matthews

 

Linney

In Restaurant Creative Agency: Linney

Account Lead: Juliet Leah

Account Manager: Nicola Faulkner

Creative Account Director: Stephanie Powney

Creative Account Manager: Kara Minnis

 

TMS

Business Director: Stephanie Storey 

Senior Account Manager: Kristen Lane

Account Manager: Alex Hitchen

 

TMW

Business Director: Claire Wilson

Account Director: Amun Grewal

Senior Planner: Alfie Webster

Senior Account Manager: Elliott Olden

