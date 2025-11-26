McDonald's Grinches Christmas
The campaign by Leo UK sees The Grinch sabotaging the festive season
26 November 2025
McDonald's UK, in collaboration with Leo UK, is unveiling "McDonald's Christmas Grinched", a nationwide festive campaign which sees the Grinch as the mischievous saboteur of McDonald's’ Christmas.
The campaign puts The Grinch firmly in the driver’s seat, with a fully integrated, cross channel push to ‘sabotage’ McDonald’s this Christmas, derailing the brand’s festive plans with the launch of The Grinch Meal. The collaboration aims to bring light-hearted relief and nostalgia to a broad audience, amidst the chaos of the festive season.
The tease phase of the campaign built anticipation across Organic Social, OOH and AV, showing a mysterious figure meddling with McDonald's. First, the Grinch appeared surprisingly in a re-edited 30 second AV McDelivery spot on the 16th November during the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ launch show. This was followed by a special build revealing The Grinch’s ‘Master Plan’, annotated with playful illustrations of the Grinch’s plans and “Grinched” McDonald’s menu items.
Launching today (26th November), the campaign launch phase showcases The Grinch’s mission across all channels. OOH, DOOH and print assets have been transformed with The Grinch’s signature claw, handwriting and doodles customising festive menu items like the Grumble Pie.
Designed by The Grinch to appear ‘disgustingly good,’ The Grinch Meal includes either a Big Mac, 9 McNuggets or a McPlant and Grinched McShaker© Fries, choice of drink, and includes Grinch-themed odd socks. Other menu items outside of the meal include a Grumble Pie, a Mischief McFlurry and a Frozen Grinch lemonade. A special build OOH at Great Eastern St in London brings the meal to life, showing the Grinch knitting his life-size odd socks.
The campaign amplifies the Grinch’s sabotage further with playful messaging such as “Grinched for adults”, “Disgustingly good” and “Grinch Approved", supported by “Grinched” radio, in-restaurant and digital in-app promotions, where the Grinch is lowering prices and giving out daily deals to fans. Digital map takeovers across Uber and Citymapper feature map icons of The Grinch at local McDonald’s restaurants. Across social, the campaign encourages fans to create their own mischief, with an interactive Snapchat filter that transforms users into The Grinch.
In the UK, Leo UK has developed creative which is running across Radio, Social, Display, Press and OOH. Media planning and buying was managed by OMD in the UK. PR, event and influencer management was handled by Red Consultancy. CRM was handled by TMW, whilst POP Communications were handled by Linney. TMS managed The Grinch licensor relationship & gift with purchase merchandise.
1/2
2/2
McDonald’s UK is running last year’s 30-second festive film, in line with other global markets.
Andrew Long, Executive Creative Director, Leo UK, said: “Everyone knows McDonald’s is the place to enjoy a little moment of feel-good during the run up to Christmas. Which is probably why The Grinch has shown up to ruin it all with a big dose of festive mischief. From Grumble Pies and Grinched Fries to mis-matched odd socks, we’ve embraced the chaos and allowed The Grinch to put his furry green stamp firmly on our festive campaign, creating an interactive narrative for fans to immerse themselves in. Merry Grinchmas everyone.”
Matt Reischauer, Marketing Director at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “We had grand plans for another feel-good Christmas campaign, designed to delight families across the nation. Then The Grinch showed up and showed us who is boss. Turns out, it’s not me. I can’t help but be delighted by the festive chaos this campaign brings. Collaborating with the team at The Grinch, Leo UK and all of our agency partners allowed us to tap into the mischievous spirit of the Grinch and offer our fans a
wonderful terrible festive experience. Ugh. There he is again…”
Credits:
Campaign Title: "McDonald's Christmas Grinched"
Client: McDonald's
Advertising Agency: Leo UK
CCO: Mark Elwood
Executive Creative Director: Andrew Long
Creative Directors: James Hodson, Jason Keet
Creatives: Jas Nandoo, Geo Fischer
Executive Design Director: David Allen
Senior Designer: Natalie Shortt
Studio Director: Ricky Pettiford
Motion Designer: Milan Mezei
Head of Strategy: Joe Beveridge
Planning Director: Joe Crust
Senior Comms Planner: Imo Gowen
Senior Project Manager: Adrienne Broadhead
Junior Project Manager: Florence Olowookere
Managing Partner: Layla Potter
Business Director: Jay Perry
Senior Account Director: Charlotte Crawley
Senior Account Manager: Natasha Meisel
Account Manager: Catia Fernandes Poon
Account Executive: Zoe Buchalter
Account Executive: Gabriella Joseph
Head of McDonald’s Production: Anna Cartwright
Senior Producer: Georgia Morris
Broadcast Affairs Coordinator: Michelle Ward
Radio Producer: Adam Furman
Leo UK - Organic Social Team
Content Creative: Rhianna Puddifant
Creative Director: Ben Hooper
Content Producer: Ariana Balsaras
Social Media & Community Manager: Shanice Baker
Junior Content Designer: Hannah Lacey
Client: McDonald’s
Chief Marketing Officer: Ben Fox
Marketing Director: Matthew Reischauer
Head of Marketing: Chloe Bissell
Head of Marketing: Hannah Pain
Marketing Manager: Alexandra Martin
Brand Manager: Emma Pellegrinelli
Campaign Assistant: Abi Campbell
Marketing Manager: Jo Conlon
Marketing Manager: Alice Pavey
Marketing Manager: Alexandra Martin
Brand Manager: Annabel Ranken
Campaign Assistant: Amelia Haywood
Senior Brand Manager: Georgia Pell-Johnson
Marketing Executive: Kai McHugh
Campaign Assistant: Callum Wheeldon
Digital & Social Team:
Marketing Manager: Steph Pullen
Brand Manager: Elspeth Allen
Marketing Executive: Jai Dasgupta
Campaign Assistant: Imogen Trower
Social Media Marketing Manager: Ana Saffer
McDonald’s ROI:
Senior Brand Manager: Joanna Maycock
Marketing Manager: Steph Pullen
Brand Manager: Elspeth Allen
Marketing Executive: Jai Dasgupta
Campaign Assistant: Imogen Trower
Social Media Marketing Manager: Ana Saffer
PRODUCTION
AV Production Company & Director (original asset): Jesse James McElroy @ Alfredo Films
Social & Digital Promo Production Company: Ryan Smith @ Counsel
McDelivery Production Company & Director: Ninian Doff @ Creators Inc
Social Editor: Sara Faulkner & Charlie Von Rotberg @ Stitch
McDelivery Editor: Leo King @ Stitch
Food Production Company: Darling Films
Food Director: Scott Grummett
Food Producer: Kelly Doyle
Food Offline Edit: Adam Rudd @ Whitehouse Post
Sound Design: James Benn & Rachel Scott
Post Production: Black Kite
Post EP: Hannah Ruddleston
Post Producer: Dale Amanda Heron
Colourist: George Kyriacou
VFX: Jack Stone, Matt Hutchins, James Marshall, Mark Stannard, James Belch
VFX Shoot Supervision: David Mellor, Mark Stannard
Media: OMD
Business Director: Emma Gilmore
Media Business Director: Erin Kelley
Strategy Director: Josh Deane
Associate Director: Holly Rosier
Account Manager: Eddie Fisher
Account Manager: Reilly Sadowski-Synnott
PR & Talent Agency: RED
Account Lead: Lucy Hird
Account Director: Julianne Power
Account Director: Louise Keenan
Consumer PR Consultant: Charlie Madsen-Pilcher
Senior PR Consultant: Scarlette Matthews
Linney
In Restaurant Creative Agency: Linney
Account Lead: Juliet Leah
Account Manager: Nicola Faulkner
Creative Account Director: Stephanie Powney
Creative Account Manager: Kara Minnis
TMS
Business Director: Stephanie Storey
Senior Account Manager: Kristen Lane
Account Manager: Alex Hitchen
TMW
Business Director: Claire Wilson
Account Director: Amun Grewal
Senior Planner: Alfie Webster
Senior Account Manager: Elliott Olden